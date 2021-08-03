Banco Bradesco S A : Brazil's Bradesco profit jumps despite hit in insurance

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's second-biggest lender,
Banco Bradesco SA, on Tuesday reported a 63.2% rise
in its second-quarter profit on lower loan-loss provisions,
despite a hit in its insurance unit by the pandemic.
Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in
at 6.319 billion reais ($1.22 billion), roughly in line with an
estimate of 6.454 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv. Return on
equity was at 17.6%.
Despite the higher profits, the bank's insurance business,
which includes life and health insurance plans, was hurt by
Brazil's brutal second wave of COVID-19 in the second quarter.
Gains within this unit fell 58.3% to 1.574 billion reais.
The bank revised its full-year outlook for insurance results
to a drop of between 15% and 20%. Previously, the bank was
expecting growth between 2% and 6%. Bradesco's full-year outlook
for its loan portfolio, fee income and loans losses were
unchanged.
In the second quarter, loan-loss provisions plunged 60.8%
from a year earlier, to 3.487 billion reais. Bradesco set aside
3.8 billion reais in the second quarter of 2020 for potential
loan defaults stemming from the pandemic economic crisis, but
losses have not materialized.
Debt repayment is occurring at higher-than-expected levels,
amid a recovery in economic activity as vaccination rollout sped
up.
Its 90-day default ratio came in at 2.5%, stable from the
previous quarter.
Driven by a more optimistic economic outlook, Bradesco also
extended more loans, mainly to consumers. Its loan book grew
9.9% from a year earlier and 3% in the quarter.
Profit was also helped by lower operating costs.
($1 = 5.1967 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa
Shumaker)