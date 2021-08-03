Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco S A : Brazil's Bradesco profit jumps despite hit in insurance

08/03/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's second-biggest lender, Banco Bradesco SA, on Tuesday reported a 63.2% rise in its second-quarter profit on lower loan-loss provisions, despite a hit in its insurance unit by the pandemic.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.319 billion reais ($1.22 billion), roughly in line with an estimate of 6.454 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv. Return on equity was at 17.6%.

Despite the higher profits, the bank's insurance business, which includes life and health insurance plans, was hurt by Brazil's brutal second wave of COVID-19 in the second quarter. Gains within this unit fell 58.3% to 1.574 billion reais.

The bank revised its full-year outlook for insurance results to a drop of between 15% and 20%. Previously, the bank was expecting growth between 2% and 6%. Bradesco's full-year outlook for its loan portfolio, fee income and loans losses were unchanged.

In the second quarter, loan-loss provisions plunged 60.8% from a year earlier, to 3.487 billion reais. Bradesco set aside 3.8 billion reais in the second quarter of 2020 for potential loan defaults stemming from the pandemic economic crisis, but losses have not materialized.

Debt repayment is occurring at higher-than-expected levels, amid a recovery in economic activity as vaccination rollout sped up.

Its 90-day default ratio came in at 2.5%, stable from the previous quarter.

Driven by a more optimistic economic outlook, Bradesco also extended more loans, mainly to consumers. Its loan book grew 9.9% from a year earlier and 3% in the quarter.

Profit was also helped by lower operating costs. ($1 = 5.1967 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 21 279 M 21 279 M
Net income 2021 24 538 M 4 715 M 4 715 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 220 B 41 883 M 42 216 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 77 684
Free-Float 62,6%
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,40 BRL
Average target price 30,36 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-1.11%42 924
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%451 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.24%319 430
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%240 502
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.72%188 033
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.28%187 925