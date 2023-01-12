Banco Bradesco S A : COMMUNICATION ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS - Form 6-K
01/12/2023 | 05:30pm EST
COMMUNICATION ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco" or "Company") informs its shareholders, customers and employees and the market in general, in accordance with Article 33, item XXXII and Exhibit F of Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 80/22 and Related-Party Transactions Policy of the Company ("Internal Policy"), that, on 01.04.2023, together with Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB"), entered into an amendment to the Operating Agreement that both have with Livelo S.A. ("Livelo").
The information referring to the Transaction, provided in the aforementioned CVM Resolution, are listed in the chart below:
Transaction
Related-Party´s Name
Livelo
Relation between the Related-Party and the Company
Bradesco indirectly holds 50.01% of Livelo, through its indirect stake in Elo Participações Ltda., which holds 100% of Livelo.
Transaction´s Subject and Main Terms and Conditions
The Operating Agreement ("Agreement") establishes the applicable conditions to the transfer of obligations to Livelo, resulting from Bradesco Cartões Rewards Program and Membership Rewards Program managed by Bradesco and from Pontos pra Você Program, managed by BB (jointly "Programs of the Banks").
The Agreement provides Livelo as the main receiver of the points generated in the Programs of the Banks scope, and the consequent assumption of the responsibility, before the customers holders of the points, by the management of its own rewards program ("Livelo Program").
The respective amendment only updated the operational and pricing models. Livelo has commercial Independence on the management of Livelo Program and on the conducting business, being responsible, exclusively, by the choice of the partners and taking decisions regarding to the operations, according to the governance structure and Livelo ranges.
Duration: until May/2026, automatically extendable for equal and successive periods of five (5) years.
If, when, how and to what extend the counterparty in the transaction, its partners or managers participated in the process
The Transaction obtained the applicable internals approvals and met the relevant norms of Internal Policy standards.
Detailed justification of the reasons why the issuer's Management considers that the Transaction observed commutative conditions or provides for adequate compensatory payment
The Company´s Management understands that the Transaction observed commutative conditions and provides for adequate compensatory payment, since was carried out in the best interest of the Company, observing Market Conditions, good governance practices, conduct, ethics and transparency, according to the Internal Policy.
The documents referring to the Transaction are filed at the Company´s headquarters.
Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 22:29:04 UTC.