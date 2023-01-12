Banco Bradesco S A : COMMUNICATION ON RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS - Form 6-K

Transaction´s Subject and Main Terms and Conditions

The Operating Agreement ("Agreement") establishes the applicable conditions to the transfer of obligations to Livelo, resulting from Bradesco Cartões Rewards Program and Membership Rewards Program managed by Bradesco and from Pontos pra Você Program, managed by BB (jointly "Programs of the Banks"). The Agreement provides Livelo as the main receiver of the points generated in the Programs of the Banks scope, and the consequent assumption of the responsibility, before the customers holders of the points, by the management of its own rewards program ("Livelo Program"). The respective amendment only updated the operational and pricing models. Livelo has commercial Independence on the management of Livelo Program and on the conducting business, being responsible, exclusively, by the choice of the partners and taking decisions regarding to the operations, according to the governance structure and Livelo ranges. Duration : until May/2026, automatically extendable for equal and successive periods of five (5) years.