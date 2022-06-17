Banco Bradesco S A : Integrated Report 2021

The quest for a more sustainable tomorrow demands that our actions today be considered with a focus on the legacy we will leave for future generations.
We have been an innovative bank since our inception. We now take an active role in efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy by establishing positive agendas associated with all our businesses and engaging our clients in this global challenge.
This is why we invite you to see in the pages of this report how we are putting our strategy for sustainable development into practice, and how this discussion has become an ever-present part of all the decisions we make.
We also invite everyone, with Bradesco, to challenge the tomorrow and collectively shape one new future: aligned with the attitudes we need for now.
Enjoy the reading!
Integrated Report 2021
About this Report
Once again, we present our Integrated Report - reference year 2021 - including all our main activities and results. Where relevant, it also provides information related to the first few months of 2022, aligned with our commitment to report updated information to our stakeholders. This material is based on our 12 material topics and pillars that constitute our strategic planning: Client, Digital Transformation, People and Sustainability. This report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Essential option. GRI102-50,102-54
For the sake of transparency and the balance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) information, this material adheres to the main global reporting guidelines, methodologies and frameworks:
The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), in its standard version;
Value Reporting Foundation - Integrated
Reporting from the International Integrated
Reporting Council (IIRC), Sustainability
Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and SASB
Materiality Map;
Resolution No. 14 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM), of December 9, 2020, which follows CPC Guideline No. 9 - Integrated Report, issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis, or CPC);
Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3 (Brazilian Exchange & OTC);
Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI);
CDP Climate Guidance;
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD);
Abrasca Code of Self-Regulation and Best Practices for Publicly-Held Companies; and
UN 2030 Agenda - Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
How to Read the Report*
GRI 102-1
Throughout each chapter, you will come across icons that demonstrate the correlation of the subjects addressed with the principal stakeholders who are impacted, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are addressed, and the capital proposed by the integrated reporting methodology.
Additionally, we will use the terms Organization and Bradesco when referring to the Bradesco
Organization as a whole. For financial activities, we have adopted the term Bank. Grupo Bradesco Seguros is also called the Group or Insurance Group. The other subsidiaries are always represented by their names. For internal staff, we use the term employee. The term associate is used only to refer to outsourced service providers. All Human Capital indicators show a coverage above 75% of the FTE. The extent of social and environmental statements is more than 75% of the Organization's revenue.
Throughout this report, the Organization's direct and indirect contribution to the 2030 Agenda - SDGs will be illustrated. Find out more in the Sustainability chapter on page 135.
Integrated Report 2021
| About this Report
6 | Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors 8 | Message from the CEO
11 | 2021 Highlights
17 | Materiality and Strategy Essential Topics Business Model
More than just Financial Products
32 | Corporate Governance
Governance Structure
Shareholding Structure
Integrity and Ethics
Risk Management
58 | People
Employee Profiles
Diversity and Inclusion
Benefits
Focus on Health and Well-being
Careers
Employee Experience - Organizational Climate
Bradesco Corporate University - Unibrad
Corporate Social Responsibility Management System
98 | Focus on the Client Customer ExperienceAfter-SalesOmbudsman
More Efficiency
116 | Digital Transformation Digital Acceleration Digital Platform
Open Finance
The Basis for Digital Transformation inovabra
Innovation Strategy
Culture of Innovation: Ideation Program
135 |
Sustainability at Bradesco
Milestones in Our ESG History
Sustainability Governance
Revision of the Sustainability Strategy
Sustainable Businesses
Performance in the Amazon
Climate Change
Financial Citizenship
Human Rights
Communication and Engagement for Sustainability
Bradesco in Society
Performance During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Recognitions
225 |
Suppliers
239 |
Financial Income
248 |
Investor Relations
249 |
Annexes
294 |
Management Bodies
295 |
Limited Assurance Report
298 |
Corporate Information
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.