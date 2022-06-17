Banco Bradesco S A : Integrated Report 2021

Introduction

The quest for a more sustainable tomorrow demands that our actions today be considered with a focus on the legacy we will leave for future generations.

We have been an innovative bank since our inception. We now take an active role in efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy by establishing positive agendas associated with all our businesses and engaging our clients in this global challenge.

This is why we invite you to see in the pages of this report how we are putting our strategy for sustainable development into practice, and how this discussion has become an ever-present part of all the decisions we make.

We also invite everyone, with Bradesco, to challenge the tomorrow and collectively shape one new future: aligned with the attitudes we need for now.

Enjoy the reading!