  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2022-06-16
18.48 BRL   -1.55%
06/17BANCO BRADESCO S A : Integrated Report 2021
PU
06/08Brazil's Eletrobras privatization lures new investors including Singapore, Canada funds
RE
06/08Brazil's Eletrobras privatization lures new investors including Singapore, Canada funds
RE
Banco Bradesco S A : Integrated Report 2021

06/17/2022 | 07:14pm EDT
Introduction

The quest for a more sustainable tomorrow demands that our actions today be considered with a focus on the legacy we will leave for future generations.

We have been an innovative bank since our inception. We now take an active role in efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy by establishing positive agendas associated with all our businesses and engaging our clients in this global challenge.

This is why we invite you to see in the pages of this report how we are putting our strategy for sustainable development into practice, and how this discussion has become an ever-present part of all the decisions we make.

We also invite everyone, with Bradesco, to challenge the tomorrow and collectively shape one new future: aligned with the attitudes we need for now.

Enjoy the reading!

2

Integrated Report 2021

About this Report

Once again, we present our Integrated Report - reference year 2021 - including all our main activities and results. Where relevant, it also provides information related to the first few months of 2022, aligned with our commitment to report updated information to our stakeholders. This material is based on our 12 material topics and pillars that constitute our strategic planning: Client, Digital Transformation, People and Sustainability. This report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Essential option. GRI 102-50, 102-54

For the sake of transparency and the balance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) information, this material adheres to the main global reporting guidelines, methodologies and frameworks:

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), in its standard version;

Value Reporting Foundation - Integrated

Reporting from the International Integrated

Reporting Council (IIRC), Sustainability

Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and SASB

Materiality Map;

Resolution No. 14 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM), of December 9, 2020, which follows CPC Guideline No. 9 - Integrated Report, issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis, or CPC);

Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3 (Brazilian Exchange & OTC);

Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI);

CDP Climate Guidance;

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD);

Abrasca Code of Self-Regulation and Best Practices for Publicly-Held Companies; and

UN 2030 Agenda - Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

How to Read the Report*

GRI 102-1

Throughout each chapter, you will come across icons that demonstrate the correlation of the subjects addressed with the principal stakeholders who are impacted, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are addressed, and the capital proposed by the integrated reporting methodology.

Additionally, we will use the terms Organization and Bradesco when referring to the Bradesco

Organization as a whole. For financial activities, we have adopted the term Bank. Grupo Bradesco Seguros is also called the Group or Insurance Group. The other subsidiaries are always represented by their names. For internal staff, we use the term employee. The term associate is used only to refer to outsourced service providers. All Human Capital indicators show a coverage above 75% of the FTE. The extent of social and environmental statements is more than 75% of the Organization's revenue.

  • Throughout this report, the Organization's direct and indirect contribution to the 2030 Agenda - SDGs will be illustrated. Find out more in the Sustainability chapter on page 135.

Integrated Report 2021

3

| About this Report

3

6 | Message from the Chairman of the Board of Directors 8 | Message from the CEO

11 | 2021 Highlights

17 | Materiality and Strategy Essential Topics Business Model

More than just Financial Products

32 | Corporate Governance

Governance Structure

Shareholding Structure

Integrity and Ethics

Risk Management

58 | People

Employee Profiles

Diversity and Inclusion

Benefits

Focus on Health and Well-being

Careers

Employee Experience - Organizational Climate

Bradesco Corporate University - Unibrad

Corporate Social Responsibility Management System

98 | Focus on the Client Customer Experience After-SalesOmbudsman

More Efficiency

116 | Digital Transformation Digital Acceleration Digital Platform

Open Finance

The Basis for Digital Transformation inovabra

Innovation Strategy

Culture of Innovation: Ideation Program

135 |

Sustainability at Bradesco

Milestones in Our ESG History

Sustainability Governance

Revision of the Sustainability Strategy

Sustainable Businesses

Performance in the Amazon

Climate Change

Financial Citizenship

Human Rights

Communication and Engagement for Sustainability

Bradesco in Society

Performance During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Recognitions

225 |

Suppliers

239 |

Financial Income

248 |

Investor Relations

249 |

Annexes

294 |

Management Bodies

295 |

Limited Assurance Report

298 |

Corporate Information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 23:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
