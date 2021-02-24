Banco Bradesco S A : Meeting No. 3250

Minutes of the Special Meeting No. 3,250, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on January 2, 2019 - Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795. On January 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4o andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together under the chairmanship of Mr. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, in the absence of the sitting member, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, on vacation. Mr. Antonio José da Barbara took over the function as Secretary. During the meeting, the members of the Board of Directors, complying with the recommendation of the Sucession and Nomination Committee of Bradesco Organization, of December 17, 2019, elected to the position of Officer, Messrs. Juliano Ribeiro Marcílio, Brazilian, divorced, banking employee, Identity Card 16.776.296-5/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 253.578.878/02; Júlio César Joaquim, Brazilian, married, banking employee, Identity Card 24.836.926-X/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 178.193.728/18; and Mrs. Rubia Becker, Brazilian, single, banking employee, Identity Card 20.715.016-3/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 743.268.809/53, everyone domiciled in Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900, who shall have a term of office coinciding with that of the other members of the Board of Executive Officers, until the 1st Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Meeting of 2020, extended until the investiture of the officers who will be elected at that time. Following the activities, the chairman clarified that the elected Officers: 1) will have their names submitted to the Brazilian Central Bank for approval, after which they will take office; and 2) have filed at the Company headquarters declaration, under the penalties of the law, that they meet the eligibility conditions established in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in Resolution No. 4,122/2012 of the National Monetary Council. Resolution Quorum: unanimity of votes. There being nothing further to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and the minutes were drawn up and signed by the following members. ss) Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, João Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Josué Augusto Pancini and Maurício Machado de Minas. .-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-. We declare that this present instrument is a free English translation of the Minutes drawn up in the Company´s records and that the signatures, in the same records, are authentic.

Banco Bradesco S.A.