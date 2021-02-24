Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco S.A.    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/23
24.18 BRL   +4.77%
12:09pBANCO BRADESCO S A : Meeting No. 3250
PU
02/22BANCO BRADESCO S A : Reference Form 2020
PU
02/18BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco S A : Meeting No. 3250

02/24/2021 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minutes of the Special Meeting No. 3,250, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on January 2, 2019 - Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration No. 35.300.027.795. On January 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4o andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together under the chairmanship of Mr. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, in the absence of the sitting member, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, on vacation. Mr. Antonio José da Barbara took over the function as Secretary. During the meeting, the members of the Board of Directors, complying with the recommendation of the Sucession and Nomination Committee of Bradesco Organization, of December 17, 2019, elected to the position of Officer, Messrs. Juliano Ribeiro Marcílio, Brazilian, divorced, banking employee, Identity Card 16.776.296-5/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 253.578.878/02; Júlio César Joaquim, Brazilian, married, banking employee, Identity Card 24.836.926-X/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 178.193.728/18; and Mrs. Rubia Becker, Brazilian, single, banking employee, Identity Card 20.715.016-3/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 743.268.809/53, everyone domiciled in Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900, who shall have a term of office coinciding with that of the other members of the Board of Executive Officers, until the 1st Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Meeting of 2020, extended until the investiture of the officers who will be elected at that time. Following the activities, the chairman clarified that the elected Officers: 1) will have their names submitted to the Brazilian Central Bank for approval, after which they will take office; and 2) have filed at the Company headquarters declaration, under the penalties of the law, that they meet the eligibility conditions established in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in Resolution No. 4,122/2012 of the National Monetary Council. Resolution Quorum: unanimity of votes. There being nothing further to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and the minutes were drawn up and signed by the following members. ss) Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, João Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Josué Augusto Pancini and Maurício Machado de Minas. .-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-. We declare that this present instrument is a free English translation of the Minutes drawn up in the Company´s records and that the signatures, in the same records, are authentic.

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 17:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
12:09pBANCO BRADESCO S A : Meeting No. 3250
PU
02/22BANCO BRADESCO S A : Reference Form 2020
PU
02/18BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12BANCO BRADESCO S A : Reference Form 2020
PU
02/10BANCO BRADESCO S A : Registration Form 2021
PU
02/08BANCO BRADESCO S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing -..
PU
02/08BANCO BRADESCO S A : Reference Form 2020
PU
02/04BANCO BRADESCO S A : Conference Call Presentation - 4Q20
PU
02/03BANCO BRADESCO S A : Bradesco 4Q Net Income Rose 11.9% vs. Year Earlier to BRL5...
DJ
02/03BANCO BRADESCO S A : Brazil's Bradesco sees recovery in 2021 after cost cuts bri..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 20 525 M 20 525 M
Net income 2021 23 581 M 4 348 M 4 348 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 202 B 37 195 M 37 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 89 575
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,45 BRL
Last Close Price 24,18 BRL
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-10.91%37 195
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ