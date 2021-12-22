Banco Bradesco S A : Meeting No. 3351 - Payment of dividends and supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity
12/22/2021 | 01:57pm EST
Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,351, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on December 9, 2021 - Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration
No. 35.300.027.795. On December 9, 2021, at 09:00 a.m., the members of the Board of Directors have gathered, by videoconference, at the company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, to participate in the 39th Board Meeting held in the year.
After confirmed the legal quorum for the meeting setup, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi presided over the meeting with Mr. Antonio José da Barbara as the Secretary.
Thereafter, it were registered: 1) the presence of the other Body's members, Messrs. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha and Rubens Aguiar Alvarez; 2) the fulfillment of the legal procedures for calling, on December 3, 2021, according to the sent emails that will be filed, along with these Minutes, at the Company headquarters, for due legal purposes; and 3) the participation, as a guest, of Mr. Octavio de Lazari Junior, Company´s CEO.
have examined, discussed and approved, by unanimity of votes, the Board of Executive Officers´ proposal of this date (12.9.2021), for payment, to the Company´s shareholders, on 12.30.2021, dividends and supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity, in the total amount ofR$2,200,000,000.00, as follows:
dividends, in the amount ofR$2,000,000,000.00, being R$0.196595372 per common share and R$0.216254909 per preferred share, without withholding income tax, pursuant Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95; and
supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity, in the amount ofR$200,000,000.00, being R$0.019659537 per common share and R$0.021625491 per preferred share, which will be paid by the net amount of R$0.016710606 per common share and R$0,018381667 per preferred share, considering the withholding income tax deduction of 15 percent (15%), except for the legal entity shareholders who are exempt from such taxation, who will receive by the declared amount.
After that, Mr. Marcos Aparecido Galende, who led the proposal presentation, clarified that the dividends and interest above-mentioned:
will benefit the shareholders who are registered in the Company's records on December 20, 2021 (entitlement basis date), with the shares being traded "ex- dividends/supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity" as of December 21, 2021;
will be calculated in the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year, established in the Bylaws.
Mr. Galende clarified, also, that:
The Company may, based on the result to be calculated at the end of the fiscal year of 2021, distribute new interest on shareholders' equity and/or dividends to the shareholders.
All matters having been duly addressed, the floor was offered to anyone who would like to take it, but no one expressed an interest. Thus, the Chairman ended the meeting, thanking the participants for their presence and ordering these Minutes to be drawn up, which, after approved by the Board Members, will be forwarded to electronic signature. ss) Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha and Rubens Aguiar Alvarez.
.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-. We declare that this present instrument is a free English translation of the Minutes drawn up in the Company´s records and that the signatures, in the same records, are authentic.
