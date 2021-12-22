Banco Bradesco S A : Meeting No. 3351 - Payment of dividends and supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity

Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,351, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on December 9, 2021 - Corporate Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration

No. 35.300.027.795. On December 9, 2021, at 09:00 a.m., the members of the Board of Directors have gathered, by videoconference, at the company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, to participate in the 39th Board Meeting held in the year.

After confirmed the legal quorum for the meeting setup, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi presided over the meeting with Mr. Antonio José da Barbara as the Secretary.

Thereafter, it were registered: 1) the presence of the other Body's members, Messrs. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha and Rubens Aguiar Alvarez; 2) the fulfillment of the legal procedures for calling, on December 3, 2021, according to the sent emails that will be filed, along with these Minutes, at the Company headquarters, for due legal purposes; and 3) the participation, as a guest, of Mr. Octavio de Lazari Junior, Company´s CEO.

Then, the Board members:

have examined, discussed and approved, by unanimity of votes, the Board of Executive Officers´ proposal of this date (12.9.2021), for payment, to the Company´s shareholders, on 12.30.2021, dividends and supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity, in the total amount of R$2,200,000,000.00 , as follows: dividends, in the amount of R$2,000,000,000.00 , being R$0.196595372 per common share and R$0.216254909 per preferred share, without withholding income tax, pursuant Article 10 of Law No. 9,249/95; and supplementary interest on shareholders´ equity, in the amount of R$200,000,000.00 , being R$0.019659537 per common share and R$0.021625491 per preferred share, which will be paid by the net amount of R$0.016710606 per common share and R$0,018381667 per preferred share, considering the withholding income tax deduction of 15 percent (15%), except for the legal entity shareholders who are exempt from such taxation, who will receive by the declared amount.

After that, Mr. Marcos Aparecido Galende, who led the proposal presentation, clarified that the dividends and interest above-mentioned: