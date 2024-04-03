Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795. On March 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 6oandar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, and by videoconference, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together in order to participate in the 7thMeeting of the Body held in this year. As confirmed the existence of legal installation quorum, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi assumed the chairmanship of the activities and invited Mr. Antonio Campanha Junior as Secretary. It were registered: 1) the attendance of the other members of this Body, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha, Rubens Aguiar Alvarez, Denise Pauli Pavarina and Octavio de Lazari Junior; 2) the participation, as guests, of Messrs. Marcelo de Araújo Noronha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Cassiano Ricardo Scarpelli, Moacir Nachbar Junior and José Ramos Rocha Neto, Vice Presidents; and 3) the fulfillment of the legal procedures for call, on March 16, 2024, electronically, by means of the Governance Portal. ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ Following the meeting, in operational agenda, the Board members: ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ complying with the provisions of the head of Article 8 of the Bylaws, they elected, among themselves, the Chaiman and the Vice Chairman of this Body, and the following names were chosen: Chairman: Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi; Vice Chairman: Alexandre da Silva Glüher.

Then, the Secretary clarified that: the matter was approved by a majority of votes, registering the absences of Messrs. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi and Alexandre da Silva Glüher to their own nominations; and all Board members have filed with the Company headquarters, under the penalties of the Law, statements that they meet the eligibility

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..2. requirements provided in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CMN Resolution No. 4,970/2021 of the National Monetary Council; accepted the recommendation of the Committee of Nomination and Succession, proposed by the CEO, to proceed, in accordance with the provisions of Article 12 of the Bylaws, with the filling of 86 positions and the appointment of the members that will make up the Board of Executive Officers of the Company, having been, by unanimous vote:

11.a) reelected:

Executive Officers

CEO

Marcelo de Araújo Noronha , Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 56.163.018-5/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 360.668.504/15;

Vice Presidents

Cassiano Ricardo Scarpelli , Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 16.290.774-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 082.633.238/27; Rogério Pedro Câmara , Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 16.247.624-3/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 063.415.178/90; Moacir Nachbar Junior , Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 13.703.383-7/SSP-SP, CPF

(Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 062.947.708/66; José Ramos Rocha Neto , Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 52.969.025-1/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 624.211.314/72; Guilherme Muller Leal , Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 07.178.555- 4/SESEG-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 965.442.017/15; Bruno

D'Avila Melo Boetger, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 07153101-6/SECC-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry)

867.743.957/91;

Executive Officers

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..3. João Carlos Gomes da Silva, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 21.425.779-2/SSP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 044.972.398/45; Roberto de Jesus Paris, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 21.817.359-3/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 106.943.838/30; Oswaldo Tadeu Fernandes, Brazilian, in stable union, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 18.327.286-9/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 088.897.978/94; Edilson Dias dos Reis, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 08878617-3/IFP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 809.141.447/15; Juliano Ribeiro Marcílio, Brazilian, divorced, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 16.776.296-5/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 253.578.878/02; André Luis Duarte de Oliveira, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 20.149.063-8/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 117.234.298/99; Cintia Scovine Barcelos de Souza, Brazilian, married, electric engineer, RG (Identity Card) 008.912.039-8/Detran-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 028.069.117/37; Fernando Freiberger, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 64.483.892-9/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 732.669.659/49; José Augusto Ramalho Miranda, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 28.681.801-2/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 268.676.278/03; Marcos Valério Tescarolo, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 16.367.864-9/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 085.195.768/42; Renata Geiser Mantarro, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 17.464.318-4/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 074.432.258/81; Vinicius Urias Favarão, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 19.674.792-2/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 177.975.708/50; Officers Ademir Aparecido Correa Junior, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 3.982.252-0/SSP-PR, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 633.628.309/78; Affonso Correa Taciro Junior, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 17.265.836-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 125.725.268/24; Aires Donizete Coelho, Brazilian, married, lawyer, RG (Identity Card) 16.396.686-2 - SSPSP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 025.919.518-96;Alessandro Zampieri, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 22.640.410-9/SSP-SP, CPF

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..4. (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 133.066.828/61; Alexandre Cesar Pinheiro Quercia, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 21.865.126-0/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 126.285.468/76; Alexandre Panico, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 13.335.776-4/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 106.815.368/70; André Bernardino da Cruz Filho, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 35.331.675-1/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 192.221.224/53; André Costa Carvalho, Brazilian, divorced, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 62.234.384-1/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 016.799.687-85;André David Marques, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 19.374.704-2/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 934.928.129/53; André Ferreira Gomes, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 17.726.946-7/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 059.012.418/86; Antonio Campanha Junior, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 21.858.522-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 167.477.158/45; Antonio Daissuke Tokuriki, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 8.595.065-8/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 112.458.198/79; Bráulio Miranda Oliveira, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) M6.093.111/SSP-MG, CPF 941.945.726/53; Bruno Funchal, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 11.775.885-4/IFP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 082.654.487/83; Carlos Henrique Villela Pedras, Brazilian, in stable union, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 08602302-5/IFP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 011.710.097/80; Carlos Leibowicz, Argentinian, married, banking employee, RNE (Identity Card) V298711-I-CGPI/DIREX/DPF, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 225.472.338/35; Carlos Wagner Firetti Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 17.479.741-2/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 116.362.538/81; Clayton Neves Xavier, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 22.251.048- 1/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 103.750.518/21; Cristina Coelho de Abreu Pinna, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 18.206.492-X/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 165.131.368/73; Daniela Pinheiro de Castro, Brazilian, in stable union, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 22.429.076-9/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 157.008.458-06;Danilo Luis Damasceno, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 28.047.481-7/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 200.051.688/21; Fábio Suzigan Dragone,

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..5. Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 33.137.418-3/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 219.133.838-06;Fernando Antônio Tenório, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 2.000.108/SSP-PE, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 226.475.114/20; Fernando Honorato Barbosa, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 29.369.638-X/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 213.131.738/78; Francisco Armando Aranda, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 63.982.677/5/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 032.952.429/17; Jeferson Ricardo Garcia Honorato, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 21.221.279-5/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 129.380.218/28; José Gomes Fernandes, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 28.057.233-5/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 135.834.253/91; José Leandro Borges, Brazilian, in stable union, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 20.912.454-4/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 135.349.248/60; Juliana Laham, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 22.726.817-9/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 279.737.268-96;Julio Cardoso Paixão, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 28.654.360-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 212.782.698/19; Julio Cesar Joaquim, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 24.836.926-X/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 178.193.728/18; Layette Lamartine Azevedo Junior, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 50.490.613-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 337.092.034/49; Leandro José Diniz, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 22.376.807-8/SSP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 062.643.218/93; Leandro Karam Correa Leite, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 27.560.346-5/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 273.746.958-96;Luiz Philipe Roxo Biolchini, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 58171471/IFP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 011.675.837-60;Manoel Guedes de Araujo Neto, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 58.891.623- 7/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 387.789.395/34; Marcelo Sarno Pasquini, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 24.581.471-1/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 173.318.958-00;Marcos Daniel Boll, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 4.581.243-0/SSP-PR, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 829.357.189/68; Marina Claudia González Martin de Carvalho, Argentinian,

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..6. married, banking employee, RNE (Identity Card) W330020-W - SE/DPMAF/DPF, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 101.895.258/60; Mateus Pagotto Yoshida, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 30.891.231-7/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 295.232.748/30; Nairo José Martinelli Vidal Júnior, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 18.496.678-4/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 116.088.168/50; Nathalia Lobo Garcia Miranda, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 05.159.240-16/SSP- BA, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 780.754.245/49; Rafael Forte Araújo Cavalcanti, Brazilian, single, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 09.990.489-61/SESP-BA, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 024.013.705- 10; Ricardo Eleutério da Silva, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 25.995.939/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 175.912.998-40;Roberto França, Brazilian, divorced, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 15.833.955-1/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 091.881.378/64; Roberto Medeiros Paula, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 770.794-ES/SESP-ES, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 985.598.697/00; Romero Gomes de Albuquerque, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 2.560.112/SDS-PE, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 410.502.744/15; Rubia Becker, Brazilian, in stable union, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 20.715.016- 3/SSP-SP, CPF 743.268.809/53; Ruy Celso Rosa Filho, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 27.624.323-7/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 177.778.598/70; Telma Maria dos Santos Calura, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 18.656.872-1/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 131.133.338/06; Vasco Azevedo, Brazilian, divorced, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 04793764-4/IFP- RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 655.029.307/34; Vinícius Panaro, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 32.506.870-7/SSP- SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 321.279.048-26; Regional Officers Altair Luiz Guarda, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 12/R.1.838.961/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 580.065.169-87;Amadeu Emilio Suter Neto, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 10.465.155-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 056.897.388/75; André Vital Simoni Wanderley, Brazilian, married, banking

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..7. employee, RG (Identity Card) 2.549.422/SSP-PE, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 808.842.887/49; César Cabús Berenguer Silvany, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 60.053.603-8/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 338.666.355/91; Deborah D'Avila Pereira Campani Santana, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 07806968-9/SSP-RJ, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 009.942.667/66; Delvair Fidêncio de Lima, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 11.421.153-X/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 005.645.288/89; Edmir José Domingues, Brazilian, consensually separated, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 15.782.537-1/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 094.166.058/32; Hebercley Magno dos Santos Lima, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 327466103/SSP- BA, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 597.281.595/87; José Roberto Guzela, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 4.024.996- 6/SSP-PR, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 516.862.529/00; Marcelo Magalhães, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 1.570.716/SSP-SC, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 789.977.049/15; Marcos Alberto Willemann, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 53.632.621-6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 916.046.999/49; Nelson Pasche Junior, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 25.960.538-4/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 283.380.338-98; 11.b) elected Officers: Luis Claudio de Freitas Coelho Pereira, Brazilian, married, business administrator, RG (Identity Card) 22.133.723-4/SSP-SP,CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 147.503.068/19; and Curt Cortese Zimmermann, Brazilian, married, business administrator, RG (Identity Card) 6038099534/SJS-RS,CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 553.914.780/49. The President said that the reelected and elected Officers: 1) have business address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900; shall have their names submitted to the approval of the Central Bank of Brazil, after which they shall enter into their positions, for a term until the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting of 2026, extended until the investiture of the officers who will be elected at that opportunity; and 3) have filed with the

Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 690 of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 21, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number 35.300.027.795..8. Company headquarters, under the penalties of the Law, statements that they meet the eligibility requirements provided in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CMN Resolution No. 4,970/2021 of the National Monetary Council; accepted the recommendation of the Committee of Nomination and Succession, by unanimous vote, for the renewal of the term of office of Mr. Alexandre da Silva Glüher , already qualified as Coordinator of the Audit Committee of Bradesco Organization, until 5.19.2025, who shall have his name submitted to the approval of Central Bank of Brazil, after which he shall take office.

Following the activities, the President informed everyone that the Coordinator of the Audit Committee, hereby reconducted, has filed with the Company headquarters, under the penalties of the Law, statement that he meets the eligibility requirements provided in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CMN Resolution No. 4,970/2021 of the National Monetary Council. As a consequence, the Audit Committee of Bradesco Organization is set out as follows: Coordinator : Alexandre da Silva Glüher; Qualified Member : Amaro Luiz de Oliveira Gomes; Member : Paulo Ricardo Satyro Bianchini; accepted the recommendation of the Committee of Nomination and Succession, by unanimous vote, the appointment of the following members that will be part of the Remuneration Committee, in compliance with the provisions of Article 20 of Bylaws, with a two-year term of office, until the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting of 2026: Coordinator: Alexandre da Silva Glüher ;

Members: Maurício Machado de Minas; Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior,

all of them already qualified; Non-administrator member: Fabio Augusto Iwasaki, Brazilian, married, banking employee, RG (Identity Card) 6.005.457- 6/SSP-SP, CPF (Individual Taxpayer's Registry) 022.058.549/09, with business address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900; complying with the provisions in the head of Article 21 of Bylaws, by unanimous vote, they nominated Mr. Marcos Daniel Boll as Ombudsman, already qualified, with a term of office of 24 months, until the first Meeting