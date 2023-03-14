Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,384, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on March 2, 2023 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12- Registration Number 35.300.027.795. On March 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 6oandar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, and by videoconference, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together in order to participate in the 4thMeeting of the Body held in this year.

As confirmed the existence of legal installation quorum, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi assumed the chairmanship of the activities and invited Mr. Antonio Campanha Junior as Secretary.

Following the activities, the Board members:

complying with the recommendation of the Committee of Nomination and Succession of Bradesco Organization, by unanimity of votes, have reappointed for 2 years the term of office of Mr. Amaro Luiz de Oliveira Gomes , Brazilian, married, accountant, Identity Card 784.815 - SSP/DF, Individual Taxpayer's ID 289.272.301/91, with business address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900, to the position of Qualified Member of the Audit Committee. His name shall be submitted for approval by the Central Bank of Brazil, after which he shall take office.

Following the activities, Mr. Chairman informed to the attending members that the Audit Committee herein reappointed, have filed with the Company headquarters, under the penalties of the Law, statement that he meets the eligibility requirements provided in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and Resolutions No. 4,910/2021 and 4,122/2012 of the National Monetary Council.

There being nothing further to discuss, Mr. Trabuco concluded the meeting by thanking all of those present and determining the drafting of these Minutes, which, after approved by the attending Board members, will be forwarded for