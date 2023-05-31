Banco Bradesco S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,389 - Officer Promotion

Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,389, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on May 18, 2023 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number

35.300.027.795. On May 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 6oandar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, and by videoconference, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together in order to participate in the 10thMeeting of the Body held in this year.

As confirmed the existence of legal installation quorum, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi assumed the chairmanship of the activities and invited Mr. Antonio Campanha Junior as Secretary.

Thereafter, it were registered: 1) the presence of the other members of this Body, Mr. Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Mrs. Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Messrs. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Milton Matsumoto, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha, Rubens Aguiar Alvarez and Mrs. Denise Pauli Pavarina; 2) the fulfillment of the legal procedures for the electronic calling, on May 12, 2023, through the Governance Portal; and 3) the participation, as guests, of Messrs. Octavio de Lazari Junior, CEO, and Antonio José da Barbara, Executive Managing Officer:

Continuing the works, the Board Members: