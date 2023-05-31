Advanced search
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2023-05-29
15.70 BRL   -2.73%
Banco Bradesco S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,389 - Officer Promotion

05/31/2023 | 03:10pm EDT
Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,389, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on May 18, 2023 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number

35.300.027.795. On May 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 6oandar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, and by videoconference, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together in order to participate in the 10thMeeting of the Body held in this year.

As confirmed the existence of legal installation quorum, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi assumed the chairmanship of the activities and invited Mr. Antonio Campanha Junior as Secretary.

Thereafter, it were registered: 1) the presence of the other members of this Body, Mr. Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Mrs. Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Messrs. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Milton Matsumoto, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha, Rubens Aguiar Alvarez and Mrs. Denise Pauli Pavarina; 2) the fulfillment of the legal procedures for the electronic calling, on May 12, 2023, through the Governance Portal; and 3) the participation, as guests, of Messrs. Octavio de Lazari Junior, CEO, and Antonio José da Barbara, Executive Managing Officer:

................................................................................................................................................

................................................................................................................................................

Continuing the works, the Board Members:

  1. complying with the recommendation of the Committee of Nomination and
    Succession of Bradesco's Organization, by unanimity of votes, have promoted to the position of Department Officer, the Officer Renata Geiser Mantarro, Brazilian, married, banking employee, Identity Card 17.464.318- 4/SSP-SP, Individual Taxpayer's ID 074.432.258/81.
    Following the activities, Mr. Chairman clarified that the Officer now promoted: 1) has professional address at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900; 2) shall fulfill the current term of office, until the first Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2024, extended until the investiture of the officers who will be elected at that opportunity; e 3) has filed with the Company headquarters, under the penalties of the Law, a statement that she meets the eligibility requirements provided in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and Resolution No. 4,970/2021 of the National Monetary

Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,389, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on May 18, 2023 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration Number

35.300.027.795..2.

Council; and 4) assumes and becomes responsible, since 5.15.2023, by the General Audit and Inspectorate Department, replacing Mr. Edilson Wiggers, pursuant the provisions of Article 6 of Resolution No. 4,879 of Central bank of Brazil, dated 12.23.2020.

................................................................................................................................................

................................................................................................................................................

There being nothing further to discuss, Mr. Chairman concluded the meeting by thanking all of those present and determining the drafting of these Minutes, which, after approved by the present members, shall be sent for electronic signature. sgd) Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme, Milton Matsumoto, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha, Rubens Aguiar Alvarez and Denise Pauli Pavarina.

.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.

We declare that this present instrument is a free English translation of the Minutes drawn up in the Company´s records and that the signatures, in the same records, are authentic.

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
