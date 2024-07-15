Minutes of the Annual Meeting No. 3.413, of the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on July 4th, 2024 - Corporate Taxpayers' ID No 60.746.948/0001-12 - Registration

Number 35.300.027.795. On July 4th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Company headquarters, at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Red Building, 4th Floor, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, and by videoconference, the members of the Board of Directors gathered together in order to participate in the 16th Meeting of the Board of Directors held in this year.

As confirmed the existence of legal installation quorum, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi assumed the chairmanship of the activities and invited Mr. Sérgio Luis Gomes Pinheiro as Secretary.

It were registered: 1) the attendance of the other members of this Body, Messrs. Alexandre da Silva Glüher, Denise Aguiar Alvarez, Milton Matsumoto, Maurício Machado de Minas, Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Junior, Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni, Rubens Aguiar Alvarez, Denise Pauli Pavarina e Octavio de Lazari Junior; 2) the absence of Mr. Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha, on vacation; 3) the participation, as a guest, of Messrs. Marcelo de Araújo Noronha, CEO, Cassiano Ricardo Scarpelli, Rogério Pedro Câmara, Moacir Nachbar Junior, Guilherme Muller Leal, Vice Presidents, Roberto de Jesus Paris, André Luis Duarte de Oliveira and Vinicius Urias Favarão, Tulio Xavier de Oliveira and Mrs. Silvana Rosa Machado, Executive Officers; and 4) the fulfillment of the legal procedures for call, on June 28, 2024, electronically, by means of the Governance Portal.

Afterwards, the Directors, following the recommendation of the Appointment and Succession Committee of Bradesco's Organization, by unanimous vote, elected Ms. Soraya Bahde, Brazilian, single, in a stable union, banker, ID 32.918.807-0/SSP-SP, CPF 308.524.488/30, to the position of Executive Officer.

Mr. President clarified that the elected Executive Officer: 1) has a business address in the Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900; 2) will have a term of office coinciding with that of the other Executive Officers, until the 1st Meeting of the Board of Directors held after the 2026 Annual General Meeting, extended until the investiture of the Executive Officers who will be elected on that occasion; 3) has filed with the Head Office declarations, under the penalty of law, that meets the pre-conditions for eligibility set out in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and CMN Resolution No. 4,970/2021;