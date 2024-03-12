type, observing the maximum limit defined by law, in the case of preferred shares, with the consequent renumbering of the subsequent Paragraphs;

change Paragraph 4 of Article 7 to explain that the age limit exemption contained in item "i" will only apply to the Chairman of the Board of

Directors with a term of office at the Annual Shareholders´ Meeting held in 2023;

amend Paragraph 2 of Article 8, adapting the wording to the current practices of the Board of Directors´ meetings;

amend letter "f" of Article 9, adapting the wording for contemplate the renumbering of Paragraph 6 of Article 6 which will become Paragraph 7;

amend letter "i" of Article 9, excluding the need to submit a proposal to the Shareholders´ Meeting for increase the capital stock issuing new shares, due to the provision for Authorized Capital;

include letter "j" in Article 9 to provide, as a responsibility of the Board of Directors, the resolution of the capital stock increase within the proposed limit of Authorized Capital, renumbering the subsequent items;

exclude item "m" from Article 9, which deals with the use of funds from tax incentives, adapting the Bylaws to the effective useful of the devices in practice;

include letter "t" in Article 9 to assign as a responsibility of the Board of Directors, the resolution on transactions with related parties, in compliance with the applicable legislation and the criteria provided in internal policies and standards;

amend the head of Article 11, changing the number of ordinary meetings of the Board of Directors;

amend the head of Article 12, due to the reduction of the minimum and maximum number of the members in the Board of Executive Officers and the renaming of the positions;