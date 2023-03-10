Banco Bradesco S A : Resolutions Summary - Annual and Special Shareholders´ Meeting 3.10.23

allocation of the net income of the fiscal year 2022, in the amount of R$20,732,171,779.45, as follows: R$1,036,608,588.97 for the "Profit Reserves - Legal Reserve" account; R$9,523,402,969.41 for the "Profit Reserves - Statutory" account; and R$10,172,160,221.07 for payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, fully paid, reaffirming that a new distribution of interest on equity/dividends for 2022 will not be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting;