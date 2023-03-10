Advanced search
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2023-03-08
13.97 BRL   -0.36%
Banco Bradesco S A : Resolutions Summary - Annual and Special Shareholders´ Meeting 3.10.23

03/10/2023 | 01:35pm EST
Publicly-Held Company Corporate

Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Resolutions Summary

Registration Number 35.300.027.795

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, March 10, 2023.

To

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

CVM - Securities and Exchange Commission

Dear Sirs,

Banco Bradesco S.A. informs that all matters discussed at the Annual and Special Shareholders´ Meetings held, cumulatively, on this date, at 10:00 a.m., were approved, as follows:

Special Shareholders´ Meeting

  1. cancellation of 16,317,800 book-entry, registered shares, with no par value, issued by the Company, held in treasury, being 8,089,200 common shares and 8,228,600 preferred shares, acquired through a share buyback program, without capital stock reduction;
  2. partial amendment of the Bylaws, as follows:
    1. In the "caput" of Article 6, related to the Capital Stock, due to item "1" above;
    2. In Article 7, in order to set an age limit to the members of the Board of Directors;
    3. In letter "q" of Article 9, providing that the setting of the compensation of the
      Audit Committee shall observe the provision in its internal charter;
    4. In the Article 17, improving its wording, without context or practice amendment; and
    5. In the Article 21, which deals with the Audit Committee, in order to explain the nomination criteria of its members.

Annual Shareholders´ Meeting

  1. the management accounts and the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022;
  2. allocation of the net income of the fiscal year 2022, in the amount of R$20,732,171,779.45, as follows: R$1,036,608,588.97 for the "Profit Reserves - Legal Reserve" account; R$9,523,402,969.41 for the "Profit Reserves - Statutory" account; and R$10,172,160,221.07 for payment of interest on shareholders´ equity, fully paid, reaffirming that a new distribution of interest on equity/dividends for 2022 will not be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting;
  3. election of the Members of the Fiscal Council, as follows:
    1. by appointment of minority shareholders, holders of preferred shares, as an effective member, Mrs. Ava Cohn and, as an alternate member, Mr. Paulo Henrique Andolhe;
    2. by appointment of minority shareholders, holders of common shares, as an effective member, Mrs. Mônica Pires da Silva and, as an alternate member, Mr. Eduardo Badyr Donni;

Publicly-Held Company Corporate

Taxpayer's ID No. 60.746.948/0001-12

Registration Number 35.300.027.795

Resolutions Summary

    1. by appointment of the controlling shareholders, as effective members, Messrs. José Maria Soares Nunes, Vicente Carmo Santo and Joaquim Caxias Romão; and as respective alternate members, Messrs. Frederico William Wolf, Luiz Eduardo Nobre Borges and Artur Padula Omuro.
  2. Setting of up to R$793,101,808.00 for overall compensation and the social security, to the Management, for 2023 fiscal year, being: (i) up to R$430,101,808.00, as fixed and variable compensation; and (ii) up to R$363,000,000.00, for funding of the pension plan; and
  3. Setting of monthly compensation, to the Fiscal Council members, for 2023 fiscal year, in the amount of R$20,000.00 for each effective member and R$5,000.00 for each alternate member.

At last, Banco Bradesco S.A. clarifies that the statutory amendments herein approved, as well as the election of the Fiscal Council members, only will be in force and will be effective after the approval of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Carlos Wagner Firetti

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
