Banco Bradesco and Banco BV announce to the market the hiring of the CEO for the independent wealth management

Banco Bradesco S.A. and Banco Votorantim S.A. ("Shareholders"), following the Notice to the Market released on February 28, 2023, regarding the strategic partnership involving BV DTVM S.A. for the constitution of an independent wealth management, announce to the market the hiring of Christian George Egan to serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the partnership.

Christian Egan has more than 25 years of experience in the domestic and foreign financial markets, with a background in the areas of Capital Markets, Sales & Trading of Equities and Fixed Income, with also experience in Treasury, Products, Corporate and Investment Banking.

The Shareholders also inform that the wealth management will become known as Tivio Capital DTVM S.A. and will operate under the TIVIO CAPITAL brand.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, June 22, 2023

Carlos Wagner Firetti

IRO