Banco Bradesco S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - IFRS 2020

Consolidated Financial

Statements

in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

2020

Bradesco

1

Table of Contents

Independent Auditors' Report ..................................................................................................................................... 3

Audit Committee Report .............................................................................................................................................. 9

Consolidated Statements of Income ......................................................................................................................... 10

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................... 11

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ......................................................................................................... 12

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity .................................................................................................. 13-14

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................ 15-16 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

1) General information ............................................ 18

2) Significant accounting practices ......................... 18

3) Risk Management ............................................... 42

4) Estimates and judgments ................................... 91

5) Operating segments ........................................... 93

6) Net interest income ............................................. 97

7) Fee and commission income .............................. 98

8) Net gains/(losses) on financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss ......... 98

9) Net gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ................ 98

10)Net gains/(losses) on foreign currency

transactions ........................................................ 98

11)Income from insurance and pension plans ......... 99

12)Personnel expenses ........................................... 99

13)Other administrative expenses ......................... 100

14)Depreciation and amortization .......................... 100

15)Other operating income/(expenses) ................. 100

16)Income tax and social contribution ................... 101

17)Earnings per share ........................................... 105

18)Cash, balances with banks and cash

equivalents ....................................................... 105

19)Financial assets and liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss ...................................................... 106

20)Derivative financial instruments ........................ 107

21)Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income ..................................... 112

22)Loans and advances to financial institutions ..... 113

23)Loans and advances to customers ................... 114

24)Bonds and securities at amortized cost ............ 125

25)Non-current assets held for sale ....................... 126

26)Investments in associates and joint ventures ...127

27)Property and equipment .................................... 130

28)Intangible assets and goodwill .......................... 132

29)Other assets ...................................................... 133

30)Deposits from banks ......................................... 134

31)Deposits from customers .................................. 134

32)Funds from securities issued ............................ 134

33)Subordinated debt ............................................. 136

34)Insurance technical provisions and pension

plans ................................................................. 137

35)Closed Supplementary pension plans .............. 145

36)Provisions, Contingents Assets and Liabilities and

Legal Obligations - Tax and Social Security .... 148

37)Other liabilities .................................................. 151

38)Shareholders' Equity ......................................... 153

39)Transactions with related parties ...................... 156

40)Off-balance sheet commitments ....................... 158

41)New standards and amendments and

interpretations of existing standards ................. 159

42)Other information .............................................. 159

Independent Auditors' Report on consolidated financial statements

To

Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Banco Bradesco S.A.

Osasco - SP

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Bradesco"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and the respective consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, including significant accounting policies and other clarifying information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Banco Bradesco S.A as of December 31, 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows, for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards, are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of Bradesco and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements included in the Accountant´s Professional Ethics Code and the professional standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were treated in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and, therefore, we do not express a separate opinion on these matters.

Assessment of the allowance for expected credit losses on loans and advances to customers, loan commitments, financial guarantees, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and securities at amortized cost

As discussed in notes 2d viii, 3.2, 4, 21d, 23, 24 and 40, to the consolidated financial statements, the Bank has R$ 51,314,052 thousand of allowance for expected credit losses (ECL) related to loans and advances to customers and securities at amortized cost, loan commitments, financial guarantees and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI), as of December 31, 2020. The Bank recognizes a lifetime ECL for those contracts that have experienced a Significant Increase in Credit Risk (SICR) since initial recognition or are credit impaired, and a 12-month ECL for all other contracts. The Bank calculates ECL either on a group basis, using models, or, for certain significant exposures, on an individual basis, estimating the future cash flows including the value of related collateral. To calculate ECL on a group basis the Bank segregates the portfolio of contracts on the basis of shared credit risk characteristics and uses estimates of the Probability of Default (PD), the Loss Given Default (LGD) and the Exposure at Default (EAD) as well as estimates of the impact of projections of future economic conditions.

We identified the assessment of the ECL as a key audit matter. The estimation of ECL involved significant measurement uncertainty, primarily as a result of the complexity of the models and the quantity and subjectivity of the assumptions. These included: the overall ECL methodology, inclusive of the methodologies and assumptions used to estimate the PDs, EADs and LGDs; the future macroeconomic scenarios; the identification of a SICR (stage 2) and exposures that are credit impaired (stage 3); and, for ECL calculated on an individual basis, the expected cash flows including the related collateral valuation. The measurement uncertainty was accentuated by the effects of the Covid-10 pandemic on the current economic scenario and its possible effects in the future.

Bradesco

3

How our audit approached this matter

The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter. We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of certain internal controls related to the process for calculating the ECL. This included controls related to: (1) the development and approval of the ECL methodology; (2) the determination of the methodologies and assumptions used to estimate PD, EAD, LGD and the future macroeconomic scenarios; (3) the validation of models used to calculate the ECL; (4) the calculation of the ECL estimate; and (5) the projection of expected cash flows, including related collateral values, for ECL calculated on an individual basis.

We involved credit risk professionals with specialized skills and knowledge, who assisted in: (1) assessing the Bank's ECL methodology for compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); (2) testing the accuracy of the Bank's PDs, EADs and LGDs using the Bank's historical data and defined methodologies; (3) analyzing whether the contracts are segmented by shared credit risk characteristics for the estimation of PD by observing historical correlation; and (4) evaluating the relevance of the macroeconomic variables considered in the future scenarios by analyses of regression and historical correlation. We compared the consider indices projected by the Bank in the future macroeconomic scenarios with independent third-party projections. For a selection of contracts, we evaluated the ECL calculated on an individual basis, including the assessment of expected cash flows and related collateral. For a sample of contracts, we assessed the adherence to internal policies in the identification of SICR and the classification of financial instruments in stages 2 and 3.

Based on the evidence obtained through the procedures summarized above, we consider the ECL to be adequate in the context of the consolidated financial statements taken as a whole, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Evaluation of the measurement of provisions and the disclosure of contingent liabilities - tax, civil and labor lawsuits

As discussed in notes 2j, 4 and 36, to the consolidated financial statements, the Bank is a defendant in tax, civil and labor lawsuits for which it has provisions of R$ 8,271,112 thousand, R$ 9,092,421 thousand and R$ 6,890,498 thousand, respectively. The provisions for tax lawsuits include amounts relating to the legality and constitutionality of certain taxes. The provisions for civil lawsuits include certain indemnity claims for alleged moral and economic damages arising from the Bank's actions in the course of providing banking products and services, adjustments for inflation on savings account balances due to the implementation of economic plans by the Federal Government and certain other specific civil lawsuits. In each case, the Bank applies judgment to determine the likelihood of loss and estimate the amount involved. For labor lawsuits, the Bank uses a model, based on historical data. The Bank segregates the lawsuits based on certain characteristics and uses the historical data to calculate the provision for each group of lawsuits.

We identified the evaluation of the measurement of provisions and the disclosure of contingent liabilities for certain tax and civil lawsuits and for labor lawsuits as a key audit matter. The evaluation required challenging auditor judgment due to the subjective nature of the estimates, judgments and assumptions made by the Bank. In the case of the tax and civil lawsuits, those estimates, judgments and assumptions related to estimating the likelihood of loss and the amount of any such loss, and, in the case of labor lawsuits, they related to the segregations used in the model and the historical observation period.

How our audit approached this matter

The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter. We evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of certain internal controls related to the evaluation and measurement of the provisions and disclosures for tax, civil and labor lawsuits. This included controls related to: (1) the assessment of information received from external and internal legal advisors on tax, civil and labor lawsuits; and (2) the development and approval of the models and assumptions used to measure the provision for labor liabilities.

We obtained and read the letters received directly from the Bank's external legal advisors for certain tax lawsuits, and the documentation prepared by the internal legal advisors for certain civil lawsuits, which included an assessment of the likelihood of loss and an estimate of the amount of such loss. We compared these assessments and estimates with those used by the Bank, and considered historical data and information related to the lawsuits in question as well as to other similar lawsuits in order to evaluate the provisions and