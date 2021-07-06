Banco Bradesco S A : (Form 6-K)

.

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco SA ('Bradesco' or 'Organization') communicates to its shareholders, customers and the market in general its commitment to decarbonize its credit and investment portfolios by 2050, or earlier, according to scientific scenarios and targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.

It also announces that it is the first Brazilian bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) of UNEP FI (a financial initiative of the United Nations Environment Program) and to commit to its methodologies and related management and transparency requirements to the theme.

The initiative reinforces Bradesco's climate management and ambition to finance the transition to a cleaner, more efficient and resilient economy. The commitment is part the Organization's Sustainability Strategy and its approach towards the climate crisis and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG ) prioritized by Bradesco, in particular SDG 13.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, July 6, 2021

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive and

Investor Relations Officer