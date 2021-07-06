Log in
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/05
25.01 BRL   -3.81%
Banco Bradesco S A : (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
.

Notice to the Market

Banco Bradesco SA ('Bradesco' or 'Organization') communicates to its shareholders, customers and the market in general its commitment to decarbonize its credit and investment portfolios by 2050, or earlier, according to scientific scenarios and targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.

It also announces that it is the first Brazilian bank to join the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) of UNEP FI (a financial initiative of the United Nations Environment Program) and to commit to its methodologies and related management and transparency requirements to the theme.

The initiative reinforces Bradesco's climate management and ambition to finance the transition to a cleaner, more efficient and resilient economy. The commitment is part the Organization's Sustainability Strategy and its approach towards the climate crisis and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG ) prioritized by Bradesco, in particular SDG 13.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, July 6, 2021

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 21 374 M 21 374 M
Net income 2021 24 760 M 4 784 M 4 784 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,77x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 225 B 43 302 M 43 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 77 684
Free-Float 63,0%
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,01 BRL
Average target price 30,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.1.37%48 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.75%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.90%202 066