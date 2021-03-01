Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Banco Bradesco S.A.    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Bradesco S A : Institutional Presentation - ESG

03/01/2021 | 02:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical facts and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the impact of competitive services and pricing market acceptance of services, service transactions by the Company and its competitors, regulatory approval, currency fluctuations, changes in service mix offered, and other risks described in the Company's registration statement and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Banco Bradesco does not assume any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

Index

1. About us04 - 5

  • 2. Corporate Governance

    06 - 11

  • 3. Sustainability Strategy

12 - 42

4. Supply Chain43 - 44

5. Data Privacy and Information Security45 - 51

6. Performance and ESG Report52 - 55

About us

Market Relations

Corporate Identity

Our guiding principles

Contribute to people's fulfillment and sustainable development by offering highly diversified and accessible

Mission financial and insurance solutions, products and services.

Vision

Values

To be the bank of choice for customers in both physical and digital environments, delivering differentiated,efficient service to all market segments.

  • Customers are our reason to exist;

  • • We are ethical in all business activities and relations;

  • • We are transparent in providing needed information to stakeholders;

  • • We believe in people's value and capability to develop;

  • • We respect human dignity and diversity;

  • • We exercise social and environmental responsibility and promote initiatives towards sustainable development.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Bradesco SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 19:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
02:42pBANCO BRADESCO S A  : Institutional Presentation - ESG
PU
02/26JPMorgan, Bradesco working on IPO of Brazilian steelmaker CSN's cement unit, ..
RE
02/24BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3316 - Elections and Shares hol..
PU
02/24BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3287 - Election of Directors
PU
02/24BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3249 - Election of Directors
PU
02/24BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3248 - Director's Resignation
PU
02/24BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Meeting No. 3250
PU
02/22BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Reference Form 2020
PU
02/18BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Reference Form 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 19 979 M 19 979 M
Net income 2021 23 581 M 4 233 M 4 233 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,51x
Yield 2021 6,47%
Capitalization 193 B 34 530 M 34 563 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 89 575
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,45 BRL
Last Close Price 23,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-15.25%34 526
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.82%449 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION14.52%299 658
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%280 283
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 849
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.27%198 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ