Banco Bradesco S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3,317 - Promotion of New Director

Minutes of Meeting No. 3,317 of the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Banco Bradesco S.A., held on 14.Jan.2021 - Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) No. 60.746.948/0001-12 - Company Registration Identification Number (NIRE)

35.300.027.795. On January 14th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the members of the Board of Directors have gathered at Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Vermelho, 4º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, by videoconference, to participate in the 1st Board Meeting held this year.

Upon the quorum for the holding existence confirmation, Mr. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Presided over the meeting with Mr. Antonio Campanha Junior being the Secretary.

................................................................................................................................................

................................................................................................................................................

Next, the Board Members:

................................................................................................................................................

................................................................................................................................................

accepting the recommendation of the Succession and Appointment Committee of the Bradesco Organization, dated 1.8.1.2021, by unanimous vote, resolved to promote, to the position of Deputy Executive Officer, the Departmental Officer, Mr. Edilson Wiggers , Brazilian, married, banker, RG 9084441238 /SSP-RS, CPF 641.036.099/15, having complied with the provisions of item "p" of Article 9 of the Bylaws.

Following the work, the President clarified that the director now promoted: 1) has a professional address at the Cidade de Deus Nucleus, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029-900; 2) will fulfill the current term, until the 1st Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Annual General Meeting of 2022, extended until the investiture of the officers who will be elected at that time; and 3) filed at the Head Office a declaration, under the penalties of the law, that it meets the eligibility conditions provided for in Articles 146 and 147 of Law 6,404/76 and in Resolution 4,122/2012, of the National Monetary Council;

................................................................................................................................................

................................................................................................................................................

All matters having been duly addressed, the floor was offered to anyone who would like to take it, but no one expressed an interest. Thus, the Chairman ended the meeting, thanking the participants for their presence and ordering these Minutes to be drawn up, which were signed by the board members, with the absence of Mr. Carlos Alberto Rodrigues Guilherme being recorded. aa) Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi,