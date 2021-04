Banco Bradesco S A : Reference Form 2020

Amendments to itens 12.5/6 and 12.12

- OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION - RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS .......................................

- DESCRIPTION OF THE INTERNAL CONTROLS .............................................................................................

- RULES OF THE COUNTRY OF ORIGIN AND THE COUNTRY WHERE THE SECURITIES ARE GUARDED ..................

4.6 - NON-CONFIDENTIAL AND RELEVANT JOINT LITIGATION, ARBITRATION OR ADJUDICATORY PROCEEDINGS,

4.4 - NON-CONFIDENTIAL AND RELEVANT LITIGATION, ARBITRATION OR ADJUDICATORY PROCEEDINGS WHOSE APPELLEES ARE ADMINISTRATORS, FORMER ADMINISTRATORS, CONTROLLERS, FORMER CONTROLLERS OR

- NON-CONFIDENTIAL AND RELEVANT LITIGATION, ARBITRATION OR ADJUDICATORY PROCEEDINGS ................

- DESCRIPTION OF THE MAIN MARKET RISKS ...............................................................................................

- DECLARATION OF DIVIDENDS TO THE WITHHELD PROFITS OR THE RESERVES ACCOUNT ...............................

- SUBSEQUENT EVENTS TO THE LATEST FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .................................................................

2.1/2.2 - IDENTIFICATION AND REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS ............................................................................

- STATEMENT OF THE CEO / INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER ......................................................................

- DECLARATION AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN CHARGE ............................................................

1. INDIVIDUALS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE FORM .........................................................................................

- MONITORING AND CHANGES TO THE DISCLOSED PROJECTIONS..............................................................

- OTHER FACTORS WITH RELEVANT INFLUENCE.......................................................................................

- COMMENTS ON OTHER ITEMS NOT EVIDENCED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................

- RELEVANT ITEMS NOT EVIDENCED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .........................................................

10.4 - SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING PRACTICES - CAVEATS AND EMPHASIS IN THE AUDITOR'S OPINION 166

- EVENTS WITH RELEVANT EFFECTS, OCCURRED AND EXPECTED, IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..............

- FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INCOME .....................................................................................................

- GENERAL FINANCIAL AND EQUITY CONDITIONS ....................................................................................

OR BY ITS SUBSIDIARIES

8.3 - SIGNIFICANT CONTRACTS NOT DIRECTLY RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES ENTERED INTO BY THE ISSUER

- SIGNIFICANT ALTERATIONS IN THE ISSUER'S MANNER OF CONDUCTING BUSINESS .....................................

- EFFECTS OF FOREIGN CONTROL ON ACTIVITIES ......................................................................................

- RELEVANT EFFECTS OF THE STATE REGULATION OF ACTIVITIES ...............................................................

- CUSTOMERS RESPONSIBLE FOR MORE THAN 10% OF THE TOTAL NET REVENUE .......................................

- INFORMATION ON PRODUCTS AND SERVICES RELATING TO THE OPERATIONAL SEGMENTS ...........................

- DESCRIPTION OF THE MAIN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE ISSUER AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES .............................

- BANKRUPTCY INFORMATION FOUNDED ON RELEVANT VALUE OR JUDICIAL OR EXTRAJUDICIAL RECOVERY .....

6.1 / 6.2 / 6.4 - ESTABLISHMENT OF THE ISSUER, TERM OF DURATION AND DATE OF REGISTRATION AT THE CVM .71

12. SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT............................................................................. 183 12.1 DESCRIPTION OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE STRUCTURE ................................................................................. 183 12.2 - RULES, POLICIES AND PRACTICES RELATING TO SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS ......................................... 198 12.3 - RULES, POLICIES AND PRACTICES RELATING TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS .......................................... 201 12.4 - DESCRIPTION OF THE ARBITRATION CLAUSE TO RESOLVE CONFLICT THROUGH ARBITRATION ................... 203 12.5/6 - COMPOSITION AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE OF THE MANAGEMENT AND FISCAL COUNCIL ............. 204 12.7/8 COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEES ....................................................................................................... 252

12.9 - EXISTENCE OF A MARITAL RELATIONSHIP, STABLE UNION OR KINSHIP UP TO THE SECOND DEGREE RELATED

TO ISSUER'S MANAGERS, SUBSIDIARIES AND CONTROLLING COMPANIES............................................................ 258

12.10 - RELATIONSHIPS OF SUBORDINATION, PROVISION OF SERVICE OR CONTROL BETWEEN MANAGERS,

SUBSIDIARIES, CONTROLLING COMPANIES AND OTHER ..................................................................................... 259

12.11 - AGREEMENTS, INCLUDING ANY INSURANCE POLICIES, FOR THE PAYMENT OR REIMBURSEMENT OF

EXPENSES INCURRED BY DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS....................................................................................... 268 12.12 - OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION........................................................................................................ 269 13. MANAGEMENT REMUNERATION.......................................................................................................... 271

13.1 - DESCRIPTION OF THE POLICY OR COMPENSATION PRACTICE, INCLUDING THE NON-STATUTORYBOARD OF

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ................................................................................................................................... 271

13.2 - TOTAL COMPENSATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, STATUTORY BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND

FISCAL COUNCIL ........................................................................................................................................... 279

13.3 - VARIABLE COMPENSATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, STATUTORY BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

AND FISCAL COUNCIL .................................................................................................................................... 281

13.4 - COMPENSATION PLAN BASED ON SHARES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE STATUTORY BOARD

OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS............................................................................................................................... 284

13.5 - COMPENSATION BASED ON SHARES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE STATUTORY BOARD OF

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ................................................................................................................................... 284

13.6 - INFORMATION ON OPTIONS (OPEN) HELD BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY BOARD OF

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ................................................................................................................................... 284

13.7 - OPTIONS EXERCISED AND SHARES DELIVERED RELATED TO COMPENSATION BASED ON SHARES OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE STATUTORY BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ........................................... 285

13.8 - INFORMATION NECESSARY FOR UNDERSTANDING THE DATA DISCLOSED IN ITEMS 13.5 TO 13.7 - METHOD

OF PRICING THE VALUE OF SHARES AND OPTIONS

13.9 - NUMBER OF SHARES, QUOTAS AND OTHER SECURITIES CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES HELD BY MANAGERS

AND MEMBERS OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - BY BODY ......................................................................................... 285

13.10 - INFORMATION ON PRIVATE PENSION PLANS GRANTED TO THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AND OF THE STATUTORY BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS.............................................................................. 286

13.11 - HIGHEST, LOWEST AND THE AVERAGE INDIVIDUAL COMPENSATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

STATUTORY BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND FISCAL COUNCIL ............................................................... 287

13.12 - COMPENSATION OR INDEMNITY MECHANISMS FOR MANAGERS IN CASE OF REMOVAL FROM OFFICE OR

RETIREMENT.................................................................................................................................................. 287

13.13 - PERCENTAGE IN TOTAL COMPENSATION HELD BY MANAGEMENT AND MEMBERS OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

THAT ARE RELATED PARTIES TO THE CONTROLLING COMPANIES

13.14 - COMPENSATION OF MANAGERS AND FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEMBERS, GROUPED BY BODY, RECEIVED FOR