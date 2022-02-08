Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/08
22.6 BRL   -1.09%
05:53pBanco Bradesco profit down, 2022 outlook positive
RE
05:24pBradesco 4Q Net Falls on Accounting Change, Restructuring Provisions
DJ
04:39pBradesco's Q4 profit falls, bank sets positive tone for 2022
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Bradesco profit down, 2022 outlook positive

02/08/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter net income slightly below analysts' estimates, but indicated a bright outlook for 2022 despite dim growth forecasts for Latin America's biggest economy.

Bradesco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, totaled 6.613 billion reais ($1.26 billion), below a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.916 billion reais and down 2.8% from a year earlier, as operating costs jumped.

Return on equity was at 17.5%, or 2.5 percentage points down from the previous quarter.

Despite Brazil's more challenging economic environment in 2022, Bradesco said its loan book is likely to keep growing by double digits.

Amid expectations of flat economic growth this year, or even a recession, Bradesco's credit portfolio should expand between 10% and 14% in 2022, below last year's growth, it said. Net interest income with clients is seen growing between 8% and 12%.

As Brazil's surging inflation has eaten in to consumers' income, Bradesco said its loan-loss provisions are likely to total between 15 billion reais and 19 billion reais, up to 26.6% more than last year.

Despite fiercer competition with fintechs, the bank sees fee income rising between 2% and 6%.

Bradesco's insurance unit is also likely to boost its 2022 profit, as the bank said insurance results will expand between 18% and 23%.

Inflation is likely to drive costs up between 3% and 7%, while in 2021 they stood at 1.1%.

Amid double-digit inflation in Brazil last year, which pushed up salaries, the bank's operating costs rose 12.1% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Q4 PERFORMANCE

Cash set aside for bad loans fell 6.2% to 4.283 billion reais. However, the bank's 90-day default ratio rose 0.2 percentage points in the quarter to 2.8%.

Bradesco's loan book grew by 5.1% in the quarter, mainly driven by consumer lending. In all of 2021, it rose by 18.3%

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 1.8% from a year earlier, to 16.96 billion reais. ($1 = 5.2593 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Alberto Alerigi in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. -1.09% 22.6 End-of-day quote.17.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.24% 6.0114 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
05:53pBanco Bradesco profit down, 2022 outlook positive
RE
05:24pBradesco 4Q Net Falls on Accounting Change, Restructuring Provisions
DJ
04:39pBradesco's Q4 profit falls, bank sets positive tone for 2022
RE
02/07BANCO BRADESCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3355 - Election and Nomination of Officers
PU
02/02Exclusive-Nubank sees Brazil downturn as a chance to grow faster -CEO
RE
02/02Nubank sees Brazil downturn as a chance to grow faster -CEO
RE
02/02BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/25BANCO BRADESCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3354 - Officers Promotions
PU
01/24Barclays Starts Banco Bradesco at Overweight With $5 Price Target
MT
01/11Fitch Assigns Bradesco's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB(EXP)' Rating
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 20 878 M 20 878 M
Net income 2021 26 495 M 5 026 M 5 026 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 201 B 38 219 M 38 219 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 87 736
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 22,60 BRL
Average target price 28,42 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.17.65%38 209
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.66%450 653
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.04%391 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.00%254 887
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%222 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%206 710