Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bradesco 1Q Net Income Jumps 81.9% vs. Year Earlier to BRL6.2 Billion

05/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Banco Bradesco SA's net income rose in the first quarter from a year earlier as the lender set aside less money as provisions for bad loans.

Bradesco said book net income rose 81.9% in the three months through March from a year earlier to 6.2 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to $1.1 billion. Recurring net income, which leaves out one-time items, rose 73.6% to 6.5 billion reais, the bank said Tuesday. Operating income increased 81% to 9.8 billion reais.

Bradesco and its peers in Brazil put aside billions of reais in provisions last year to prepare for a possible increase in bad loans due to the jump in unemployment and the shutting down of businesses arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

So far bad loan levels haven't risen sharply, partly because of debt renegotiations and the postponement of payments due to the pandemic. Bradesco reported a delinquency ratio of 2.5% in the first quarter, down from 3.7% in the first quarter of last year but up from 2.2% in the fourth quarter, and provisioned 3.9 billion reais for bad loans in the first quarter, down from the 6.7 billion reais it set aside in the same quarter a year earlier.

Bradesco and other Brazilian banks have been working to cut costs by closing branches and reducing staff. Bradesco said its operating costs fell 4.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 11.2 billion reais.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-21 1749ET

All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
05:50pBradesco 1Q Net Income Jumps 81.9% vs. Year Earlier to BRL6.2 Billion
DJ
05:07pBANCO BRADESCO S A  : Bradesco 1Q21 - Economic and Financial Analysis Report
PU
05:07pBANCO BRADESCO S A  : Bradesco 1Q21 - Press Release
PU
05/04BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/19BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 10 existing shares
FA
04/15BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Reference Form 2020
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources
RE
04/06BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Reference Form 2020
PU
04/05BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/28BANCO BRADESCO S A  : Reference Form 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 114 B 20 952 M 20 952 M
Net income 2021 23 823 M 4 377 M 4 377 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 5,74%
Capitalization 216 B 39 630 M 39 641 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 89 575
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,79 BRL
Last Close Price 23,80 BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Denise Aguiar Alvarez Valente External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-3.54%41 261
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.69%465 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.82%347 572
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.19%269 524
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%204 637
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.38%198 192
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ