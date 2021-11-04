Log in
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/03
20.4 BRL   -0.92%
05:33pBradesco 3Q Net Income Jumped on Lower Provisions for Bad Loans
DJ
05:16pBradesco 3Q21 - Economic and Financial Analysis Report
PU
05:16pBradesco 3Q21 - Press Release
PU
Bradesco 3Q Net Income Jumped on Lower Provisions for Bad Loans

11/04/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Banco Bradesco SA said its net income jumped in the third quarter from a year earlier after the Brazilian lender again reduced the amount of money it set aside for bad loans.

Bradesco said book net income rose 58.5% in the three months through September from a year earlier to 6.6 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to $1.2 billion. Recurring net income, which leaves out one-time items, rose 34.5% to 6.8 billion reais, the bank said Thursday. Net interest income increased 2.7% to 15.7 billion reais.

Bradesco and other Brazilian banks boosted provisions last year to prepare for a possible increase in bad loans coming from the economic slump and rise in employment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank set aside 3.4 billion reais in the third quarter as allowance for loan and lease losses, down from 5.6 billion reais in the same period a year earlier.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1733ET

Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 19 371 M 19 371 M
Net income 2021 24 915 M 4 432 M 4 432 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 184 B 32 861 M 32 720 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 87 362
Free-Float 57,4%
Managers and Directors
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
João Aguiar Alvarez External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-17.32%32 811
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.15%503 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION59.58%395 864
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%243 238
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY72.30%207 336
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%203 973