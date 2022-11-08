Bradesco 3Q Profit Fell to BRL5.21 Billion on Higher Provisions

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Banco Bradesco SA's profit declined in the third quarter as the company set aside more money for bad loans.

The Brazilian lender reported net income of 5.21 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to $1 billion, down from 6.65 billion reais a year earlier. Recurring net income, which leaves out one-time items, declined to 5.22 billion reais from 6.77 billion reais, the bank said Tuesday.

The bank's operating income fell to 7.05 billion reais from 10.59 billion reais while net interest income increased to 16.28 billion reais from 15.70 billion reais. Fee and commission income rose to 8.86 billion reais from 8.76 billion reais a year earlier.

Allowance for loan losses increased to 7.27 billion reais from 3.36 billion reais a year earlier. Bradesco's operating expenses rose to 12.42 billion reais from 11.88 billion reais a year earlier, with personnel expenses increasing to 6.22 billion reais from 5.43 billion reais.

