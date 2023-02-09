Bradesco 4Q Net Income Dropped to BRL1.4 Billion on Bad Loan Provisions

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO-- Banco Bradesco SA's profit dropped in the fourth quarter after the bank boosted provisions for bad loans.

The Brazilian lender reported net income of 1.4 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to $265 million, from 3.2 billion reais a year earlier. Recurring net income, which leaves out one-time items, declined to 1.6 billion reais from 6.6 billion reais, the bank said Thursday.

The bank posted an operating loss of 99 million reais, compared with operating income of 10.3 billion reais in the final quarter of 2021. Net interest income fell to 16.7 billion reais from 17 billion reais a year earlier. Fee and commission income rose to 9.3 billion reais from 8.9 billion reais a year earlier.

Bradesco has the largest exposure among Brazilian banks in terms of total lending to failing retailer Americanas SA, at 4.8 billion reais. Americanas was granted protection from creditors in January. The bank was also less conservative about lending during the quarter than some of its rivals, according to Renan Manda, an analyst at XP Investimentos.

"They tightened lending criteria a bit, but should have done more," Mr. Manda said.

The bank increased its provisions for bad loans to 14.9 billion reais, from 4.3 billion reais a year earlier. Its delinquency ratio for loans increased to 4.3% in the fourth quarter of last year, from 2.8% in the final three months of 2021.

