Brazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit in line with consensus, but sees higher provisions for the year

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday reported first-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations, but worsened its guidance for loan provisions.

The lender posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 6.8 billion reais ($1.35 billion), in line with a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.76 billion reais and up 4.7% from a year earlier.

In a scenario of slow economic growth, rising inflation and interest rates, Bradesco lifted its full-year forecast of cash set aside for bad loans from the range from 15-19 billion reais to between 17-21 billion reais.

On a yearly comparison, the lender reported a 23.8% growth in loan loss provisions to 4.83 billion reais in the first three months of 2021.

Net interest income (NII) from clients is now expected to grow between 18% and 22% in 2022, from a previous guidance of 8% to 12%. In the quarter, NII reached 17.06 billion reais, a 9.5% increase year-on-year.

The bank also cut its forecast for operating expenses saying it will now grow 1%-5% this year, from 3%-7% previously, following a yearly increase of 4.4% to 11.7 billion reais in the quarter.

Return on equity was at 18%, or 0.5 percentage point up from the previous quarter.

The lender said its consolidated loan book reached 834.5 billion reais in the first three months of the year, an 18% jump from the same quarter of 2021.

The loan book quality "remains at normal and profitable levels, maintaining good coverage ratios," said Bradesco, despite the 0.7 percentage point year-on-year growth in the bank's 90-day default ratio, which came in at 3.2%.

($1 = 5.0288 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin and Diane Craft)