  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05-04
17.73 BRL   -3.27%
05:35pBrazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit in line with consensus, but sees higher provisions for the year
RE
05:06pBrazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit of $1.35 billion
RE
05/04Fitch Assigns IDR of Bradseg ParticipacOes S.A. at 'BB' and Nacional LT at 'AAA(bra)'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit in line with consensus, but sees higher provisions for the year

05/05/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA on Thursday reported first-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations, but worsened its guidance for loan provisions.

The lender posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 6.8 billion reais ($1.35 billion), in line with a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.76 billion reais and up 4.7% from a year earlier.

In a scenario of slow economic growth, rising inflation and interest rates, Bradesco lifted its full-year forecast of cash set aside for bad loans from the range from 15-19 billion reais to between 17-21 billion reais.

On a yearly comparison, the lender reported a 23.8% growth in loan loss provisions to 4.83 billion reais in the first three months of 2021.

Net interest income (NII) from clients is now expected to grow between 18% and 22% in 2022, from a previous guidance of 8% to 12%. In the quarter, NII reached 17.06 billion reais, a 9.5% increase year-on-year.

The bank also cut its forecast for operating expenses saying it will now grow 1%-5% this year, from 3%-7% previously, following a yearly increase of 4.4% to 11.7 billion reais in the quarter.

Return on equity was at 18%, or 0.5 percentage point up from the previous quarter.

The lender said its consolidated loan book reached 834.5 billion reais in the first three months of the year, an 18% jump from the same quarter of 2021.

The loan book quality "remains at normal and profitable levels, maintaining good coverage ratios," said Bradesco, despite the 0.7 percentage point year-on-year growth in the bank's 90-day default ratio, which came in at 3.2%.

($1 = 5.0288 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Pullin and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 117 B 23 209 M 23 209 M
Net income 2022 26 247 M 5 209 M 5 209 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 6,71%
Capitalization 178 B 35 254 M 35 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 85 264
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,33 BRL
Average target price 24,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.4.96%35 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.31%373 299
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.19%311 157
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%247 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%182 182
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.17%174 280