Brazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit in line with consensus, but sees higher provisions for the year

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco
SA on Thursday reported first-quarter profit in line
with analysts' expectations, but worsened its guidance for loan
provisions.
The lender posted recurring net income, which excludes
one-off items, of 6.8 billion reais ($1.35 billion), in line
with a Refinitiv analyst consensus of 6.76 billion reais and up
4.7% from a year earlier.
In a scenario of slow economic growth, rising inflation and
interest rates, Bradesco lifted its full-year forecast of cash
set aside for bad loans from the range from 15-19 billion reais
to between 17-21 billion reais.
On a yearly comparison, the lender reported a 23.8% growth
in loan loss provisions to 4.83 billion reais in the first three
months of 2021.
Net interest income (NII) from clients is now expected to
grow between 18% and 22% in 2022, from a previous guidance of 8%
to 12%. In the quarter, NII reached 17.06 billion reais, a 9.5%
increase year-on-year.
The bank also cut its forecast for operating expenses saying
it will now grow 1%-5% this year, from 3%-7% previously,
following a yearly increase of 4.4% to 11.7 billion reais in the
quarter.
Return on equity was at 18%, or 0.5 percentage point up from
the previous quarter.
The lender said its consolidated loan book reached 834.5
billion reais in the first three months of the year, an 18% jump
from the same quarter of 2021.
The loan book quality "remains at normal and profitable
levels, maintaining good coverage ratios," said Bradesco,
despite the 0.7 percentage point year-on-year growth in the
bank's 90-day default ratio, which came in at 3.2%.
($1 = 5.0288 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Peter Frontini; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Diane Craft)