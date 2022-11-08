Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco Bradesco S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBDC4   BRBBDCACNPR8

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBDC4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  2022-11-07
18.58 BRL   -0.96%
05:50pBrazil's Bradesco quarterly profit dips, outlook on loan provisions worsens
RE
05:49pBradesco 3Q Profit Fell to BRL5.21 Billion on Higher Provisions
DJ
05:21pBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 3Q22 - Economic and Financial Analysis Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Bradesco quarterly profit dips, outlook on loan provisions worsens

11/08/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Banco Bradesco logo

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA on Tuesday reported a 22.8% drop in third-quarter recurring net profit and raised its forecast for set-aside funds that may be needed to cover bad loans.

Bradesco's recurring net profit totaled 5.22 billion reais ($1.01 billion), coming in below a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 6.76 billion reais.

The lender also raised its expectation for the amount of money it will set aside for non-performing loans this year. It now expects to hold provisions in the range of 25.5-27.5 billion reais, as high interest rates have caused a deterioration in asset quality.

During the July to September period, Bradesco set aside 7.27 billion reais, more than double the amount compared to a year ago.

Brazil's second largest private lender claimed the increase in provisions reflects a higher turnover in more profitable and riskier operations.

In September, Brazil's central bank paused an aggressive monetary tightening cycle, leaving its key Selic interest rate at 13.75% after 12 consecutive hikes. The central bank's rate-setting committee also left its benchmark rate unchanged in October.

Bradesco said its 90-day loan default ratio was 3.9% at the end of September, a 1.3 percentage point growth from a year earlier and 0.4 points above the second quarter ratio.

"We observed the delinquency concentrated in individuals, in the lines of mass market loans, and in companies, substantially in micro and small-sized firms," said the lender.

Its consolidated loan book grew 13.6% to 878.57 billion reais, mainly driven by credit card transactions, personal and payroll-deductible loans.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, from clients grew 24.7% to 17.53 billion reais.

Return on average equity (ROAE), a key metric for profitability, came in at 13%, well below last quarter's 18.1%.

($1 = 5.1440 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Lisa Shumaker and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
05:50pBrazil's Bradesco quarterly profit dips, outlook on loan provisions worsens
RE
05:49pBradesco 3Q Profit Fell to BRL5.21 Billion on Higher Provisions
DJ
05:21pBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 3Q22 - Economic and Financial Analysis Report
PU
05:21pBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 3Q22 - Earnings Presentation
PU
05:21pBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 3Q22 - Press Release
PU
05:21pBanco Bradesco S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - IFRS 9M22
PU
05:21pBanco Bradesco S A : Bradesco 3Q22 - Earnings Presentation
PU
11/03BANCO BRADESCO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/01Banco Bradesco S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3377 - Officers Election
PU
10/31UK energy bill help will tackle inflation, ONS confirms
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 23 473 M 23 473 M
Net income 2022 28 101 M 5 458 M 5 458 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,00x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 183 B 35 583 M 35 583 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 88 129
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Bradesco S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,58 BRL
Average target price 25,04 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Octávio de Lazari Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Independent Director
Walter Luis Bernardes Albertoni Independent Director
Paulo Roberto Simões da Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.6.39%36 071
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%385 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%296 910
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%191 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.90%179 360
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%140 849