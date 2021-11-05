- Form 6-K

Yes _______ No ___X____ .

Banco Bradesco S.A., pursuant the provisions of Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs the market that it reviewed the guidance for the 2021 year, as follows:

Index Projection Realized 3 rd quarter/2021 Previous Current Expanded Loan Portfolio 9% to 13% 14.5% to 16.5% 16.4% Client Portion 2% to 6% Maintained 4.7% Fee and Commission Income 1% to 5% 2% to 6% 5.0% Operating Expenses (Personnel + Administrative Expenses + Other Operational Expenses Net of Income) -5% to -1% Maintained -2.5% Income from Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bonds (*) (it includes the financial income of the operation) -15% to -20% -10% to 0% -19.5% Expanded ALL - R$ billion R$14.0 to R$17.0 R$13.0 to R$16.0 R$10.8

(*) Projections of revenues with growth between 8% and 10%.

The projections are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that, since they are based on assumptions, depend on the future events that may not be confirmed.

For additional information, we suggest to consult the Economic and Financial Analysis Report - 3rd quarter/2021, available at www.bradescori.com.br.

Cidade de Deus, Osasco, SP, November 4, 2021

Banco Bradesco S.A.

Leandro de Miranda Araujo

Executive and

Investor Relations Officer