Investment banks in Brazil focus on debt in the short term -Bradesco BBI

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Investment banks in Brazil
are focusing on debt issuance through the third quarter, an area
that kept strong activity even with higher interest rates.
Felipe Thut, director at Bradesco BBI, the investment bank
controlled by Banco Bradesco SA, expects total local
debt issuance to reach around 430 billion reais ($83 billion)
this year. Between January and August, issuance rose 30% over
the same period last year. "The current volume of debt issued in
reais is around double of 2020 levels, even with much higher
interest rates than we had at the time", Thut added.
Local fixed income issues represented 96% of capital markets
activity in Brazil in August, according to industry group
Anbima, even as benchmark interest rate Selic reached 13.75%, up
from a record low of 2% in 2020.
Equity issuance volume is down 53.5% in dollars this year
and M&A deals volume is also 31% lower than the same period a
year ago, according to Refinitiv data. Uncertainties related to
the presidential election are weighing on deals, as well as
volatility in global interest rates.
Large local inflows into fixed exchange portfolios are
fueling demand for private debt, Thut added. Fixed income funds
received net inflows of 309 billion reais ($59 billion) in the
18 months through July.
Another factor is this year's growth higher than expected,
making companies issue debt to finance expansion, Thut said.
Tax-exempt bonds for infrastructure, real estate or
agriculture businesses have lower costs and have been the first
choice for companies, approaching 20 billion reais in the first
five months of 2022.
The executive believes the volume of equity issues,
specially initial public offerings, may rise again once it
becomes clear when the Brazilian central bank may begin to
reduce interest rates. Brazil posted deflation last month as
fuel prices fell.
So far this year, there were no IPOs in Brazil, but 18
follow-on offerings. Last year there were 78 transactions,
including 46 IPOs, according to Refinitiv data. Thut said
Bradesco BBI will not make any changes in the team this year, as
the bank expects a recovery on equity capital markets on the
medium term.
($1 = 5.2037 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)