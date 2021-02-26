JPMorgan, Bradesco working on IPO of Brazilian steelmaker CSN's cement unit, sources say

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia
Siderurgica Nacional is working with the investment
banking units of Banco Bradesco SA and JPMorgan Chase
& Co to arrange the initial public offering of its cement unit,
two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
CSN, as the company is known, expects to conclude the IPO of
the unit by the fourth quarter, the people added, asking for
anonymity to disclose private talks.
CSN declined to comment. Bradesco and JPMorgan did not
immediately comment on the matter.
The banks are expected to lead the syndicate but other banks
will also be hired, the sources added.
The steelmaker concluded the listing of its mining unit CSN
Mineracao SA earlier this month at a market
capitalization of 100 billion real ($18 billion), double that of
the parent company.
In a recent earnings conference call, executives said CSN
had earlier this month carved out a separate subsidiary for the
cement operations.
There are no valuation estimates for the cement unit yet,
but it will probably be a fraction of the mining unit's
capitalization, one of the sources said.
The exact timing of the listing will depend on the growth of
cement sales, a third source added. Sales have declined in
recent years but the market in Brazil recovered last year with
11% sales growth according to industry data.
The net revenue of CSN's cement unit rose 50% last year, to
858 million reais. Its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA was 271 million reais,
up from the previous year's 11 million reais.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)