BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group and BCI Create Caddo Sustainable Timberlands, LP with 772,000 Acres in East Texas

BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) have created Caddo Sustainable Timberlands, LP (CST), a platform company focused on building exposure to southeastern US timberlands. CST’s investment mandate is to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for investors while ensuring ecological integrity and sustainability. John Lock has been appointed as President and Patrick Chambless as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Prior to CST, Lock was a region manager for Arkansas and Texas for an institutional timberland management company and Chambless was a financial reporting manager for a Texas institutional timberland management company.

CST is comprised of approximately 772,000 acres of Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) certified timberlands in the markets of East Texas and West Louisiana. CST’s platform includes key customers Georgia Pacific, Louisiana Pacific, International Paper, West Fraser, and Roy O. Martin.

John Lock, President of CST, said: “Having previously spent 22 years of my career managing the assets that comprise the Caddo Sustainable Timberlands, I am very familiar with the significant economic, conservation and environmental contributions these properties have made to wood consumers, East Texas communities and the forest industry, as well as the need to continue that legacy. Our team at CST is committed to delivering exceptional stewardship, sustainability, and value through the implementation of science-based forest management practices that promote healthy, vigorous forests while protecting water quality and critical habitats. We are also excited to partner with the Texas Forestry Association, conservation groups, local communities, and regional stakeholders to continue the rich history of timberland and natural resources management that has been the fabric of these properties and the East Texas culture for well over 100 years.”

Patrick Chambless, CFO of CST, said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of Caddo Sustainable Timberlands and work alongside John and the teams at TIG and BCI. We are striving to build a best-in-class organization that generates immediate yield on investment for our shareholders, while sustainably managing our portfolio and implementing the highest standards of environmental, social and corporate governance.”

Gerrity Lansing, Head of TIG and CST Board Director, added: “We’re thrilled to once again be partnering with BCI, one of the largest institutional investors in Canada, who shares our long-term commitment to the deep and diverse market of East Texas, as well as our emphasis on environmental and social sustainability. In John and Patrick, we’ve hired an amazing team to lead CST, who have decades of experience with these specific assets and the East Texas communities where they are located.”

Sameer Jinnah, Managing Director at BCI, added: “BCI is an active investor in the timberlands sector and CST is an example of our commitment to a market that can generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients over the long term. We are excited to be working with trusted partners to continue to increase our exposure to high-quality, sustainably managed forests in core markets.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ABOUT BTG PACTUAL TIMBERLAND INVESTMENT GROUP

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, operating in the Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management markets. BTG Pactual Asset Management has an international presence with over US$ 100 billion in assets under management and administration. BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG), a division of BTG Pactual Asset Management, is one of the world’s oldest and largest timberland investment managers with nearly US$ 4.5 billion in assets and commitments and 3.0 million acres under management globally as of Q3 2021. TIG is focused on achieving compelling investment returns while also applying high standards of environmental and social governance, and has a 40+ year track record with over 100 professional staff members in 15 offices around the globe, bringing local, regional, and global experience to bear on the management of client investments. For more information, please visit www.timberlandinvestmentgroup.com.

ABOUT BCI

With C$ 199.6 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada’s largest institutional investors. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; public equities; private equity; infrastructure; renewable resources; real estate; and commercial mortgages. BCI’s clients include public sector pension plans, insurance, and special purpose funds. BCI’s infrastructure & renewable resources program, valued at over C$ 20.0 billion, invests in tangible long-life assets that include a portfolio of direct investments in companies across a variety of sectors spanning regulated utilities, energy, telecommunications, and transportation, as well as investments in timberlands and agri-businesses. These companies operate in stable and mature regulatory environments, provide opportunities for future capital investments, and have the potential to generate steady returns and cash yields for our clients. The program is diversified across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America. For more information, please visit www.bci.ca.

ABOUT CST

Through its subsidiaries, Crown Pine Timber 1, L.P., and Crown Pine Realty 1, Inc., CST owns interests in 772,000 acres of timberlands located in Texas. For business inquiries, please contact info@caddolp.com.

