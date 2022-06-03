Banco BTG Pactual S A : Date 05/06/2022 1Q22 Results Presentation
Conference Call Presentation
1st Quarter 2022
Earnings Release
First Quarter 2022
All-weather equity story evidenced by the
most profitable quarter in our history
Total Revenues
(R$)
56%
y-o-y growth
1Q 22
4.4bn
4Q 21
3.5bn
1Q 21
2.8bn
LTM 1Q22
15.4bn
Adj. Net Income1
(R$)
72%
y-o-y growth
1Q 22
2.1bn
4Q 21
1.8bn
1Q 21
1.2bn
LTM 1Q22
7.4bn
Annualized Adj.
ROAE
21.5%
1Q 22
4Q 21
19.4%
1Q 21
16.8%
LTM 1Q22
21.1%
Note:
(1) Accounting Net Income of R$1.943mn in 1Q 2022
We reached record revenues in WM and crossed the
unprecedented mark of R$1 trillion AuM/WuM
Net New Money
(R$)
52bn
1Q 22
4Q 21
64bn
1Q 21
76bn
LTM 1Q22
302bn
WuM
(R$)
44%
y-o-y growth
1Q 22
458bn
4Q 21
428bn
1Q 21
317bn
AuM / AuA
(R$)
30%
y-o-y growth
1Q 22
586bn
4Q 21
553bn
1Q 21
450bn
Strong funding inflows and consistent credit revenue and portfolio
growth, while keeping solid capital ratios
Unsecured Funding
(R$)
28%
y-o-y growth
1Q 22
155bn
4Q 21
154bn
1Q 21
121bn
Corporate and SME
Basel Ratio
Portfolio (R$)
39%
15.0%
y-o-y growth
1Q 22
Total
SME
Total Net Equity
1Q 22
111bn
19bn
1Q 22
39bn
4Q 21
107bn
17bn
4Q 21
37bn
1Q 21
80bn
10bn
1Q 21
30bn
