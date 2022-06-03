Log in
    BPAC3   BRBPACACNOR7

BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.

(BPAC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/03 04:05:00 pm EDT
13.40 BRL   -2.05%
06/03BANCO BTG PACTUAL S A : Date 05/06/2022 1Q22 Results Presentation
PU
05/24Ares 2 Participacoes S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 28.5 MWp of solar distributed generation (DG) plants in the state of Minas Gerais from Banco BTG Pactual S.A. and Energea Global LLC for BRL 200 million.
CI
05/19Elon Musk to meet with Brazil's Bolsonaro, says report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco BTG Pactual S A : Date 05/06/2022 1Q22 Results Presentation

06/03/2022 | 08:12pm EDT
Conference Call Presentation

1st Quarter 2022

For additional information, please read carefully the notice at the end of this presentation

Earnings Release

First Quarter 2022

ENGLISH CONFERENCE CALL

PORTUGUESE CONFERENCE CALL

May 09, 2022 (Monday)

May 09, 2022 (Monday)

12pm (New York) / 1pm (Brasília)

10am (New York) / 11am (Brasília)

Phone 1: +55 11 4210-1803

Phone 1: +55 11 4210-1803

Phone 2: +55 11 4090-1621

Phone 2: +55 11 4090-1621

Code: BTG

Code: BTG

Webcast: The conference call audio will be broadcast live via a webcast system available on our website www.btgpactual.com/irParticipants are requested to connect 15 minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls

2

All-weather equity story evidenced by the

most profitable quarter in our history

Total Revenues

(R$)

56%

y-o-y growth

1Q 22

4.4bn

4Q 21

3.5bn

1Q 21

2.8bn

LTM 1Q22

15.4bn

Adj. Net Income1

(R$)

72%

y-o-y growth

1Q 22

2.1bn

4Q 21

1.8bn

1Q 21

1.2bn

LTM 1Q22

7.4bn

Annualized Adj.

ROAE

21.5%

1Q 22

4Q 21

19.4%

1Q 21

16.8%

LTM 1Q22

21.1%

Note:

3

(1) Accounting Net Income of R$1.943mn in 1Q 2022

We reached record revenues in WM and crossed the

unprecedented mark of R$1 trillion AuM/WuM

Net New Money

(R$)

52bn

1Q 22

4Q 21

64bn

1Q 21

76bn

LTM 1Q22

302bn

WuM

(R$)

44%

y-o-y growth

1Q 22

458bn

4Q 21

428bn

1Q 21

317bn

AuM / AuA

(R$)

30%

y-o-y growth

1Q 22

586bn

4Q 21

553bn

1Q 21

450bn

4

Strong funding inflows and consistent credit revenue and portfolio

growth, while keeping solid capital ratios

Unsecured Funding

(R$)

28%

y-o-y growth

1Q 22

155bn

4Q 21

154bn

1Q 21

121bn

Corporate and SME

Basel Ratio

Portfolio (R$)

39%

15.0%

y-o-y growth

1Q 22

Total

SME

Total Net Equity

1Q 22

111bn

19bn

1Q 22

39bn

4Q 21

107bn

17bn

4Q 21

37bn

1Q 21

80bn

10bn

1Q 21

30bn

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco BTG Pactual SA published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 00:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
