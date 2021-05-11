Banco BTG Pactual S A : BTG Pactual raised a record R$ 76 billion (NNM) in 1Q21

BTG Pactual raised a record R$ 76 billion (NNM) in the quarter, and

earnings grew 52% to R$ 1.197 billion

Strong growth in all business lines, and an impressive operational result

São Paulo, May 11, 2021 - BTG Pactual (B3: BPAC11) posted revenues of R$2.79 billion in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21), 84.2% higher than the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was R$1.197 billion, up 51.7% y-o-y. Operating revenues totaled R$2.40 billion in the quarter - 86.1% more than in 1Q20. BTG Pactual delivered record funding levels in the first quarter, with R$76 billion of net new money (NNM) and assets under custody (AuC) of R$767 billion, a 79% increase y-o-y.

According to BTG Pactual's CEO, Roberto Sallouti: "We had another strong quarter, recording solid results and high growth in all business lines. We continue to deploy our strategic acquisition agenda to expand our retail presence, offer more products and provide the best service to our customers. We continue to strengthen our ESG and Impact Investments initiatives, reaffirming our commitment to society and to our employees".

Asset Management revenues totaled R$ 264.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 24%

increase compared to the same period of 2020. The area delivered a record funding (NNM) for the second consecutive quarter, reaching R$ 42.9 billion in 1Q21. In the last 12 months, it raised a total R$ 97.3 billion.

Wealth Management & Consumer Banking revenue grew 74% in the last 12 months, totaling R$

294.7 million, a record result for a single quarter. The area raised R$ 33 billion in the quarter, and R$ 84.3 in the last 12 months.

In Asset Management, total assets under management (AuM/AuA) reached R$ 449.9 billion on March 31, 2021, up 67.4% from 1Q20. In Wealth Management, wealth under management

