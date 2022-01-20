Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian
conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez (AG) will extend the deadline for
bids for its 14.9% stake in transportation infrastructure
company CCR SA, four sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
Banco BTG Pactual SA, which is advising AG, had set Thursday
as the deadline, but decided to push it back in an effort to
lure more bidders for the stake, worth 3.4 billion reais ($616
million) at current market prices, according to sources.
The new deadline is likely to be set for the second half of
February, the sources said, requesting anonymity in order to
discuss confidential plans.
CCR, AG and BTG Pactual declined to comment.
AG had agreed in May to sell its stake to private equity
fund IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais, with a significant
premium over market prices. Australia's Macquarie Group
was going to invest with IG4, but the deal fell through.
One person with knowledge of the matter said IG4 had
demanded management rights in CCR, which was rejected by other
controlling shareholders, the conglomerates Soares Penido and
Mover, formerly known as Camargo Correa.
IG4 declined to comment. Mover said it would not comment on
"market speculation" and Soares Penido did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Now bidders have been asked to simply take AG's place within
the current shareholders agreement.
AG aims to sell its shares at a premium, according to two
sources.
Depending on the premium, it could be enough to pay off
creditors of AG, whose has bank debts and bondholders have the
CCR stake as collateral. The value of those debts is currently
greater than the market value of the stake.
Shares in CCR are down more than 10% since AG first engaged
in talks with potential buyers of its stake in May.
The deadline extension was set because new investors
expressed interest and asked for more time to analyse the asset,
one the sources said, adding that both strategic industrial and
financial investors have showed interest.
Potential bidders include Brazilian alternative asset
manager Prisma Capital, which recently raised a $650 million
fund in December, according to one source. Prisma declined to
comment.
Votorantim SA, one of Brazil's biggest diversified
industrial conglomerates, is also interested in increasing its
existing roughly 6% stake in CCR, another source said.
However, Votorantim is unlikely to deliver a bid in the
current process, given the complex situation with creditors,
that person said. Another potential bidder, holding company
Itausa SA ITSA4.SA>, has not confirmed its participation,
sources said.
Votorantim and Itausa declined to comment.
Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec
which has been cited in recent media reports, is not expected to
bid, one of the sources said. The fund declined to comment.
AG is also trying to attract interest from European
transportation holding companies, sources said, but their role
in the process is also uncertain.
($1 = 5.5199 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by
Brad Haynes and Kenneth Maxwell)