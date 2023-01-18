Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPAC3   BRBPACACNOR7

BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.

(BPAC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:18:07 2023-01-18 pm EST
11.75 BRL   +0.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's BTG Pactual suspends decision regarding retailer Americanas payment of BTG debt -court decision

01/18/2023 | 01:30pm EST
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's BTG Pactual obtained a court decision overturning part of retailer Americanas SA's protection from creditors, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The decision of appeal judge Flavio Horta Fernandes reverses a previous order that BTG Pactual return money it received from the company's accounts with the bank to pay for a credit line.

Americanas and BTG Pactual did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, additional reporting by Carolina Pulice, editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. -4.74% 1.79 Delayed Quote.-79.79%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 0.60% 11.75 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.11% 5.5697 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 350 M 3 582 M 3 582 M
Net income 2022 8 464 M 1 652 M 1 652 M
Net Debt 2022 11 754 M 2 294 M 2 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 116 B 22 766 M 22 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
EV / Sales 2023 6,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,68 BRL
Average target price 29,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Balls Sallouti Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Marcello Dantas Leite Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Azevedo Jobim Chairman
Christian Flemming Director-Operations & Technology
Mariana Botelho Ramalho Cardoso Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-9.75%22 766
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.56%15 552
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.82%9 961
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.10.82%6 631
LAZARD LTD11.48%3 351
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-3.67%3 243