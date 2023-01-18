Brazil's BTG Pactual suspends decision regarding retailer Americanas payment of BTG debt -court decision

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's BTG Pactual obtained a court decision overturning part of retailer Americanas SA's protection from creditors, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The decision of appeal judge Flavio Horta Fernandes reverses a previous order that BTG Pactual return money it received from the company's accounts with the bank to pay for a credit line.

Americanas and BTG Pactual did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, additional reporting by Carolina Pulice, editing by Chris Reese)