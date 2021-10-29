Log in
    BPAC3   BRBPACACNOR7

BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.

(BPAC3)
Brazil's Eletrobras preselects banks for follow-on share offering

10/29/2021 | 09:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen during sunrise near Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras has preselected Bank of America, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itau BBA and XP Investimentos as lead managers of a follow-on share offering, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

The share offering is expected to dilute the state's stake in Eletrobras to at least 45%. The government hopes to raise 50 billion reais ($8.86 billion) with the transaction, which should happen in early 2022.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the hiring process is ongoing and final approval is pending.

On Friday, the company said it has preselected the banks to be bookrunners for the share offering: Bradesco BBI, Caixa Economica Federal, Citi, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Safra.

($1 = 5.6459 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. -0.93% 13.85 End-of-day quote.21.36%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS -4.81% 33.84 End-of-day quote.-8.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 13 711 M 2 432 M 2 432 M
Net income 2021 6 209 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,85x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 136 B 24 029 M 24 049 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,85 BRL
Average target price 29,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Balls Sallouti Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Marcello Dantas Leite Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Azevedo Jobim Chairman
Cláudio Eugênio Stiller Galeazzi Independent Director
Eduardo Henrique de Mello Motta Loyo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.21.36%24 274
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.97%21 209
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.76%9 975
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.66.71%6 825
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)48.37%6 296
LAZARD LTD15.82%5 282