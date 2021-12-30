Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPAC3   BRBPACACNOR7

BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.

(BPAC3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/30
12.83 BRL   +1.42%
05:07pBrazil's Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual
RE
12/21BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/15Consortium led by BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group Launches Vista Hermosa
BU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

12/30/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has obtained all regulatory approvals to formally re-enter Banco BTG Pactual SA's controlling group, the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The so-called G7 is a group of five partners that holds a majority stake in BTG but is different from the board.

Reuters reported in July that Esteves was closing in on a comeback, as he was awaiting legal regulatory approval from the European Central Bank to regain his 61.55% voting stake in the G7. Brazil's central bank had already allowed him to return to the G7 group two years ago.

Esteves left BTG's controlling group after he was arrested in 2015, accused by former congressman Delcidio Amaral of offering to pay off witnesses in the "Car Wash" corruption probe to prevent them from striking plea bargain deals.

BTG faced a liquidity crunch, was forced to shed assets and to take a loan from Brazil's deposit insurance body.

Esteves first returned to the bank as a senior partner in April 2016, but without a formal management role. Still, he has taken some of the bank's main decisions, as Reuters reported earlier, including its recent push into retail banking.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo, and Gram Slattery, in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
05:07pBrazil's Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual
RE
12/21BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/15Consortium led by BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group Launches Vista Hermosa
BU
12/02BANCO BTG PACTUAL S A : Date 04/12/2021 1Q21 Earnings Release
PU
11/25Brazil's Petrobras boosts payouts and spending under new plan
RE
11/19Brazil's Eletrobras picks banks to lead privatization process
RE
11/19Pet products retailer Petz raises $140 mln in follow-on issue
RE
11/10Date 11/10/2021 Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
11/10BTG Pactual reports record revenue and adjusted net profit for the second consecutive q..
PU
11/09Date 11/09/2021 Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 3rd Quarter 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 122 M 2 533 M 2 533 M
Net income 2021 6 209 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,20x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 124 B 22 215 M 22 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,83 BRL
Average target price 29,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Balls Sallouti Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Marcello Dantas Leite Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Azevedo Jobim Chairman
Cláudio Eugênio Stiller Galeazzi Independent Director
Eduardo Henrique de Mello Motta Loyo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.12.42%22 313
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.90%21 432
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.55%9 638
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.56.08%7 212
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)42.88%5 687
LAZARD LTD5.25%4 593