Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPAC3   BRBPACACNOR7

BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.

(BPAC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  12:34 2022-10-13 pm EDT
14.65 BRL    0.00%
09/03Banco Btg Pactual S A : Results 1Q2022
PU
08/25Brazil government to investigate lenders for alleged credit card fraud
RE
08/25Brazil government to investigate lenders for alleged credit card fraud
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cloudy skies for Brazil sugar and ethanol as country heads back to polls

10/13/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) -

Brazilian sugar and ethanol makers will likely face a less favorable business environment regardless of who emerges victorious from the hotly-contested Brazilian presidential election on Oct. 30, analysts and experts say.

Citizens go to the polls in less than three weeks for a run-off between incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his opponent, the leftist, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"It is bad with Bolsonaro, could be worse with Lula," said sugar and ethanol analyst Arnaldo Correa, a director at Archer Consulting.

The ethanol and sugar industry had a strong recovery from the pandemic as both prices for sugar and ethanol rose to near-record levels. But both candidates support policies that the industry believes could hurt demand, as they seek to lower costs for consumers.

Bolsonaro scrapped federal taxes on energy and led states to cut other taxes on fuels in a gambit to boost his chances of being reelected. Since taxes were heavier on fossil fuels, ethanol lost its price edge over gasoline at pumps. Most Brazilian cars can switch between sugar-based ethanol and conventional gasoline.

Bolsonaro has also said he has no plans to reinstate the taxes next year if reelected, so mills would be expected to shun ethanol and produce more sugar, which could depress global prices for the sweetener.

Lula, if he wins, has promised to change fuel pricing policy at state-controlled Petrobras to bring gasoline prices down, which could be even worse for the mills because it would further squeeze margins on ethanol.

In the first round of the election on October 2,

Lula received 48% of the vote while Bolsonaro garnered 43%

. Since no candidate received a majority, the two go to a runoff.

Lula's Workers Party latest run at the helm with former President Dilma Rousseff from 2011 to 2016 brought havoc in the sugar and ethanol sector, as the government kept gasoline prices artificially low to stem inflation. Profit margins for ethanol fell, along with global sugar prices.

Dozens of mills went bankrupt, and several have only recently recovered.

"Mills sold ethanol below production cost 60% of the time during that period," said Correa, adding that the industry took on more debt as a result.

Bolsonaro, meanwhile, in July intervened in the country's first carbon market in ways that have been detrimental, said Soren Jensen, a former Copersucar executive and an expert in renewable fuels.

That market, known as Renovabio, was designed to boost renewable fuels by allowing mills to sell carbon credits (CBios) generated by the use of biofuels instead of oil-based fuels. Fuel distributors were obliged to buy those credits to offset fossil fuels' emissions.

Bolsonaro's administration decided to postpone Renovabio's compliance targets in yet another move to cut fuel prices, causing prices for those credits to collapse. "It was the beginning of the end for the program," Jensen said.

Equity research teams at Citi and investment bank BTG Pactual said all those factors increased risks for the financial performance of sugar and ethanol companies. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 0.00% 14.65 Delayed Quote.14.19%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.13% 5.1246 Delayed Quote.-19.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.49% 94.8 Delayed Quote.20.37%
PETROBRAS 4.09% 34.43 Delayed Quote.15.99%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 1.01% 187.6045 Real-time Quote.10.37%
WTI 2.63% 89.587 Delayed Quote.15.72%
All news about BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
09/03Banco Btg Pactual S A : Results 1Q2022
PU
08/25Brazil government to investigate lenders for alleged credit card fraud
RE
08/25Brazil government to investigate lenders for alleged credit card fraud
RE
08/17BTG Pactual Presents the Mynt Crypto Asset Platform
CI
08/12Column - Scarcity changes the LME warehousing game:..
RE
08/10Banco Btg Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 2nd Quarter 2022
PU
08/10Banco Btg Pactual S A : 2Q22 Results Presentation
PU
08/10Banco Btg Pactual S A : 2Q22 Earning Release
PU
08/10Banco Btg Pactual S A : 2Q22 Complete Financial Statements
PU
08/09Transcript : Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 002 M 3 411 M 3 411 M
Net income 2022 8 121 M 1 539 M 1 539 M
Net Debt 2022 6 085 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 143 B 27 054 M 27 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
EV / Sales 2023 7,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,65 BRL
Average target price 28,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Balls Sallouti Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Marcello Dantas Leite Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Azevedo Jobim Chairman
Christian Flemming Director-Operations & Technology
Mariana Botelho Ramalho Cardoso Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.14.19%27 054
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-29.69%13 508
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.11%7 703
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-23.35%5 458
LAZARD LTD-28.31%2 901
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.-29.13%2 402