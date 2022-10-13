Cloudy skies for Brazil sugar and ethanol as country heads back to polls

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) -
Brazilian sugar and ethanol makers will likely face a less
favorable business environment regardless of who emerges
victorious from the hotly-contested Brazilian presidential
election on Oct. 30, analysts and experts say.
Citizens go to the polls in less than three weeks for a
run-off between incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro
and his opponent, the leftist, former President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva.
"It is bad with Bolsonaro, could be worse with Lula," said
sugar and ethanol analyst Arnaldo Correa, a director at Archer
Consulting.
The ethanol and sugar industry had a strong recovery from
the pandemic as both prices for sugar and ethanol rose to
near-record levels. But both candidates support policies that
the industry believes could hurt demand, as they seek to lower
costs for consumers.
Bolsonaro scrapped federal taxes on energy and led states to
cut other taxes on fuels in a gambit to boost his chances of
being reelected. Since taxes were heavier on fossil fuels,
ethanol lost its price edge over gasoline at pumps. Most
Brazilian cars can switch between sugar-based ethanol and
conventional gasoline.
Bolsonaro has also said he has no plans to reinstate the
taxes next year if reelected, so mills would be expected to shun
ethanol and produce more sugar, which could depress global
prices for the sweetener.
Lula, if he wins, has promised to change fuel pricing policy
at state-controlled Petrobras to bring gasoline
prices down, which could be even worse for the mills because it
would further squeeze margins on ethanol.
In the first round of the election on October 2,
Lula received 48% of the vote while Bolsonaro garnered 43%
. Since no candidate received a majority, the two go to a
runoff.
Lula's Workers Party latest run at the helm with former
President Dilma Rousseff from 2011 to 2016 brought havoc in the
sugar and ethanol sector, as the government kept gasoline prices
artificially low to stem inflation. Profit margins for ethanol
fell, along with global sugar prices.
Dozens of mills went bankrupt, and several have only
recently recovered.
"Mills sold ethanol below production cost 60% of the time
during that period," said Correa, adding that the industry took
on more debt as a result.
Bolsonaro, meanwhile, in July intervened in the country's
first carbon market in ways that have been detrimental, said
Soren Jensen, a former Copersucar executive and an expert in
renewable fuels.
That market, known as Renovabio, was designed to boost
renewable fuels by allowing mills to sell carbon credits (CBios)
generated by the use of biofuels instead of oil-based fuels.
Fuel distributors were obliged to buy those credits to offset
fossil fuels' emissions.
Bolsonaro's administration decided to postpone Renovabio's
compliance targets in yet another move to cut fuel prices,
causing prices for those credits to collapse. "It was the
beginning of the end for the program," Jensen said.
Equity research teams at Citi and investment bank BTG
Pactual said all those factors increased risks for the financial
performance of sugar and ethanol companies.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)