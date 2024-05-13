Conference Call Presentation

1st Quarter 2024

Earnings Release: 1Q 2024

Earnings Release: 1Q 2024

CONFERENCE CALL

(with simultaneous translation)

1Q 2024 Highlights

Record revenues and net income, resulting in a 22.8% ROAE

Strong NNM of R$63.8bn reflects continuous AuM/WuM expansion despite challenging macro scenario

Outstanding performance in IBD driven by record M&A revenues and strong DCM volumes

Credit Portfolio grew 5.9% q-o-q and 26.7% y-o-y, as we continue to gain market share while expanding our product offering

Successful issuance of a Senior Unsecured Note on April 8th, in the total amount of US$500mn at a fixed coupon rate of 6.45% p/a

1Q 2024 Highlights

Total Revenues

Adjusted Net Income

Adj. ROAE

(R$)

(R$)

5.9bn

2.9bn

22.8%

22.7% y-o-y growth

27.7% y-o-y growth

1Q 2024

4Q 23

5.7bn

4Q 23

2.8bn

4Q 23

23.4%

1Q 23

4.8bn

1Q 23

2.3bn

1Q 23

20.9%

LTM 1Q24

22.6bn

LTM 1Q24

11.0bn

LTM 1Q24

23.0%

1Q 2024 Highlights

Net New Money

WuM

AuM/AuA

(R$)

(R$)

(R$)

64bn

33%

23%

1Q 2024

y-o-y growth

y-o-y growth

4Q 23

41bn

1Q 24

756bn

1Q 24

880bn

1Q 23

43bn

4Q 23

713bn

4Q 23

856bn

LTM 1Q24

225bn

1Q 23

568bn

1Q 23

717bn

1Q 2024 Highlights

Unsecured Funding

Credit Portfolio

Basel Ratio

(R$)

(R$)

(R$)

26%

27%

16.4%

y-o-y growth

y-o-y growth

1Q 2024

Total

SME

Total Net Equity

1Q 24

225bn

1Q 24

182bn

22bn

1Q 24

52bn

4Q 23

204bn

4Q 23

172bn

21bn

4Q 23

49bn

1Q 23

178bn

1Q 23

143bn

15bn

1Q 23

44bn

Performance Summary

1Q24

22.8% ROAE with another quarter of record revenue and net income

Total revenues of R$5,891mn and adj. net

Adj. cost-to-income remained below

Total assets of R$567.7bn, with BIS ratio at

income of R$2,889mn

historical average

16.4% and shareholders' equity reaching

R$52bn

Adj. ROAE(1,2): 22.8%

Adj. cost-to-income ratio(3): 37.5%

Average VaR ended the quarter at 0.36%

Adj. net income per unit(2): R$0.76

Compensation ratio: 21.2%

of average adj. shareholders' equity

Acc. net income: R$2,774mn

Total Revenues

Adjusted Net Income

Shareholders' Equity and ROAE(1,2)

(R$ million)

(R$ million)

(R$ million)

5,653

5,891

4,803

1Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2,847 2,889

2,263

0.59

0.75

0.76

1Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

20.9%23.4%22.8%

44,208

49,382

51,962

0.29%

0.31%

0.36%

1Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

Adj. Net Income/Unit

Notes:

  1. Balance sheet data as of the end of the period
  2. Annualized adjusted ROAE and net income per unit uses adjusted net income as the basis for the calculations
  3. Adjusted cost-to-income excludes only goodwill amortization

Adj. net income

Avg. Daily VaR / Avg S.E. (%)

% Annualized Adj. ROAE(1)

Shareholder's Equity

Revenue breakdown by business unit

LTM 1Q24 x LTM 1Q23

LTM 1Q23

Total Revenues LTM 1Q24 = R$22.6 billion

LTM 1Q24

+15%

+73%

6,358

5,389

5,507

+23%

+18%

+15%

3,111

+18%

3,260

3,367

2,849

2,657

+107%

1,755

2,014

1,684

1,981

135

280

24%

31%

28%

18%

16%

15%

14%

15%

10%

9%

10%

9%

1%

1%

Sales & Trading(1)

Investment

Corporate Lending

Asset

Wealth

Participations

Interest & Other

Banking

and Business

Management

Management and

Banking

Personal Banking

Note:

(1) Includes Principal Investments

Section 1

BTG Pactual Business Units

Investment Banking

Outstanding performance in IBD driven by record M&A revenues and strong DCM volumes

Highlights of 1Q 2024

Strong revenues of R$654.0mn, 41.0% above the previous quarter

Revenues

Market Position Highlights1

(R$ million)

1Q 2024

654

M&A

M&A had its best quarter ever, maintaining our leading position in the industry rankings

Strong contribution from DCM as market volumes continue to gain momentum

590

464

#1 in number of transactions in Brazil and LatAm

ECM

#2 in number of transactions in Brazil

306

260

1Q 2023

2Q 2023

3Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

Note:

10

(1) Source: Dealogic and Anbima

