1Q 2024 Highlights
Record revenues and net income, resulting in a 22.8% ROAE
Strong NNM of R$63.8bn reflects continuous AuM/WuM expansion despite challenging macro scenario
Outstanding performance in IBD driven by record M&A revenues and strong DCM volumes
Credit Portfolio grew 5.9% q-o-q and 26.7% y-o-y, as we continue to gain market share while expanding our product offering
Successful issuance of a Senior Unsecured Note on April 8th, in the total amount of US$500mn at a fixed coupon rate of 6.45% p/a
1Q 2024 Highlights
Total Revenues
Adjusted Net Income
Adj. ROAE
(R$)
(R$)
5.9bn
2.9bn
22.8%
22.7% y-o-y growth
27.7% y-o-y growth
1Q 2024
4Q 23
5.7bn
4Q 23
2.8bn
4Q 23
23.4%
1Q 23
4.8bn
1Q 23
2.3bn
1Q 23
20.9%
LTM 1Q24
22.6bn
LTM 1Q24
11.0bn
LTM 1Q24
23.0%
1Q 2024 Highlights
Net New Money
WuM
AuM/AuA
(R$)
(R$)
(R$)
64bn
33%
23%
1Q 2024
y-o-y growth
y-o-y growth
4Q 23
41bn
1Q 24
756bn
1Q 24
880bn
1Q 23
43bn
4Q 23
713bn
4Q 23
856bn
LTM 1Q24
225bn
1Q 23
568bn
1Q 23
717bn
1Q 2024 Highlights
Unsecured Funding
Credit Portfolio
Basel Ratio
(R$)
(R$)
(R$)
26%
27%
16.4%
y-o-y growth
y-o-y growth
1Q 2024
Total
SME
Total Net Equity
1Q 24
225bn
1Q 24
182bn
22bn
1Q 24
52bn
4Q 23
204bn
4Q 23
172bn
21bn
4Q 23
49bn
1Q 23
178bn
1Q 23
143bn
15bn
1Q 23
44bn
Performance Summary
1Q24
22.8% ROAE with another quarter of record revenue and net income
Total revenues of R$5,891mn and adj. net
Adj. cost-to-income remained below
Total assets of R$567.7bn, with BIS ratio at
income of R$2,889mn
historical average
16.4% and shareholders' equity reaching
R$52bn
• Adj. ROAE(1,2): 22.8%
•
Adj. cost-to-income ratio(3): 37.5%
• Average VaR ended the quarter at 0.36%
• Adj. net income per unit(2): R$0.76
•
Compensation ratio: 21.2%
of average adj. shareholders' equity
• Acc. net income: R$2,774mn
Total Revenues
Adjusted Net Income
Shareholders' Equity and ROAE(1,2)
(R$ million)
(R$ million)
(R$ million)
5,653
5,891
4,803
1Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
2,847 2,889
2,263
0.59
0.75
0.76
1Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
20.9%23.4%22.8%
44,208
49,382
51,962
0.29%
0.31%
0.36%
1Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Adj. Net Income/Unit
Notes:
- Balance sheet data as of the end of the period
- Annualized adjusted ROAE and net income per unit uses adjusted net income as the basis for the calculations
- Adjusted cost-to-income excludes only goodwill amortization
Adj. net income
Avg. Daily VaR / Avg S.E. (%)
% Annualized Adj. ROAE(1)
Shareholder's Equity
Revenue breakdown by business unit
LTM 1Q24 x LTM 1Q23
LTM 1Q23
Total Revenues LTM 1Q24 = R$22.6 billion
LTM 1Q24
+15%
+73%
6,358
5,389
5,507
+23%
+18%
+15%
3,111
+18%
3,260
3,367
2,849
2,657
+107%
1,755
2,014
1,684
1,981
135
280
24%
31%
28%
18%
16%
15%
14%
15%
10%
9%
10%
9%
1%
1%
Sales & Trading(1)
Investment
Corporate Lending
Asset
Wealth
Participations
Interest & Other
Banking
and Business
Management
Management and
Banking
Personal Banking
Note:
(1) Includes Principal Investments
Section 1
BTG Pactual Business Units
9
Investment Banking
Outstanding performance in IBD driven by record M&A revenues and strong DCM volumes
Highlights of 1Q 2024
Strong revenues of R$654.0mn, 41.0% above the previous quarter
Revenues
Market Position Highlights1
(R$ million)
1Q 2024
654
M&A
M&A had its best quarter ever, maintaining our leading position in the industry rankings
Strong contribution from DCM as market volumes continue to gain momentum
590
464
#1 in number of transactions in Brazil and LatAm
ECM
#2 in number of transactions in Brazil
306
260
1Q 2023
2Q 2023
3Q 2023
4Q 2023
1Q 2024
Note:
(1) Source: Dealogic and Anbima
