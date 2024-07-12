Further to our official declaration on 1 July 2024 pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44 of 23 August 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), where we, GIC Private Limited ("GIC") notified Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (the "Issuer") that Government of Singapore's holdings in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Class A Preferred Shares (ISIN: BRBPACACNPA0) crossed above the 5% disclosure threshold, we hereby notify the Issuer that the Government of Singapore account has crossed below the 5% disclosure limit as of 10 July 2024. Our holdings in these Class A Preferred Shares are derived from our holdings in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Unit Shares (ISIN: BRBPACUNT006). The table below indicates the details of our holdings:

Other than the shareholding detailed above, we also hold 85,345,882 [1.178%] ordinary shares in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. as at 10 July 2024. These are also derived from our holdings in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Unit Shares (ISIN: BRBPACUNT006). Other than the shareholding indicated in this notice, we do not hold, directly or indirectly, any other shares, rights over shares, other securities, or financial derivative instruments referenced to shares in Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Please be informed that our interest in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. extends only as far as maintaining a diversified trading portfolio. As such, we have no interest in altering the composition of the control or administrative structures of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Furthermore, at the time of writing, we are not a party to any agreement or contract regulating the right to vote or purchase and sell securities issued by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Finally, we would be grateful if you would forward this declaration to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Bovespa.

Please do not hesitate to contact Miss Diane Liang at 65-68898975 or GrpISPMRRIC@gic.com.sg should you require any further information or clarification.

