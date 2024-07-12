BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ/MF 30.306.294/0001-45
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
O BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. ("Banco" ou "Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários nº 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, conforme alterada, comunica seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral, que recebeu no dia 1º de julho de 2024, a correspondência anexa de seu acionista GIC Private Limited, informando que detém 142.893.850 (cento e quarenta e dois milhões, oitocentos e noventa e três mil, oitocentos e cinquenta) ações preferenciais Classe A da Companhia, representando 4,988% do total das ações preferenciais da Companhia, de modo que tal posição não altera a composição de controle ou a estrutura administrativa da Companhia.
São Paulo, 11 de julho de 2024.
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
RENATO HERMANN COHN
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
11 July 2024
Attn:
Julia Rocha
Head of Investor Relations Praia de Botafogo, 501, 6th floor Rio de Janeiro - RJ - Brazil 22250-040
Dear Sir,
OFFICIAL DECLARATION - POSITION IN BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. SHARES
Further to our official declaration on 1 July 2024 pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44 of 23 August 2021 ("CVM Resolution 44"), where we, GIC Private Limited ("GIC") notified Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (the "Issuer") that Government of Singapore's holdings in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Class A Preferred Shares (ISIN: BRBPACACNPA0) crossed above the 5% disclosure threshold, we hereby notify the Issuer that the Government of Singapore account has crossed below the 5% disclosure limit as of 10 July 2024. Our holdings in these Class A Preferred Shares are derived from our holdings in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Unit Shares (ISIN: BRBPACUNT006). The table below indicates the details of our holdings:
Passenger
Qualification
Tax ID
Holdings in
Holdings in
%
Acc Name
Unit Shares
Class A
Holdings
Preferred
of Class
Shares
A
derived from
Preferred
Unit Shares
Shares *
Government
Legal
entity
08.765.815/
71,446,925
142,893,850
4.988%
of Singapore
constituted
0001-73
outside Brazil
Monetary
Legal
entity
05.840.118/
13,898,957
27,797,914
0.970%
Authority of
constituted
0001-41
Singapore
outside Brazil
Total Holdings 85,345,882
170,691,764
5.959%
Legal Representative
Full name: Citibank Distribuidora De Titulos E Valores Mobiliarios S.A.
Tax ID: 33.868.597/0001-40
- Based on 2,864,529,000 Class A Preferred shares from the Issuer's website
GIC Private Limited
T: (65) 6889 8888
168 Robinson Road #37 01,
Company Registration
Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
No.: 198102265N
Other than the shareholding detailed above, we also hold 85,345,882 [1.178%] ordinary shares in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. as at 10 July 2024. These are also derived from our holdings in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Unit Shares (ISIN: BRBPACUNT006). Other than the shareholding indicated in this notice, we do not hold, directly or indirectly, any other shares, rights over shares, other securities, or financial derivative instruments referenced to shares in Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
Please be informed that our interest in Banco BTG Pactual S.A. extends only as far as maintaining a diversified trading portfolio. As such, we have no interest in altering the composition of the control or administrative structures of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
Furthermore, at the time of writing, we are not a party to any agreement or contract regulating the right to vote or purchase and sell securities issued by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
Finally, we would be grateful if you would forward this declaration to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Bovespa.
Please do not hesitate to contact Miss Diane Liang at 65-68898975 or GrpISPMRRIC@gic.com.sg should you require any further information or clarification.
Thank you for your kind attention.
Yours faithfully,
Investment Services - Public Markets
Investment Services - Public Markets
GIC Private Limited
T: (65) 6889 8888
168 Robinson Road #37 01,
Company Registration
Capital Tower, Singapore 068912
No.: 198102265N
