Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPAC11   BRBPACUNT006

BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.

(BPAC11)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:51:50 2023-05-08 pm EDT
24.20 BRL   +1.38%
01:24pBanco Btg Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 1st Quarter 2023
PU
05:31aBanco Btg Pactual S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:31aBanco Btg Pactual S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco BTG Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 1st Quarter 2023

05/08/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

1st Quarter 2023

For additional information, please read carefully the notice at the end of this presentation

BTG Pactual at-a-glance

1

2

3

4

5

BTG Pactual

ESG & Impact

BTG Pactual

Financial

1st Quarter

Overview

Investing

Business Units

Highlights

2023 Highlights

Section 1

Section 2

Section 3

Section 4

Section 5

2

BTG Pactual Overview

Section 1

BTG Pactual at-a-glance

Wealth

Principal

Interest &

Investment

Corporate &

Sales &

Asset

Management &

Participations

Banking

SME Lending

Trading

Management

Consumer Banking

Investments

Others

Financial

Financing

Fixed Income

LatAm FI & Eq.

Investment

Banco Pan

Investments

Interest on

FX

in asset

Advisory

Structured

Alternative

Advisory

Too

capital

Equities

management

(M&A)

Credit

Investments

Financial

Seguros

Insurance

funds

ECM

Letters of Credit

Fund Services

EFG

Planning to HNWI

Energy

Legacy PE

DCM

BTG Empresas

Global Hedge

BTG Banking

Brokerage

Investments

Funds

Credit

Empiricus

  • Agricultural commodities

Net Revenues and Net Income

Highlights(2)

(R$ million)

Total revenues

Adjusted net income

2022

1Q 2023

4.756

4.803

Total Assets

R$450.6 bn

R$470.3 bn

4.513

(US$86.4bn)

(US$92.6bn)

4.351

3.626

Shareholders' Equity

R$42.4 bn

R$44.2 bn

(US$8.1 bn)

(US$8.7 bn)

Revenues

R$17.2 bn

R$4.8 bn

(US$3.3 bn)

(US$0.9 bn)

2.175

2.302

2.263

2.062

1.767

Adjusted Net Income

R$8.3 bn

R$2.3 bn

(US$1.6 bn)

(US$0,4 bn)

1,767

AuM/AuA

R$707.3 bn

R$716.8 bn

(US$135.6 bn)

(US$141.1 bn)

WuM

R$546.5 bn

R$568.3 bn

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

1Q 2023

(US$104.7 bn)

(US$111.9 bn)

Note:

4

(1) US$ figures converted by end of period PTAX rate of R$5.2177 and R$5.0804 for Dec/2022 and Mar/2023, respectively

Summarized shareholder structure

BTG Pactual G7 Holding S.A.

Other Partners

Voting: 100%

Voting: 0%

Total: 48.7%

Total: 51.3%

BTG Pactual Holding S.A.1

100%

BTG Pactual Holding

Financeira Ltda.

69.4% 30.6%

of which 6.7% was acquired at market(1)

Total Units

  • Each BPAC11 Unit is composed of 1 ON and 2 PNA shares of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
  • Total Units 1Q 2023: 3.835.373.309

Free Float

Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Note:

5

(1) Includes units acquired by investment vehicles owned by certain partners individually or collectively and vehicles under common control of the Partnership

Disclaimer

Banco BTG Pactual SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
01:24pBanco Btg Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 1st Quarter 2023
PU
05:31aBanco Btg Pactual S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:31aBanco Btg Pactual S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:31aBanco Btg Pactual S A : 1Q23 Earning Release
PU
05:21aBanco Btg Pactual S A : 1Q23 Complete Financial Statements
PU
05/05Fitch Affirms Banco BTG Pactual Chile's IDRs at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
03/24BTG Pactual to Buy Luxembourg's FIS Privatbank for EUR21.3M
DJ
03/24Banco BTG Pactual S.A. agreed to acquire FIS Privatbank S.A from Alexander Schütz.
CI
02/13Banco Btg Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 4rd Quarter 2022
PU
02/13Transcript : Banco BTG Pactual S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 258 M 4 085 M 4 085 M
Net income 2023 9 053 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net Debt 2023 15 649 M 3 155 M 3 155 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 122 B 24 420 M 24 507 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,77x
EV / Sales 2024 6,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,87 BRL
Average target price 28,85 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Balls Sallouti Partner
João Marcello Dantas Leite Chief Financial Officer
Nelson Azevedo Jobim Chairman
Christian Flemming Director-Operations & Technology
Mariana Botelho Ramalho Cardoso Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-0.29%24 507
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.15.42%16 463
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.66%9 499
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.0.17%5 991
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-3.80%3 313
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD.11.68%2 694
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer