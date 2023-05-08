|
Banco BTG Pactual S A : Corporate Presentation - Updated as of 1st Quarter 2023
Corporate Presentation
1st Quarter 2023
For additional information, please read carefully the notice at the end of this presentation
BTG Pactual at-a-glance
BTG Pactual at-a-glance
Net Revenues and Net Income
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
(1) US$ figures converted by end of period PTAX rate of R$5.2177 and R$5.0804 for Dec/2022 and Mar/2023, respectively
|
Summarized shareholder structure
|
BTG Pactual G7 Holding S.A.
|
|
|
Other Partners
|
|
|
|
|
Voting: 100%
|
Voting: 0%
|
Total: 48.7%
|
Total: 51.3%
BTG Pactual Holding S.A.1
100%
BTG Pactual Holding
Financeira Ltda.
69.4% 30.6%
of which 6.7% was acquired at market(1)
Total Units
-
Each BPAC11 Unit is composed of 1 ON and 2 PNA shares of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
-
Total Units 1Q 2023: 3.835.373.309
Free Float
Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
|
Note:
|
5
|
(1) Includes units acquired by investment vehicles owned by certain partners individually or collectively and vehicles under common control of the Partnership
|
Disclaimer
Banco BTG Pactual SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:23:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
