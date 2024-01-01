BCP S.A. informs about decision to call the currently outstanding Additional Tier 1 instrument (“AT1”) with an outstanding amount of 400 million euros
Attachment
- 2024 01 01 Call AT1_EN
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2744 EUR
|+0.51%
|-0.33%
|-.--%
|Nov. 22
|Moody's Raises Banco Comercial Português' Ratings on Upgraded Baseline Credit Assessment
|MT
|Nov. 16
|Portuguese bankers warn political instability could undermine reforms, public finances
|RE
BCP S.A. informs about decision to call the currently outstanding Additional Tier 1 instrument (“AT1”) with an outstanding amount of 400 million euros
Attachment
|Moody's Raises Banco Comercial Português' Ratings on Upgraded Baseline Credit Assessment
|MT
|Portuguese bankers warn political instability could undermine reforms, public finances
|RE
|Bank of Portugal imposes capital buffer for mortgages at four large banks
|RE
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Impressive profitability despite CHF-mortgage headwinds
|Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
|CI
|Millennium bcp bank's Jan-Sept profit jumps more than seven times
|RE
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks
|EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next?
|Portugal approves 30% cut in benchmark rates on mortgages
|RE
|CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : EPS upgrades on stronger net interest income
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Back to profitability
|Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
|CI
|Portugal Millennium bcp's profit soars, dividends may resume in 2024
|RE
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Portuguese Central Bank Sets New Own Funds, Eligible Liabilities Targets for Banco Comercial Português
|MT
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : EPS upgrades on a stronger, albeit not sustainable, interest margin
|Luz Saude owner seeks over $330 mln in Lisbon IPO - sources
|RE
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Record margins and profitability
|Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
|CI
|Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
|RE
|Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
|RE
|EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|4 584 M $
|-.--%
|492 B $
|-.--%
|266 B $
|-.--%
|224 B $
|-.--%
|179 B $
|-0.65%
|156 B $
|-.--%
|152 B $
|-.--%
|150 B $
|-.--%
|143 B $
|-.--%
|128 B $