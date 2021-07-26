Banco Comercial Português S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2021

RESULTS AND ACTIVITY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

The results achieved by Millennium bcp, in the first half of 2021, demonstrate the resilience of the Bank in a challenging context, which still reflects some of the impacts caused by the pandemic associated with COVID-19, which emerged at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The lifting of the restrictive measures from the second half of March 2021, along with the ongoing vaccination process and the maintenance of initiatives to support the economy, have allowed, despite some uncertainty, an improvement in the economic activity. Millennium bcp showed, since the beginning, an enormous capacity for adaptation, reacting promptly to the evolution of the pandemic, remained at the forefront in supporting the economy, reinforcing its presence with companies, while ensuring constant support to families. The growth of the customer base and external recognition, materialized in the various awards and distinctions that the Bank has received, are proof of the resilience of the Bank's business model, whose digital capabilities are especially valued in times of pandemic. The Group will continuously assess the situation, in order to adapt itself to the evolution that the pandemic may assume, always bearing in mind the protection of employees and customers as well as the reinforcement of the social support.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informed, on 29 June 2021, by an announcement that it had concluded on that day an agreement with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA ("Banque Privée"). The completion of the transaction is subject to the verification of the usual conditions for carrying out this type of transaction, including the non-opposition of the relevant local supervisory bodies. BCP estimates that the sale price and the (positive) impact on consolidated results for the current year, on a pro forma basis as of 31 March 2021, between 119 and 128 million euros and 41 and 50 million euros. These amounts are subject to adjustments arising from the evolution of assets under management and the activity of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, and will only be definitively fixed after the date of completion of the transaction. The sale of Banque Privée will allow the BCP Group to pursue the strategy of focusing resources and management on core geographies, enhancing their development and thus creating value for stakeholders. Following this agreement and as defined in IFRS5, the contribution of the Swiss subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity and the historical information has been restated since January 2020, in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context, and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of the Swiss subsidiary in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items were not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of that subsidiary were no longer considered interest earning assets in the current period or in historical information.

During the first half of 2021, the Group changed the presentation of provisions booked by Bank Millennium for foreign exchange mortgage legal risk, that were previously recorded in liabilities in accordance with IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets", starting to recognize it as a reduction of the gross carrying amount of loans for which a decrease in future cash flows is expected according to IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. In this sense, the Group restated the financial information previously published for all periods beginning on 1 January 2020, reducing both the book value of the credit portfolio and other provisions presented under liabilities, compared to the financial position previously disclosed by the Group. Provisions according to the framework provided for in IAS 37 will be applied only regarding disputes related to already repaid receivables not included in the balance sheet of the Group. In addition, Bank Millennium changed the presentation of interest on derivatives not covered by formal hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS9. Bearing in mind that these instruments, although they are included in the trading book, are mainly settled in order to establish economic