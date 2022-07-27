Log in
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
0.1507 EUR   +6.28%
02:28pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022
PU
01:35pPortugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
12:55pPortugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
Banco Comercial Português S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022

07/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
27 July 2022

Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022

Profitability

Robust business model; core operating profit increase

Capital and Liquidity

Capital at adequate levels; reinforced liquidity position

Business performance and Credit quality

Maintenance of growth trend in customer resources; general improvement in credit quality indicators and comfortable coverage levels

  • Net income of the Group of 74.5 million euros, which compares to 12.3 million euros in June 21, influenced by:
    • Group's core income increase of 22.7%, with controlled costs;
    • Mandatory contributions for national entities of the banking sector in Portugal of 62.2 million euros;
    • Extraordinary effects1 related with Bank Millennium including 257.82 million euros of costs related with the foreign exchange mortgage loan portfolio, contribution of 54.3 million euros for the Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) and booking of Bank Millennium goodwill impairment amounting to 102.3 million euros.
  • Profit before impairment and provisions increased 45.7% in the Group.
  • Net income of 174.5 million euros in Portugal, a significant increase from the first half of 2021.
  • Estimated Fully-implemented Total capital ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 15.3% and 11.3%, respectively (15.9% e 11.9%, on a pro forma basis3, subject to ECB authorization), above regulatory requirements.
  • Strong liquidity, well in excess of regulatory requirements, and eligible assets for ECB funding of 25.2 billion euros.
  • Performing loans of the Group up by 1.64 billion euros, +3.0% from June 2021 (+1.5 billion euros in Portugal, +4.1%). NPE reduction in Portugal of 0.5 billion euros even in adverse context.
  • Growing Customer base; +631,000 mobile Customers (+20%).

1 Before taxes and minority interests; 2includes provisions for legal risks, costs with out-of-court settlements and legal advice. 3 Subject to the already requested approval for the application of article 352 (2) of the CRR; 4 change in loans to customers on a proforma basis (excludes, in June 2021, the amounts from disposed operations).

1/34

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

Euro million

30 Jun. 22

30 Jun. 21

Chg

(restated)

22/21

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets

96,074

91,365

5.2%

Equity

6,291

7,386

-14.8%

Loans to customers (net)

57,039

55,885

2.1%

Total customer funds

91,070

90,351

0.8%

Balance sheet customer funds

74,546

69,621

7.1%

Deposits and other resources from customers

73,190

68,101

7.5%

Loans to customers (net) / Deposits and other resources from customers (2)

77.9%

82.1%

Loans to customers (net) / Balance sheet customer funds

76.5%

80.3%

RESULTS

Net interest income

985.2

765.8

28.6%

Net operating revenues

1,283.4

1,116.6

14.9%

Operating costs

516.2

590.1

-12.5%

Operating costs excluding specific items (3)

510.5

502.9

1.5%

Loan impairment charges (net of recoveries)

179.4

156.9

14.3%

Other impairment and provisions

371.9

304.8

22.0%

Income taxes

155.8

101.9

52.9%

Net income

74.5

12.3

>200%

PROFITABILITY AND EFFICIENCY

Net operating revenues / Average net assets (2)

2.7%

2.5%

Return on average assets (ROA)

0.1%

-0.1%

Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average net assets (2)

0.5%

0.2%

Return on average equity (ROE)

2.8%

0.4%

Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average equity (2)

7.0%

2.1%

Net interest margin

2.29%

1.91%

Cost to core income (2) (3)

37.2%

45.0%

Cost to income (2)

40.2%

52.8%

Cost to income (2) (3)

39.8%

45.0%

Cost to income (Activity in Portugal) (2) (3)

38.8%

44.1%

Staff costs / Net operating revenues (2) (3)

21.7%

25.6%

CREDIT QUALITY

Cost of risk (net of recoveries, in b.p.)

61

55

Non-Performing Exposures (loans to customers) / Loans to customers

4.3%

5.2%

Total impairment (balance sheet) / NPE (loans to customers)

64.5%

66.6%

Restructured loans / Loans to customers

3.6%

4.3%

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

261%

270%

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

153%

148%

CAPITAL (4)

Common equity tier I phased-in ratio

11.5%

11.7%

Common equity tier I fully implemented ratio

11.3%

11.6%

Total fully implemented ratio

15.3%

14.9%

BRANCHES

Activity in Portugal

415

458

-9.4%

International activity

832

876

-5.0%

EMPLOYEES

Activity in Portugal

6,254

6,937

-9.8%

International activity (5)

9,413

9,984

-5.7%

2/34

Notes:

  1. Some indicators are presented according to management criteria of the Group, with concepts being described and detailed at the glossary. Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in the IFRS5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of the of 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, was restated, being reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity, as defined in the IFRS 5 in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. and of SIM was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of these operations in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items was not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of those subsidiaries were no longer considered interest earning assets in the period under analysis.
  2. According to Instruction from the Bank of Portugal no. 16/2004, as the currently existing version.
  3. Excludes specific items: negative impact of 5.7 million euros in the first half of 2022, mainly related to the distribution of the Bank's 2021 results by the employees of the Bank. In the first half of 2021, the impact was also negative, in the amount of 87.2 million euros, mainly related with a provision booked to cover the costs related to the current adjustment of headcount, in the amount of 81.4 million euros. In both periods specific items were fully recognized as staff costs in the activity in Portugal.
  4. As at 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021, capital ratios include the positive cumulative net income of each period. Ratios as of 30 June 2022 are estimated and non-audited.
  5. Of which, in Poland: 6,871 employees as at 30 June 2022 (corresponding to 6,735 FTE - Full-time equivalent) and 7,286 employees as at 30 June 2021 (corresponding to 7,148 FTE - Full-time equivalent). As of June 30, 2021, the number of employees associated with the international activity includes 83 employees of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) and 150 employees of SIM at that date, nonexistent as of June 30, 2022, since both operations were disposal at the end of 2021.

RESULTS AND ACTIVITY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine, resulting from the invasion of that country by the Russian Federation at the end of February, marked decisively the first half of 2022. In the context of the resulting geopolitical crisis, the Bank acted in accordance with the guidelines of the European Union and implemented a set of mechanisms to monitor the situation and measures to support the Ukrainian people. Although the direct exposure of the Group to the economies of the two countries involved in the conflict is not material, the worsening outlook for the world economy and the high level of uncertainty currently prevailing as to a potential escalation of the conflict means that significant indirect impacts in subsequent stages cannot be totally discarded. Such potential impacts, however, cannot be quantified or reliably projected at this stage. One of the most damaging effects could be the exacerbation of inflationary tensions, influencing the economic growth in Portugal and Europe.

Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in the IFRS5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of the of 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, was restated,

3/34

being reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity, as defined in the IFRS 5 in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. and of SIM was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of these operations in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items was not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of those subsidiaries were no longer considered interest earning assets in the period under analysis. The purchase price received may be adjusted positively or negatively in the future, according to typical adjustments in this kind of transactions, including the variation of the equity in the completion date, and the ones that may result from the variation of stocks and/or flows of assets under management, in pre-determined dates and specified portfolios. In the first half of 2022, income arising from discontinued operations essentially reflect a partial adjustment in that context.

RESULTS

The consolidated net income of Millennium bcp amounted to 74.5 million euros in the first six months of 2022, compared to 12.3 million euros posted in the same period of the previous year. In this evolution it is important to highlight the significant increase in the contribution from the activity in Portugal, despite its impact had been largely absorbed by the reduction in the net income of the international activity. In this sense, it should be mentioned that the result of the international activity and consequently the result of the Group were heavily penalized by the recognition, in the first half of the year, of impairments in the amount of 102.3 million euros, concerning to the total goodwill associated with the Group's stake in Bank Millennium S.A. in Poland. Notwithstanding the good operating performance of Bank Millennium S.A., the uncertainty associated with the material impacts arising from new legislative measures, led the Bank to consider the total impairment of the current goodwill associated with the acquisition by the BCP Group of the current percentage of control over Bank Millennium S.A. in the amount of 102.3 million euros as at 30 June 2022. In addition, it should be said that, despite the solid operational performance of the Polish subsidiary, the results of the Group continue to be strongly influenced by the activity of this subsidiary, in particular with regard to the increase in the costs incurred with mandatory contributions, which increased, from 51.81 million euros in the first half of 2021, to 116.71 million euros in the first six months of the current year, as well as the increase in the costs associated with the foreign exchange mortgage portfolio, the aggregate amount of which increased from 234.31 million euros, to 257.81 million euros in the same period.

On the other hand, the evolution of net income of the Group was influenced by the recognition in the first half of the previous year of an extraordinary provision in staff costs in the activity in Portugal, to face the costs of the headcount adjustment plan, carried out by the Bank that year, in the amount of 81.41 million euros.

The performance of the net income of the Group benefited mainly from the favourable evolution of core income, which stood 22.7% above the 1,118.7 million euros accounted in the first half of 2021, reaching 1,372.7 million euros in the first six months of the current year, mainly due to the increase in net interest income. The Polish subsidiary has contributed decisively to this evolution, driven by successive increases in the reference interest rates of the National Bank of Poland that have been taking place since the last months of 2021, ending the period of interest rates close to zero that had been set by the National Bank of Poland since the initial phase of the pandemic and which had been penalizing the net interest income of the subsidiary. Net commissions, in turn, also increased from the amount posted in the same period of the previous year, mainly benefiting from the performance of the activity in Portugal, largely reflecting the progressive normalisation of the economic activity. At the same time, and despite in a smaller size, the income from dividends from equity instruments and equity accounted earnings also contributed favorably to the evolution of the consolidated results of the Group, mainly due to the performance of the activity in Portugal.

1 Before taxes and in the case of Bank Millennium S.A, before minority interests.

4/34

Conversely, other impairment and provisions negatively influenced the evolution of the consolidated results of the Group, due to the recognition of the above-mentioned impairment related to the totality of the goodwill associated with the Group's stake in Bank Millennium S.A. It should be mentioned that although the additional provisions to address the foreign exchange mortgage legal risk booked by the Polish subsidiary still represent the largest share of the total costs associated to this credits, strongly penalizing the results of the Group, the amount recognized in the first half of 2022 was below the amount accounted in the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the results of the Group were penalised by the evolution of other net operating income, mainly reflecting the increase in mandatory contributions incurred by the Polish subsidiary. The increase in the mandatory contributions of the subsidiary mainly reflects the contribution to the newly established Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) in the amount of 54.3 million euros, the aim of which is to ensure the stability of the local financial system by ensuring the liquidity and solvency of the member banks, serving simultaneously to support situations of forced restructuring, carried out by the Bank Guarantee Fund in banks that are public companies. Additionally, the result of the Group was also influenced by the drop in net trading income, mainly reflecting the significant increase in costs with the agreements concluded by the Polish subsidiary with customers holding foreign exchange mortgages, in order to convert those credits to local currency or their early repayment (total or partially), mainly recognised under this heading. Finally, mention should be made to the increase in loans impairment charges, net of recoveries reflecting the performance of both the activity in Portugal and international activity and the increase in other administrative costs and depreciations, determined by the international activity, reflecting in part, inflationary pressures and the labour market situation in recent months.

Following the agreement entered into on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group in the amount of 3.3 million euros in the first half of 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in the IFRS5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of the of 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, in the amount of 3.1 million euros, was restated, being reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity, as defined in the IFRS 5 in order to ensure its comparability. In the first half of 2022, the same item totaled 1.5 million euros, mainly including the sale price adjustment of Banque Privée, according to previously agreed conditions2.

Consolidated core operating profit amounted to 856.5 million euros at the end of June 2022, showing a significant increase of 62.0% from the 528.6 million euros reached in the first half of 2021, reflecting, on one hand the increase in core income and on the other, the reduction in operating costs (excluding specific items3, the increase in core operating profit was 40.0%).

In the activity in Portugal, net income showed a very expressive growth from the 45.1 million euros achieved in the first half of 2021, amounting to 174.5 million euros in the first half of the current year. For this significant increase in net income in the activity in Portugal, contributed on one hand the increase in core income, reflecting the positive performance showed by both net interest income and by net commissions and on the other hand the reduction in staff costs, mainly reflecting the recognition, in the first half of 2021, of a provision in the amount of 81.4 million euros to adress the costs of the headcount adjustment plan that the Bank carried out that year. Beside the aforementioned impacts, net income of the activity in Portugal also benefited, even in a smaller dimension, from the favorable evolution of other impairment and provisions as well as of dividends from equity instruments and of the equity accounted earnings.

2 The purchase price received may be adjusted positively or negatively in the future, according to typical adjustments in this kind of transactions, including the variation of the equity in the completion date, and the ones that may result from the variation of stocks and/or flows of assets under management, in pre-determined dates and specified portfolios.

3 Negative impact of 5.7 million euros in the first half of 2022 and 87.2 million euros in the first half of 2021, fully recognized as staff costs in the activity in Portugal, in both periods. In the first half of 2022, specific items mainly include the distribution of the Bank's 2021 results by the employees of the Bank, as compensation for the temporary reduction of remuneration. In the first half of 2021, specific items are mainly related with a provision booked to cover the costs related to the current adjustment of headcount carried out by the Bank that year, in the amount of 81.4 million euros.

5/34

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 18:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
