Banco Comercial Português S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022

27 July 2022 Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022 Profitability Robust business model; core operating profit increase Capital and Liquidity Capital at adequate levels; reinforced liquidity position Business performance and Credit quality Maintenance of growth trend in customer resources; general improvement in credit quality indicators and comfortable coverage levels Net income of the Group of 74.5 million euros , which compares to 12.3 million euros in June 21, influenced by:

Group 74.5 million euros Group's core income increase of 22.7% , with controlled costs; Mandatory contributions for national entities of the banking sector in Portugal of 62.2 million euros; Extraordinary effects 1 related with Bank Millennium including 257.8 2 million euros of costs related with the foreign exchange mortgage loan portfolio, contribution of 54.3 million euros for the Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) and booking of Bank Millennium goodwill impairment amounting to 102.3 million euros.

Profit before impairment and provisions increased 45.7% in the Group .

45.7% Group Net income of 174.5 million euros in Portugal , a significant increase from the first half of 2021.

174.5 million euros Portugal significant increase Estimated Fully-implemented Total capital ratio and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 15.3% and 11.3% , respectively ( 15.9% e 11.9%, on a pro forma basis 3 , subject to ECB authorization), above regulatory requirements.

Fully-implemented Total capital ratio Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 15.3% 11.3% 15.9% 11.9%, Strong liquidity, well in excess of regulatory requirements, and eligible assets for ECB funding of 25.2 billion euros .

for of . Performing loans of the Group up by 1.6 4 billion euros , +3.0% from June 2021 ( +1.5 billion euros in Portugal , +4.1%) . NPE reduction in Portugal of 0.5 billion euros even in adverse context.

Group up 1.6 billion euros +3.0% +1.5 billion euros Portugal +4.1%) NPE reduction Portugal 0.5 billion euros Growing Customer base ; +631,000 mobile Customers ( +20% ). 1 Before taxes and minority interests; 2includes provisions for legal risks, costs with out-of-court settlements and legal advice. 3 Subject to the already requested approval for the application of article 352 (2) of the CRR; 4 change in loans to customers on a proforma basis (excludes, in June 2021, the amounts from disposed operations). 1/34

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1) Euro million 30 Jun. 22 30 Jun. 21 Chg (restated) 22/21 BALANCE SHEET Total assets 96,074 91,365 5.2% Equity 6,291 7,386 -14.8% Loans to customers (net) 57,039 55,885 2.1% Total customer funds 91,070 90,351 0.8% Balance sheet customer funds 74,546 69,621 7.1% Deposits and other resources from customers 73,190 68,101 7.5% Loans to customers (net) / Deposits and other resources from customers (2) 77.9% 82.1% Loans to customers (net) / Balance sheet customer funds 76.5% 80.3% RESULTS Net interest income 985.2 765.8 28.6% Net operating revenues 1,283.4 1,116.6 14.9% Operating costs 516.2 590.1 -12.5% Operating costs excluding specific items (3) 510.5 502.9 1.5% Loan impairment charges (net of recoveries) 179.4 156.9 14.3% Other impairment and provisions 371.9 304.8 22.0% Income taxes 155.8 101.9 52.9% Net income 74.5 12.3 >200% PROFITABILITY AND EFFICIENCY Net operating revenues / Average net assets (2) 2.7% 2.5% Return on average assets (ROA) 0.1% -0.1% Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average net assets (2) 0.5% 0.2% Return on average equity (ROE) 2.8% 0.4% Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average equity (2) 7.0% 2.1% Net interest margin 2.29% 1.91% Cost to core income (2) (3) 37.2% 45.0% Cost to income (2) 40.2% 52.8% Cost to income (2) (3) 39.8% 45.0% Cost to income (Activity in Portugal) (2) (3) 38.8% 44.1% Staff costs / Net operating revenues (2) (3) 21.7% 25.6% CREDIT QUALITY Cost of risk (net of recoveries, in b.p.) 61 55 Non-Performing Exposures (loans to customers) / Loans to customers 4.3% 5.2% Total impairment (balance sheet) / NPE (loans to customers) 64.5% 66.6% Restructured loans / Loans to customers 3.6% 4.3% LIQUIDITY Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 261% 270% Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) 153% 148% CAPITAL (4) Common equity tier I phased-in ratio 11.5% 11.7% Common equity tier I fully implemented ratio 11.3% 11.6% Total fully implemented ratio 15.3% 14.9% BRANCHES Activity in Portugal 415 458 -9.4% International activity 832 876 -5.0% EMPLOYEES Activity in Portugal 6,254 6,937 -9.8% International activity (5) 9,413 9,984 -5.7% 2/34

Notes: Some indicators are presented according to management criteria of the Group, with concepts being described and detailed at the glossary. Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in the IFRS5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of the of 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, was restated, being reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity, as defined in the IFRS 5 in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. and of SIM was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of these operations in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items was not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of those subsidiaries were no longer considered interest earning assets in the period under analysis. According to Instruction from the Bank of Portugal no. 16/2004, as the currently existing version. Excludes specific items: negative impact of 5.7 million euros in the first half of 2022, mainly related to the distribution of the Bank's 2021 results by the employees of the Bank. In the first half of 2021, the impact was also negative, in the amount of 87.2 million euros, mainly related with a provision booked to cover the costs related to the current adjustment of headcount, in the amount of 81.4 million euros. In both periods specific items were fully recognized as staff costs in the activity in Portugal. As at 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021, capital ratios include the positive cumulative net income of each period. Ratios as of 30 June 2022 are estimated and non-audited. Of which, in Poland: 6,871 employees as at 30 June 2022 (corresponding to 6,735 FTE - Full-time equivalent) and 7,286 employees as at 30 June 2021 (corresponding to 7,148 FTE - Full-time equivalent). As of June 30, 2021, the number of employees associated with the international activity includes 83 employees of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) and 150 employees of SIM at that date, nonexistent as of June 30, 2022, since both operations were disposal at the end of 2021. RESULTS AND ACTIVITY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 The outbreak of the war in Ukraine, resulting from the invasion of that country by the Russian Federation at the end of February, marked decisively the first half of 2022. In the context of the resulting geopolitical crisis, the Bank acted in accordance with the guidelines of the European Union and implemented a set of mechanisms to monitor the situation and measures to support the Ukrainian people. Although the direct exposure of the Group to the economies of the two countries involved in the conflict is not material, the worsening outlook for the world economy and the high level of uncertainty currently prevailing as to a potential escalation of the conflict means that significant indirect impacts in subsequent stages cannot be totally discarded. Such potential impacts, however, cannot be quantified or reliably projected at this stage. One of the most damaging effects could be the exacerbation of inflationary tensions, influencing the economic growth in Portugal and Europe. Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in the IFRS5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of the of 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in the first half of 2021, was restated, 3/34

The purchase price received may be adjusted positively or negatively in the future, according to typical adjustments in this kind of transactions, including the variation of the equity in the completion date, and the ones that may result from the variation of stocks and/or flows of assets under management, in pre-determined dates and specified portfolios. In the first half of 2022, income arising from discontinued operations essentially reflect a partial adjustment in that context. RESULTS The consolidated net income of Millennium bcp amounted to 74.5 million euros in the first six months of 2022, compared to 12.3 million euros posted in the same period of the previous year. In this evolution it is important to highlight the significant increase in the contribution from the activity in Portugal, despite its impact had been largely absorbed by the reduction in the net income of the international activity. In this sense, it should be mentioned that the result of the international activity and consequently the result of the Group were heavily penalized by the recognition, in the first half of the year, of impairments in the amount of 102.3 million euros, concerning to the total goodwill associated with the Group's stake in Bank Millennium S.A. in Poland. Notwithstanding the good operating performance of Bank Millennium S.A., the uncertainty associated with the material impacts arising from new legislative measures, led the Bank to consider the total impairment of the current goodwill associated with the acquisition by the BCP Group of the current percentage of control over Bank Millennium S.A. in the amount of 102.3 million euros as at 30 June 2022. In addition, it should be said that, despite the solid operational performance of the Polish subsidiary, the results of the Group continue to be strongly influenced by the activity of this subsidiary, in particular with regard to the increase in the costs incurred with mandatory contributions, which increased, from 51.81 million euros in the first half of 2021, to 116.71 million euros in the first six months of the current year, as well as the increase in the costs associated with the foreign exchange mortgage portfolio, the aggregate amount of which increased from 234.31 million euros, to 257.81 million euros in the same period. On the other hand, the evolution of net income of the Group was influenced by the recognition in the first half of the previous year of an extraordinary provision in staff costs in the activity in Portugal, to face the costs of the headcount adjustment plan, carried out by the Bank that year, in the amount of 81.41 million euros. The performance of the net income of the Group benefited mainly from the favourable evolution of core income, which stood 22.7% above the 1,118.7 million euros accounted in the first half of 2021, reaching 1,372.7 million euros in the first six months of the current year, mainly due to the increase in net interest income. The Polish subsidiary has contributed decisively to this evolution, driven by successive increases in the reference interest rates of the National Bank of Poland that have been taking place since the last months of 2021, ending the period of interest rates close to zero that had been set by the National Bank of Poland since the initial phase of the pandemic and which had been penalizing the net interest income of the subsidiary. Net commissions, in turn, also increased from the amount posted in the same period of the previous year, mainly benefiting from the performance of the activity in Portugal, largely reflecting the progressive normalisation of the economic activity. At the same time, and despite in a smaller size, the income from dividends from equity instruments and equity accounted earnings also contributed favorably to the evolution of the consolidated results of the Group, mainly due to the performance of the activity in Portugal. 1 Before taxes and in the case of Bank Millennium S.A, before minority interests. 4/34