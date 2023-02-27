Banco Comercial Português S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 31 December 2022

RESULTS

The consolidated net income of Millennium bcp amounted to 207.5 million euros in 2022, standing significantly above the 138.1 million euros achieved in the previous year.

This evolution of net income of the Group was due to the significant growth recorded in the activity in Portugal, although its impact was largely offset by the evolution of the result of the international activity, arising from the negative result associated with the Polish subsidiary.

In this sense, it should be noted that despite the good operating performance of Bank Millennium S.A., the uncertainty associated with the material impacts arising from new legislative measures, led the Bank to consider the total impairment of the current goodwill associated with the acquisition by the BCP Group of the percentage of control over Bank Millennium S.A. in the amount of 102.31 million euros as at 30 June 2022.

Though still negative, the net result of the Polish subsidiary evolved favourably compared to last year, despite the worsening of the extraordinary effects that have strongly influenced its performance, having returned to positive results in the fourth quarter of 2022, after an extended number of quarters with negative results.

In this context, the Bank recognised upfront the potential costs arising from the program of moratoriums (credit holidays) enacted in July 2022 by the President of the Republic of Poland. Thus, following the signing by the President of the Republic of Poland of the Act of 7 July 2022 on crowdfunding for business ventures and assistance to borrowers ('the Act'), introducing, among others, a possibility of up to 8 months of credit holidays in 2022-2023 for borrowers of mortgages denominated in Zlotys, the Bank estimated the maximum impact of the implementation of this Act if all eligible Bank Millennium Group's borrowers were to use this instrument, having recognised an upfront cost of 80% of such maximum impact in the results of the third quarter of 2022, corresponding to 304.61 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2022, a review was carried out of the effective cost and use of credit moratoriums by eligible borrowers in the second half of 2022, and ongoing requests to suspend loan installments in 2023 were analysed. As a result of this review, the total estimated cost of credit moratoriums was reduced to 282.81 million euros at the end of 2022, with a positive impact on the results for the fourth quarter of the year. These costs are recognised under the heading results on modification, justifying almost the entirety of its balance in 2022.

On the other hand, the results of the operation in Poland continue to be penalised by the costs incurred with the mandatory contributions to which it was subject. In this context, it is worth highlighting the contribution to the newly established Polish Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) in the amount of 59.01 million euros in 2022, non-existent in 2021. This fund, set up by the Bank together with the other participating financial institutions was created with the aim of ensure the stability of the local financial system by ensuring the liquidity and solvency of the member banks, serving simultaneously to support situations of forced restructuring, carried out by the Bank Guarantee Fund in banks that are public companies.

The costs associated with foreign exchange mortgage portfolio, in turn, despite continuing to heavily penalise the performance of the Polish subsidiary, recorded an overall reduction of 27.51 million euros, from 553.21 million euros in 2021, to 525.61 million euros in 2022. The additional provisions booked to face the legal risk implicit in this portfolio represent the most significant portion of these costs, with their reduction compared to the previous year contributing decisively to the favourable evolution of the overall amount. On the other hand, Bank Millennium continues to focus on reducing the foreign exchange mortgage portfolio, through agreements with its Customers aimed at amending contract terms, converting the loans into local currency or early reimbursing them (in full or in part), translating into an increase in the corresponding costs. The court costs related to the claims filed by Bank Millennium were also higher than in the previous year.

Despite the previously mentioned impacts, the favourable performance of net income of the Group was possible mainly thanks to the evolution of core income, which proved to be 26.1% higher than the 2,316.3 million euros recorded in 2021, reaching 2,921.7 million euros at the end of 2022. The growth in core income was observed in the three geographies in which the Bank operates, with the Polish subsidiary making a strong contribution to this evolution, driven by the increase of approximately 70% recorded in net interest income.