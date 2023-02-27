Banco Comercial Português S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 31 December 2022
27 February 2023
Robust business model
Profitability
Millennium bcp Earnings release
as at 31 December 2022
A Bank prepared for the future
CET1 ratioincreaseto12.5%(13.0% on a pro forma1 basis),through organic generation and other initiatives, including securitizations andnon-performingassets decrease. At the end of the year, CET1 ratio stood above regulatory requirement of 9.41%2and exceeded the 2024 strategic plan target.
Reinforcementof theliquidity position. On-Balance sheet customer funds up by 8.5% to 77.2 billion euros reflecting a 4.8 billion euros increase (9.6%) in Portugal.
Non-performingassets decrease: reduction from December 2021 of 535 million euros in NPE, 265 million euros in foreclosed assets and 376 million euros in restructuring funds.
Customer base growth of 5.5%, highlighting the increase in mobile Customers, which represent 63% of total Customers.
Net income of 207.5 million euros, which compares with 138.1 million euros in 2021 and ROE stood at 4.0%, in spite of the extraordinary effects related with Bank Millennium.
Increaseof 26.1% in core income of theGroupandstrict managementofoperating costs(+3.1%,excluding specific items).
The key effects3ofBank Millennium were: 525.64 million euros of costs related with the foreign exchange mortgage loan portfolio, cost related with credit holidays of 282.8 million euros, contribution of 59.0 million euros for the Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS)5 and booking of Bank Millennium goodwill impairment of 102.3 million euros.
Mandatory contributionsfor the banking sector in Portugal of 62.2 million euros.
1Subject to the already requested ECB approval for the application of article 352 (2) of the CRR; Fully implemented ratio including unaudited net income for 2022. 2 Minimum prudential requirements since January 1st, 2023. 3 Before taxes and minority interests. 4 Includes provisions for legal risk, costs with out-of-court settlements and legal advice.
New polish fund aimed to guarantee the stability of the financial system, ensuring the liquidity and solvency of member banks.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Million
euros
31 Dec. 22
31 Dec. 21
Chg. 22/21
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets
89,861
92,905
(3.3)%
Equity
5,921
7,062
(16.2)%
Loans to customers (net)
56,198
56,360
(0.3)%
Total customer funds
92,808
90,097
3.0 %
Balance sheet customer funds
77,250
71,175
8.5 %
Deposits and other resources from customers
75,907
69,560
9.1 %
Loans to customers (net) / Deposits and other resources from customers (2)
74.0 %
81.0 %
Loans to customers (net) / Balance sheet customer funds
72.7 %
79.2 %
RESULTS
Net interest income
2,149.8
1,588.6
35.3 %
Net operating revenues
2,867.5
2,334.4
22.8 %
Operating costs
1,073.0
1,115.6
(3.8)%
Operating costs excluding specific items (3)
1,056.5
1,024.9
3.1 %
Results on modification
(309.9)
-
- %
Loan impairment charges (net of recoveries)
300.6
348.9
(13.8)%
Other impairment and provisions
755.6
712.2
6.1 %
Income taxes
304.3
203.6
49.5 %
Net income
207.5
138.1
50.3 %
PROFITABILITY AND EFFICIENCY
Net operating revenues / Average net assets (2)
3.0 %
2.6 %
Return on average assets (ROA)
0.1 %
0.0 %
Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average net assets (2)
0.5 %
0.3 %
Return on average equity (ROE)
4.0 %
2.4 %
Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average equity (2)
7.3 %
3.3 %
Net interest margin
2.46 %
1.93 %
Cost to core income (2)(3)
36.2 %
44.2 %
Cost to income
(2)
37.4 %
47.8 %
Cost to income
(2)(3)
36.8 %
43.9 %
Cost to income - Activity in Portugal (2)(3)
37.0 %
42.6 %
Staff costs / Net operating revenues (2)(3)
19.7 %
24.1 %
CREDIT QUALITY
Cost of risk (net of recoveries, in b.p.)
52
60
Non-Performing Exposures (loans to customers) / Loans to customers
3.8 %
4.7 %
Total impairment (balance sheet) / NPE (loans to customers)
68.3 %
68.0 %
Restructured loans / Loans to customers
3.2 %
4.4 %
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
212 %
269 %
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
154 %
150 %
CAPITAL (4)
Common equity tier I phased-in ratio
12.6 %
11.7 %
Common equity tier I fully implemented ratio
12.5 %
11.7 %
Total ratio fully implemented
16.8 %
15.8 %
BRANCHES
Activity in Portugal
408
434
(6.0)%
International activity
832
854
(2.6)%
EMPLOYEES
Activity in Portugal
6,252
6,289
(0.6)%
International activity (5)
9,491
9,579
(0.9)%
Notes:
Some indicators are presented according to management criteria of the Group, with concepts being described and detailed at the glossary. Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in IFRS 5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of the 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), now designated Fidelidade Moçambique - Companhia de Seguros S.A., through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in 2021, was restated, being reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity, as defined in IFRS 5 in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. and of SIM regarding 2021 was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of these operations in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items, related to 2021, was not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of those subsidiaries were no longer considered interest earning assets in the period under analysis.
According to Instruction from the Bank of Portugal no. 16/2004, as the currently existing version.
Excludes specific items: negative impact of 16.5 million euros in 2022 and 90.7 million euros in 2021, both before taxes. In 2022, specific items include: i) the distribution of the Bank's 2021 results by the employees of the Bank, as approved at the General Meeting of Banco Comercial Português, S.A., held on May 4, 2022; ii) costs with mortgage financing to former employees; iii) discretionary remuneration paid to employees as a measure to offset the impacts of inflation; and iv) the recognition of a provision for other structure adaptation measures. In 2021, specific items were mainly related to the adjustment of headcount carried out by the Bank in that year, including a provision in the amount of 84.2 million euros.
As at 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021, capital ratios include the positive cumulative net income of each period. Ratios as of 31 December 2022 were not audited.
Of which, in Poland: 6,987 employees as at 31 December 2022 (corresponding to 6,860 FTE - Full-time equivalent) and 7,079 employees as at 31 December 2021 (corresponding to 6,942 FTE - Full-time equivalent). As of 31 December 2021, the number of employees associated with the international activity includes 4 employees of Cayman, nonexistent as of 31 December 2022, since the operation was liquidated during the year.
RESULTS AND ACTIVITY IN 2022
The outbreak of the war in Ukraine, resulting from the invasion of that country by the Russian Federation at the end of February, marked decisively the year of 2022. In the context of the resulting geopolitical crisis, the Bank acted in accordance with the guidelines of the European Union and implemented a set of mechanisms to monitor the situation and measures to support the Ukrainian people. The direct exposure of the Group to the economies of the two countries involved in the conflict is not material. Nevertheless, the high level of uncertainty currently prevailing regarding the outcome of the conflict does not allow, at this stage, to exclude significant future impacts, which are currently not predictable or quantifiable.
Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in 2021, is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in IFRS 5. On the other hand, following the sale, at the end of 2021, of 70% of the investment held in Seguradora Internacional de Moçambique, S.A. ("SIM"), now designated Fidelidade Moçambique - Companhia de Seguros S.A., through its subsidiary BIM - Banco Internacional de Moçambique S.A., the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group, in 2021, was restated, being reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity, as defined in IFRS 5 in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. and of SIM was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of these operations in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items was not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of those subsidiaries were no longer considered interest earning assets in the period under analysis.
In the fourth quarter, the Bank proceeded to the restatement of the amount related to potential costs resulting from credit holidays policy in Poland, enacted in July 2022, previously booked in other impairments and provisions. These costs are now booked in results on modification item. This item also started to include contractual modifications, in accordance with IFRS 9, namely those negotiated with customers holding foreign exchange mortgage loans. The 2021 amounts, given its immateriality in this context, were not restated.
In 2022, Banco Comercial Português, S.A. completed Project Crow regarding the sale of Participation Units in Fundo de Recuperação Turismo, Fundo de Capital de Risco and FLIT-PTREL-SIF, S.C.A., as well as other assets of the hospitality sector. Considering that the Bank had already booked provisions for the potential impacts arising from the reduction of exposure to these assets, the completion of this transaction did not have a material impact on the consolidated results.
In 2022, the Group liquidated its subsidiaries BCP Finance Company and Millennium bcp Bank & Trust.
RESULTS
The consolidated net income of Millennium bcp amounted to 207.5 million euros in 2022, standing significantly above the 138.1 million euros achieved in the previous year.
This evolution of net income of the Group was due to the significant growth recorded in the activity in Portugal, although its impact was largely offset by the evolution of the result of the international activity, arising from the negative result associated with the Polish subsidiary.
In this sense, it should be noted that despite the good operating performance of Bank Millennium S.A., the uncertainty associated with the material impacts arising from new legislative measures, led the Bank to consider the total impairment of the current goodwill associated with the acquisition by the BCP Group of the percentage of control over Bank Millennium S.A. in the amount of 102.31 million euros as at 30 June 2022.
Though still negative, the net result of the Polish subsidiary evolved favourably compared to last year, despite the worsening of the extraordinary effects that have strongly influenced its performance, having returned to positive results in the fourth quarter of 2022, after an extended number of quarters with negative results.
In this context, the Bank recognised upfront the potential costs arising from the program of moratoriums (credit holidays) enacted in July 2022 by the President of the Republic of Poland. Thus, following the signing by the President of the Republic of Poland of the Act of 7 July 2022 on crowdfunding for business ventures and assistance to borrowers ('the Act'), introducing, among others, a possibility of up to 8 months of credit holidays in 2022-2023 for borrowers of mortgages denominated in Zlotys, the Bank estimated the maximum impact of the implementation of this Act if all eligible Bank Millennium Group's borrowers were to use this instrument, having recognised an upfront cost of 80% of such maximum impact in the results of the third quarter of 2022, corresponding to 304.61 million euros. In the fourth quarter of 2022, a review was carried out of the effective cost and use of credit moratoriums by eligible borrowers in the second half of 2022, and ongoing requests to suspend loan installments in 2023 were analysed. As a result of this review, the total estimated cost of credit moratoriums was reduced to 282.81 million euros at the end of 2022, with a positive impact on the results for the fourth quarter of the year. These costs are recognised under the heading results on modification, justifying almost the entirety of its balance in 2022.
On the other hand, the results of the operation in Poland continue to be penalised by the costs incurred with the mandatory contributions to which it was subject. In this context, it is worth highlighting the contribution to the newly established Polish Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS) in the amount of 59.01 million euros in 2022, non-existent in 2021. This fund, set up by the Bank together with the other participating financial institutions was created with the aim of ensure the stability of the local financial system by ensuring the liquidity and solvency of the member banks, serving simultaneously to support situations of forced restructuring, carried out by the Bank Guarantee Fund in banks that are public companies.
The costs associated with foreign exchange mortgage portfolio, in turn, despite continuing to heavily penalise the performance of the Polish subsidiary, recorded an overall reduction of 27.51 million euros, from 553.21 million euros in 2021, to 525.61 million euros in 2022. The additional provisions booked to face the legal risk implicit in this portfolio represent the most significant portion of these costs, with their reduction compared to the previous year contributing decisively to the favourable evolution of the overall amount. On the other hand, Bank Millennium continues to focus on reducing the foreign exchange mortgage portfolio, through agreements with its Customers aimed at amending contract terms, converting the loans into local currency or early reimbursing them (in full or in part), translating into an increase in the corresponding costs. The court costs related to the claims filed by Bank Millennium were also higher than in the previous year.
Despite the previously mentioned impacts, the favourable performance of net income of the Group was possible mainly thanks to the evolution of core income, which proved to be 26.1% higher than the 2,316.3 million euros recorded in 2021, reaching 2,921.7 million euros at the end of 2022. The growth in core income was observed in the three geographies in which the Bank operates, with the Polish subsidiary making a strong contribution to this evolution, driven by the increase of approximately 70% recorded in net interest income.
Before taxes and in the case of Bank Millennium S.A, before minority interests.
