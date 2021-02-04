Banco Comercial Português S A : Portugal's BPI doesn't see end of loan freeze causing big problem

LISBON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Portugal's BPI does not
see the end of a loan repayment freeze for pandemic-hit
businesses and families leading to a big jump in bad debts for
the country's banking industry.
The freeze will be lifted on around a quarter of affected
loans - mostly mortgages - in March, but will continue for the
rest until September.
Chief Executive Joao Oliveira e Costa told an online news
conference that BPI, owned by Spain's Caixabank, had
97,500 customer contracts benefitting from the repayment freeze
in December, 11,000 less than three months earlier.
Those loans are worth 5.6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), or
22% of the bank's total loan portfolio.
"We are following these moratoriums very closely," Oliveira
e Costa said. "More than 98% of our customers who benefit from
this moratoriums have not worsened their financial situation and
for that reason we do not foresee a significant problem yet."
"The same thing is happening in the other banks", he said,
adding Portuguese banks were well capitalised and had
significantly reduced non-performing loans (NPLs) before the
pandemic started.
"Right now, it's premature to think about an alarming
situation", he said.
Portugal's banks have suspended capital and interest
repayments on 46 billion euros of corporate and household debt
to avoid a jump in bad loans, according to latest Bank of
Portugal data up to the end of September.
That comprised repayment freezes on 24.4 billion euros of
corporate loans, equivalent to 32% of total credit to companies,
and 21.6 billion of household loans, or 17% of the total.
Oliveira e Costa said BPI's NPL ratio dropped by 1
percentage point to 2.1% of total loans in 2020 and 141% of the
bad loans were covered by impairments and collateral assets.
BPI's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of
financial strength, was a "comfortable" 14.1%, he said.
($1 = 0.8363 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves. Editing by Catarina Demony and
Mark Potter)