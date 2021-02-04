Log in
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.    BCP

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Comercial Português S A : Portugal's BPI doesn't see end of loan freeze causing big problem

02/04/2021 | 01:33pm EST
LISBON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Portugal's BPI does not see the end of a loan repayment freeze for pandemic-hit businesses and families leading to a big jump in bad debts for the country's banking industry.

The freeze will be lifted on around a quarter of affected loans - mostly mortgages - in March, but will continue for the rest until September.

Chief Executive Joao Oliveira e Costa told an online news conference that BPI, owned by Spain's Caixabank, had 97,500 customer contracts benefitting from the repayment freeze in December, 11,000 less than three months earlier.

Those loans are worth 5.6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), or 22% of the bank's total loan portfolio.

"We are following these moratoriums very closely," Oliveira e Costa said. "More than 98% of our customers who benefit from this moratoriums have not worsened their financial situation and for that reason we do not foresee a significant problem yet."

"The same thing is happening in the other banks", he said, adding Portuguese banks were well capitalised and had significantly reduced non-performing loans (NPLs) before the pandemic started.

"Right now, it's premature to think about an alarming situation", he said.

Portugal's banks have suspended capital and interest repayments on 46 billion euros of corporate and household debt to avoid a jump in bad loans, according to latest Bank of Portugal data up to the end of September.

That comprised repayment freezes on 24.4 billion euros of corporate loans, equivalent to 32% of total credit to companies, and 21.6 billion of household loans, or 17% of the total.

Oliveira e Costa said BPI's NPL ratio dropped by 1 percentage point to 2.1% of total loans in 2020 and 141% of the bad loans were covered by impairments and collateral assets.

BPI's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was a "comfortable" 14.1%, he said.

($1 = 0.8363 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves. Editing by Catarina Demony and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. 3.10% 0.1197 Real-time Quote.-5.76%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 2.01% 2.179 Delayed Quote.1.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 276 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
Net income 2020 172 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 755 M 2 110 M 2 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 860
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,15 €
Last Close Price 0,12 €
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Rui Manuel da Silva Teixeira Executive Director
Miguel de Campos Pereira de Bragança Executive Director
Cidália Maria Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.-5.76%2 110
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 096
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.38%273 193
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.78%265 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.20.71%206 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 968
