Banco Comercial Português, S.A. is one of Portugal's leading banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (79.3%): including Portugal and Poland, Greece, Romania, Angola and Mozambique operations; - corporate and investment banking (7.3%); - private banking (1.2%); - other (12.2%). At the end of 2023, the group managed EUR 77.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 55.2 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,206 banking offices worldwide. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: Portugal (51.9%), Poland (40.9%) and Mozambique (7.2%).