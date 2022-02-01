Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about Bank Millennium -Poland- results in 2021

1 February 2022

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Bank Millennium (Poland) results in 2021

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. hereby informs that Bank Millennium in Poland, in which it has a 50.1% holding and whose accounts are fully consolidated at BCP group level, released today its results for 2021.

The consolidated net loss of Bank Millennium Group, in 2021, amounted to PLN 1,331.9 million (EUR -

million). The result was substantially influenced by provisions for legal risks related to the portfolio of foreign currency (FX) mortgage loans, which amounted to PLN 2,305 million (EUR 505.3 million), of which PLN 2,086 million (EUR 457.2 million) attributable to FX-mortgages originated by the Bank and PLN 219 million (EUR 48.1 million) related to the portfolio of the former Euro Bank. Cumulative provisions represent 25.7% of the FX mortgage portfolio originated by Bank Millennium. Excluding FX-mortgage provisions with related legal costs of litigations and settlements with clients and even distribution of BFG resolution fund fee, the net profit would be PLN 1,110.0 million (EUR

million), representing an increase on a comparable basis of 44.5%. The adjusted* ROE amounted to 13.6%.

Sales of new mortgage loans in 2021 reached PLN 9.8 billion (EUR 2.1 billion) and an increase of 46% y/y, while cash loans sales have increased 21% y/y.