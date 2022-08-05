Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about H1 2022 Report and Accounts

1H 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS Pursuant to article 9 of the Regulation 5/2018 of the CMVM, amended by Regulation 7/2018 of the CMVM, please find herein the transcription of the 1H 2022 Report & Accounts BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. Public limited company Registered Office: Praça D. João I, 28, 4000-295 Porto - Share Capital Euros 4,725,000,000.00 Registered at Porto Commercial Registry, under the single registration and tax identification number 501 525 882 The 1H 2022 Report & Accounts is a translation of the "Relatório e Contas do 1º semestre de 2022" document delivered by Banco Comercial Português, S.A. to the Portuguese Securities and Market Commission (CMVM), in accordance with Portuguese law. The sole purpose of the English version is to facilitate consultation of the document by English-speaking Shareholders, Investors and other Stakeholders, and, in case of any doubt or contradiction between the documents, the Portuguese version of the "Relatório e Contas do 1º semestre de 2022" prevails. All references in this document to the application of any regulations and rules refer to the respective version currently in force.

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS JOINT MESSAGE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE CEO 5 INFORMATION ON BCP GROUP 9 BCP IN 1H 2022 9 MAIN HIGHLIGHTS 10 INFORMATION ON BCP GROUP 12 GOVERNANCE 14 MAIN EVENTS IN 1H 2022 17 BCP SHARE 19 QUALIFIED HOLDINGS 26 BUSINESS MODEL 27 REGULATORY, ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SYSTEM ENVIRONMENT 27 BUSINESS MODEL 31 MILLENNIUM NETWORK 35 FINANCIAL INFORMATION 37 RESULTS AND BALANCE SHEET 38 BUSINESS AREAS 70 STRATEGY 87 STRATEGIC PLAN 2021-2024 87 RISK AND OUTLOOK 91 INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM 92 MAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 98 RISK MANAGEMENT 101 RATINGS ASSIGNED TO BCP 136 CAPITAL 138 PENSION FUND 139 INFORMATION ON TRENDS 142 NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION 145 REGULATORY INFORMATION 150 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 150 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES 152 GLOSSARY 155 ACCOUNTS AND NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS 158 DECLARATION OF COMPLIANCE 398 EXTERNAL AUDITORS' REPORT 400 | 3

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS 4

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS Joint Message of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the CEO The outbreak of war in Ukraine at the end of February drastically changed the macroeconomic framework, due to the high uncertainty that it induces in economic agents, the worsening of restrictions in global production chains and the dramatic increase in the prices of energy and food. In fact, the slowdown risks of the most significant world economies increased. At the same time, worsening inflationary pressures prompted a faster and more intense change than expected in global monetary policy, fostering an environment of concern in relation to the adverse effects of the increase in funding costs on economic activity. Within this context, the degree of uncertainty regarding the evolution of the world economy in the second half of 2022 is particularly high. In the first quarter, Portuguese GDP growth was very strong (2.6% quarter on quarter and 11.9% versus 2021), especially when compared to other European countries. However, for the remaining quarters of 2022, Banco de Portugal foresees a stagnation of the Portuguese economy, as a result of the current context of rising of raw material prices, aggravation in financing costs and uncertainty regarding the evolution of external demand, which should translate into an annual GDP growth rate of 6.3%. In Poland, the European Commission foresees a significant slowdown in the economic activity in the forthcoming quarters, translating the adverse external situation, the sharp rise in the inflation rate and the increase in reference interest rates within a process which is gradual and supported by the evolution to be recorded by the main economic indicators, namely in terms of inflation. In Mozambique, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates a rise of the GDP in 2022, from 2.2% to 3.8%, triggered by the structural reforms implemented under the IMF's financial assistance program and the execution of important energy projects, which should allow mitigating the negative impact of the slowdown in global demand. In Angola, after five years of recession, the economy resumed growth, mostly due to the reforms implemented and by the evolution recorded by the price of oil, a growth trajectory that started in 2021 and that the IMF foresees will become more significant in 2022. In Macau, after a GDP contraction of 8.9% in the first quarter as a result of the substantial reduction in the number of tourists due to the various lockdowns in continental China, a gradual recovery is expected to happen in the last quarter of 2022 with further intensification in 2023, supported by the recovery in the tourism sector as well as by the acceleration in domestic demand and investment. The Group's net income in the first half of this year amounted to 74.5 million euros, compared to 12.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year, confirming the robustness of the Bank's business model and its ability to face an adverse macroeconomic context, very much characterised by the impacts and restrictions still arising from the pandemic and exacerbated by the war in Europe. Crucial to this outcome was the very significant increase in the contribution from the activity in Portugal, which reached 174.5 million euros in the first half of this year, compared to 45.1 million euros in the first half of 2021 and which, on a comparable basis, represents 63.1% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. The result of the international activity in the first half of the year was significantly impacted by extraordinary effects in Bank Millennium in Poland, including costs of 257.8 million euros associated with the mortgage loan portfolio in Swiss francs, a contribution of 54.3 million euros to the recently created Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS), designed to ensure the stability of the financial system by guaranteeing | 5