Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about H1 2022 Report and Accounts

Joint Message of the Chairman of
the Board of Directors and of the
CEO
The outbreak of war in Ukraine at the end of February drastically changed the macroeconomic framework, due to the high uncertainty that it induces in economic agents, the worsening of restrictions in global production chains and the dramatic increase in the prices of energy and food. In fact, the slowdown risks of the most significant world economies increased. At the same time, worsening inflationary pressures prompted a faster and more intense change than expected in global monetary policy, fostering an environment of concern in relation to the adverse effects of the increase in funding costs on economic activity. Within this context, the degree of uncertainty regarding the evolution of the world economy in the second half of 2022 is particularly high.
In the first quarter, Portuguese GDP growth was very strong (2.6% quarter on quarter and 11.9% versus 2021), especially when compared to other European countries. However, for the remaining quarters of 2022, Banco de Portugal foresees a stagnation of the Portuguese economy, as a result of the current context of rising of raw material prices, aggravation in financing costs and uncertainty regarding the evolution of external demand, which should translate into an annual GDP growth rate of 6.3%.
In Poland, the European Commission foresees a significant slowdown in the economic activity in the forthcoming quarters, translating the adverse external situation, the sharp rise in the inflation rate and the increase in reference interest rates within a process which is gradual and supported by the evolution to be recorded by the main economic indicators, namely in terms of inflation.
In Mozambique, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates a rise of the GDP in 2022, from 2.2% to 3.8%, triggered by the structural reforms implemented under the IMF's financial assistance program and the execution of important energy projects, which should allow mitigating the negative impact of the slowdown in global demand.
In Angola, after five years of recession, the economy resumed growth, mostly due to the reforms implemented and by the evolution recorded by the price of oil, a growth trajectory that started in 2021 and that the IMF foresees will become more significant in 2022.
In Macau, after a GDP contraction of 8.9% in the first quarter as a result of the substantial reduction in the number of tourists due to the various lockdowns in continental China, a gradual recovery is expected to happen in the last quarter of 2022 with further intensification in 2023, supported by the recovery in the tourism sector as well as by the acceleration in domestic demand and investment.
The Group's net income in the first half of this year amounted to 74.5 million euros, compared to 12.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year, confirming the robustness of the Bank's business model and its ability to face an adverse macroeconomic context, very much characterised by the impacts and restrictions still arising from the pandemic and exacerbated by the war in Europe.
Crucial to this outcome was the very significant increase in the contribution from the activity in Portugal, which reached 174.5 million euros in the first half of this year, compared to 45.1 million euros in the first half of 2021 and which, on a comparable basis, represents 63.1% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.
The result of the international activity in the first half of the year was significantly impacted by extraordinary effects in Bank Millennium in Poland, including costs of 257.8 million euros associated with the mortgage loan portfolio in Swiss francs, a contribution of 54.3 million euros to the recently created Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS), designed to ensure the stability of the financial system by guaranteeing
the liquidity and solvency of its member banks, and also an impairment in the amount of 102.3 million euros concerning the total goodwill associated with the Group's stake in Bank Millennium in Poland.
Excluding the impact associated with the Swiss franc mortgage loans portfolio in Poland, the consolidated net income would have amounted to 200.9 million euros, up 58.8% from the same period of last year on a comparable basis.
The contribution of the international activity to consolidated net income, excluding the above-mentioned goodwill impairment of the stake in Bank Millennium, improved significantly when compared with the same period last year, from negative 32.9 million euros to a marginally positive 2.3 million euros coming from the performance of the operations abroad.
It should be emphasised that the results achieved by the activity in Poland confirm the growing improvement in Bank Millennium's operating profitability, which, excluding the extra contribution to the IPS, would have reported marginally positive results in the last quarter, revealing the capacity of the Bank's business model to accommodate the provisioning effort associated with the legal risks with loans in Swiss francs.
Again in Poland, of significance is the enactment in July of a new and uncommon legislative package with measures to support debtors in mortgage loans in zlotys, including the possibility of indiscriminate application of credit holidays up to a maximum of 8 instalments of capital with suppression of interest payments, as well as a contribution for a borrowers support fund (FWK) and the prospect of replacement in 2023 of the main interest rate index used in the loans.
Following this enactment, Bank Millennium will proceed in the third quarter of 2022 with the upfront accounting of the estimated cost of the implementation of the credit holidays, expecting that its adoption will be in a range between 75% and 90% of the loans covered, considering an estimated impact of 178 million zlotys (equivalent to approximately 38 million euros) for each 10% of eligible borrowers fully using the credit holidays.
As a consequence of the impact of the moratoria in Poland it is expected that Bank Millennium will report a loss in the third quarter and that its capital ratios will fall below current regulatory requirements and thus its Management Board has immediately activated the recovery plan, which was approved by the Polish regulator in February this year, envisaging to restore capital ratios above regulatory requirements within a reasonable timeframe and exclusively through a combination of further improvements in operating profitability and capital optimisation initiatives, such as the management of its risk weighted assets, including securitisations.
Millennium bim's contribution in Mozambique to international activity rose from 40.6 million euros to 46.4 million euros between June 2021 and June 2022, confirming the business model's profitability and capacity to adapt to the market's characteristics and requirements, without neglecting the rigour in preserving the Bank's risk profile.
With regard to activity in Angola, the contribution to net income from international activity in the first half of 2022 was negative by 2.2 million euros, compared to an equally negative 4.9 million euros in the same period of the previous year, a development strongly conditioned by the constitution of a provision of 3.2 million euros to cover the risks inherent to the context in which the operation develops its activity.
Earnings before impairments and provisions increased 45.7% on a consolidated basis, from 526.6 million euros in June 2021 to 767.2 million euros in June 2022, growth supported by an increase of 22.7% in core income and by the rigorous management of recurring operating costs, confirming the progress made in terms of the efficiency of the business model with a cost-to-income ratio of 40% aligned with the strategic goal for 2024.
In a challenging context, the Bank maintains a capital position above regulatory requirements, having closed the first half of this year with the total capital and CET1 ratios standing at 15.3% and 11.3% respectively, both remaining above the regulatory requirements of 13.75% and 9.16% respectively (on a pro forma basis, subject to the approval already requested for the application of article 352 (2) of the CRR, the total capital ratio would have been 15.9% and the CET1 ratio 11.8%).
Simultaneously, the liquidity position continues to largely exceed the regulatory requirements, with assets available for funding from the ECB in the amount of 25.2 billion euros.
The Bank once again showed remarkable growth in business volumes at a consolidated level, with performing loans increasing by 1.6 billion euros, up 3.0% since June 2021, and total Customer funds growing by 3.2 billion euros, 3.6% higher than on 30 June 2021. For this very positive evolution the performance of commercial activity in Portugal should be underlined, where performing loans increased by 1.5 billion euros, over 4.1% against June 2021, and total Customer funds grew 4.6% compared to the first half of 2021.
