    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:38 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.1489 EUR   +4.13%
H1 2022 Report & Accounts
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A. informs about H1 2022 Report and Accounts
Portugal's Banco Comercial, Banco Santander Close Accounts Of Digital Currency Exchanges
Summary 
Summary

Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about H1 2022 Report and Accounts

08/05/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
1H 2022

REPORT & ACCOUNTS

Pursuant to article 9 of the Regulation 5/2018 of the CMVM, amended by

Regulation 7/2018 of the CMVM, please find herein the transcription of the

1H 2022 Report & Accounts

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

Public limited company

Registered Office: Praça D. João I, 28, 4000-295 Porto - Share Capital Euros 4,725,000,000.00

Registered at Porto Commercial Registry, under the single registration and tax identification

number 501 525 882

The 1H 2022 Report & Accounts is a translation of the "Relatório e Contas do 1º semestre de 2022" document delivered by Banco Comercial Português, S.A. to the Portuguese Securities and Market Commission (CMVM), in accordance with Portuguese law.

The sole purpose of the English version is to facilitate consultation of the document by English-speaking Shareholders, Investors and other Stakeholders, and, in case of any doubt or contradiction between the documents, the Portuguese version of the "Relatório e Contas do 1º semestre de 2022" prevails.

All references in this document to the application of any regulations and rules refer to the respective

version currently in force.

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS

JOINT MESSAGE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE CEO

INFORMATION ON BCP GROUP

BCP IN 1H 2022

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

INFORMATION ON BCP GROUP

GOVERNANCE

MAIN EVENTS IN 1H 2022

BCP SHARE

QUALIFIED HOLDINGS

BUSINESS MODEL

REGULATORY, ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SYSTEM ENVIRONMENT

BUSINESS MODEL

MILLENNIUM NETWORK

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RESULTS AND BALANCE SHEET

BUSINESS AREAS

STRATEGY

STRATEGIC PLAN 2021-2024

RISK AND OUTLOOK

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

MAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

RISK MANAGEMENT

RATINGS ASSIGNED TO BCP

CAPITAL

PENSION FUND

INFORMATION ON TRENDS

NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

REGULATORY INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

GLOSSARY

ACCOUNTS AND NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS

DECLARATION OF COMPLIANCE

EXTERNAL AUDITORS' REPORT

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS

Joint Message of the Chairman of

the Board of Directors and of the

CEO

The outbreak of war in Ukraine at the end of February drastically changed the macroeconomic framework, due to the high uncertainty that it induces in economic agents, the worsening of restrictions in global production chains and the dramatic increase in the prices of energy and food. In fact, the slowdown risks of the most significant world economies increased. At the same time, worsening inflationary pressures prompted a faster and more intense change than expected in global monetary policy, fostering an environment of concern in relation to the adverse effects of the increase in funding costs on economic activity. Within this context, the degree of uncertainty regarding the evolution of the world economy in the second half of 2022 is particularly high.

In the first quarter, Portuguese GDP growth was very strong (2.6% quarter on quarter and 11.9% versus 2021), especially when compared to other European countries. However, for the remaining quarters of 2022, Banco de Portugal foresees a stagnation of the Portuguese economy, as a result of the current context of rising of raw material prices, aggravation in financing costs and uncertainty regarding the evolution of external demand, which should translate into an annual GDP growth rate of 6.3%.

In Poland, the European Commission foresees a significant slowdown in the economic activity in the forthcoming quarters, translating the adverse external situation, the sharp rise in the inflation rate and the increase in reference interest rates within a process which is gradual and supported by the evolution to be recorded by the main economic indicators, namely in terms of inflation.

In Mozambique, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates a rise of the GDP in 2022, from 2.2% to 3.8%, triggered by the structural reforms implemented under the IMF's financial assistance program and the execution of important energy projects, which should allow mitigating the negative impact of the slowdown in global demand.

In Angola, after five years of recession, the economy resumed growth, mostly due to the reforms implemented and by the evolution recorded by the price of oil, a growth trajectory that started in 2021 and that the IMF foresees will become more significant in 2022.

In Macau, after a GDP contraction of 8.9% in the first quarter as a result of the substantial reduction in the number of tourists due to the various lockdowns in continental China, a gradual recovery is expected to happen in the last quarter of 2022 with further intensification in 2023, supported by the recovery in the tourism sector as well as by the acceleration in domestic demand and investment.

The Group's net income in the first half of this year amounted to 74.5 million euros, compared to 12.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year, confirming the robustness of the Bank's business model and its ability to face an adverse macroeconomic context, very much characterised by the impacts and restrictions still arising from the pandemic and exacerbated by the war in Europe.

Crucial to this outcome was the very significant increase in the contribution from the activity in Portugal, which reached 174.5 million euros in the first half of this year, compared to 45.1 million euros in the first half of 2021 and which, on a comparable basis, represents 63.1% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

The result of the international activity in the first half of the year was significantly impacted by extraordinary effects in Bank Millennium in Poland, including costs of 257.8 million euros associated with the mortgage loan portfolio in Swiss francs, a contribution of 54.3 million euros to the recently created Institutional Protection Scheme (IPS), designed to ensure the stability of the financial system by guaranteeing

H1 2022 REPORT & ACCOUNTS

the liquidity and solvency of its member banks, and also an impairment in the amount of 102.3 million euros concerning the total goodwill associated with the Group's stake in Bank Millennium in Poland.

Excluding the impact associated with the Swiss franc mortgage loans portfolio in Poland, the consolidated net income would have amounted to 200.9 million euros, up 58.8% from the same period of last year on a comparable basis.

The contribution of the international activity to consolidated net income, excluding the above-mentioned goodwill impairment of the stake in Bank Millennium, improved significantly when compared with the same period last year, from negative 32.9 million euros to a marginally positive 2.3 million euros coming from the performance of the operations abroad.

It should be emphasised that the results achieved by the activity in Poland confirm the growing improvement in Bank Millennium's operating profitability, which, excluding the extra contribution to the IPS, would have reported marginally positive results in the last quarter, revealing the capacity of the Bank's business model to accommodate the provisioning effort associated with the legal risks with loans in Swiss francs.

Again in Poland, of significance is the enactment in July of a new and uncommon legislative package with measures to support debtors in mortgage loans in zlotys, including the possibility of indiscriminate application of credit holidays up to a maximum of 8 instalments of capital with suppression of interest payments, as well as a contribution for a borrowers support fund (FWK) and the prospect of replacement in 2023 of the main interest rate index used in the loans.

Following this enactment, Bank Millennium will proceed in the third quarter of 2022 with the upfront accounting of the estimated cost of the implementation of the credit holidays, expecting that its adoption will be in a range between 75% and 90% of the loans covered, considering an estimated impact of 178 million zlotys (equivalent to approximately 38 million euros) for each 10% of eligible borrowers fully using the credit holidays.

As a consequence of the impact of the moratoria in Poland it is expected that Bank Millennium will report a loss in the third quarter and that its capital ratios will fall below current regulatory requirements and thus its Management Board has immediately activated the recovery plan, which was approved by the Polish regulator in February this year, envisaging to restore capital ratios above regulatory requirements within a reasonable timeframe and exclusively through a combination of further improvements in operating profitability and capital optimisation initiatives, such as the management of its risk weighted assets, including securitisations.

Millennium bim's contribution in Mozambique to international activity rose from 40.6 million euros to 46.4 million euros between June 2021 and June 2022, confirming the business model's profitability and capacity to adapt to the market's characteristics and requirements, without neglecting the rigour in preserving the Bank's risk profile.

With regard to activity in Angola, the contribution to net income from international activity in the first half of 2022 was negative by 2.2 million euros, compared to an equally negative 4.9 million euros in the same period of the previous year, a development strongly conditioned by the constitution of a provision of 3.2 million euros to cover the risks inherent to the context in which the operation develops its activity.

Earnings before impairments and provisions increased 45.7% on a consolidated basis, from 526.6 million euros in June 2021 to 767.2 million euros in June 2022, growth supported by an increase of 22.7% in core income and by the rigorous management of recurring operating costs, confirming the progress made in terms of the efficiency of the business model with a cost-to-income ratio of 40% aligned with the strategic goal for 2024.

In a challenging context, the Bank maintains a capital position above regulatory requirements, having closed the first half of this year with the total capital and CET1 ratios standing at 15.3% and 11.3% respectively, both remaining above the regulatory requirements of 13.75% and 9.16% respectively (on a pro forma basis, subject to the approval already requested for the application of article 352 (2) of the CRR, the total capital ratio would have been 15.9% and the CET1 ratio 11.8%).

Simultaneously, the liquidity position continues to largely exceed the regulatory requirements, with assets available for funding from the ECB in the amount of 25.2 billion euros.

The Bank once again showed remarkable growth in business volumes at a consolidated level, with performing loans increasing by 1.6 billion euros, up 3.0% since June 2021, and total Customer funds growing by 3.2 billion euros, 3.6% higher than on 30 June 2021. For this very positive evolution the performance of commercial activity in Portugal should be underlined, where performing loans increased by 1.5 billion euros, over 4.1% against June 2021, and total Customer funds grew 4.6% compared to the first half of 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 16:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 585 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
Net income 2022 274 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 211 M 2 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 744
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.1.49%2 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.39%268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.27%219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 609