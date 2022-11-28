Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about call notice of the General Meeting

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

Registered Office: Praça D. João I, 28 - Oporto

Share Capital 4.725.000.000 euros

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto

Single commercial registration and TIN 501 525 882

General Meeting

20 of December 2022

CALL NOTICE

I do hereby convene, under the provisions of article 375 no. 1 and 376 no.1 of the Companies Code and pursuant to article 21-I of the Securities Code, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

For the smooth running of the meeting, the General Meeting will take place at the Bank's premises, located at TagusPark, Av. Prof. Doutor Cavaco Silva, Building 8, in Porto Salvo, Oeiras, on the 20 of next December from 2:30 p.m., and, simultaneously, through electronic means, with the following

Agenda

Item One - To resolve amending article 4 (1) of the articles of association (Share Capital) aiming at the special purpose of reformulating the items of equity, comprising the reinforcement of funds able of being regulatory qualified as distributable by means of the reduction of the share capital in 1,725,000,000 euros, without changing either the existing number of shares or net equity;

Item Two - To resolve on the ratification of the co-optation by the Board of Directors of 2 Directors for the 2022/2025 term of office;

Item Three - To resolve on the election of an alternate member of the Audit Committee for the term of office 2022/2025.

