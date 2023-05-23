Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast

24 May 2023 02:30 p.m.

As indicated in the Call Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Banco Comercial Português,S.A., shareholders or their representatives attending the Meeting by electronic means and who wish, during the session, to change their vote cast by post or electronically should use the following mobile phone number: (+351) 912 993 652.

(Ana Moniz Macedo)

Company Secretary