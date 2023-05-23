Advanced search
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:36:11 2023-05-23 am EDT
0.2189 EUR   -1.22%
01:57pBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast
PU
01:07pBanco Comercial Português. S.A. informs about Q1 2023 Report and Accounts
GL
01:06pBanco Comercial Português. S.A. informs about Q1 2023 Report and Accounts
AQ
Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast

05/23/2023 | 01:57pm EDT
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

S.A, with registered office at Praça D. João I, 28, in Oporto,aving a share capital of 3,000,000,000.00 Euros, registered at the Commercial Registry

commercial registration and TIN 501 525 882.

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS,

Office of Oporto with the single

24 May 2023 02:30 p.m.

As indicated in the Call Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Banco Comercial Português,S.A., shareholders or their representatives attending the Meeting by electronic means and who wish, during the session, to change their vote cast by post or electronically should use the following mobile phone number: (+351) 912 993 652.

(Ana Moniz Macedo)

Company Secretary

www.millenniumbcp.pt

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 17:56:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
05/16Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, ..
CI
05/16Banco Comercial Portugues : Record margins and profitability
Alphavalue
05/15Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
05/15Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
05/15Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 ..
PU
05/15Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
GL
05/10Amendments of terms
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 3 287 M 3 542 M 3 542 M
Net income 2023 627 M 676 M 676 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,42x
Yield 2023 5,36%
Capitalization 3 349 M 3 617 M 3 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 743
Free-Float 48,5%
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,22 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando da Costa Lima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.51.37%3 617
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.79%403 363
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.70%243 653
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.43%225 846
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 732
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 868
