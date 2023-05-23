Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast
05/23/2023 | 01:57pm EDT
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
S.A, with registered office at Praça D. João I, 28, in Oporto,aving a share capital of 3,000,000,000.00 Euros, registered at the Commercial Registry
commercial registration and TIN 501 525 882.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS,
Office of Oporto with the single
Ref. 70200230
24 May 2023 02:30 p.m.
As indicated in the Call Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Banco Comercial Português,S.A., shareholders or their representatives attending the Meeting by electronic means and who wish, during the session, to change their vote cast by post or electronically should use the following mobile phone number: (+351) 912 993 652.
