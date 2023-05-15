Advanced search
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:20 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.2164 EUR   +0.51%
12:25pBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023 - Earnings Presentation
PU
12:17pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
GL
05/10Amendments of terms
AQ
Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023 - Earnings Presentation

05/15/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
Disclaimer

  1. The information in this presentation has been prepared under the scope of the International Financial
    Reporting Standards ('IFRS') of BCP Group for the purposes of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements under Regulation (CE) 1606/2002, as amended.
  1. The figures presented do not constitute any form of commitment by BCP in regard to future earnings.
  1. Figures for 2023 not audited.
  1. In the fourth quarter, the Bank proceeded to the restatement of the amount related to potential costs resulting from credit holidays policy in Poland, enacted in July 2022, previously booked in other impairments and provisions. These costs are now booked in results on modification item. This item also started to include contractual modifications, in accordance with IFRS9, namely those negotiated with customers holding foreign exchange mortgage loans. The amounts regarding 2022 quarters were restated.
  1. The information in this presentation is for information purposes only, and should be read in conjunction with all other information made public by the BCP Group.

2

AGENDA

01

Highlights

4

Highlights: A Bank prepared for the future

  • Net income of 215 million, which compares with 112.9 million in Q1'22 despite adverse effects related with Bank Millennium
    • Increase of 30.7% in Group's core income to 860 million and strict management of operating costs which grew 5.3% compared with Q1'22

Profitability

Effects related with Bank Millennium: 205.71 million of costs related with CHF mortgage loan portfolio, out of which 71.6

million resulting from the application of more conservative adjustments to provisioning model; Positive one-off effect of 1272

million related with the sale of Millennium Financial Services stake (80%) as a result of the strategic partnership in the

bancassurance business

Net profit of 170.8 million in Portugal, which compares with 107.6 million in Q1'22

Substantial strengthening of capital ratios. CET13 ratio stood at 13.6% and total capital ratio3 at 18%, representing an increase of 205bp and 245bp compared with the same period of last year, reflecting the strong capacity to generate organic capital and

the approval by the ECB in March 2023 of CRR 352 (2) implementation

Strong liquidity indicators, well above regulatory requirements: LCR4 at 201%, NSFR at 154% and LtD at 74%. Eligible assets

Robust

available to discount at ECB of 25.3 billion

business

On-Balancesheet customer funds grew 4% to 76.4 billion supported mostly by the deposit increase of 2.5 billion (5.1%) in

model

Portugal

Significant decrease of non-performingassets compared with March 2022: 506 million in NPEs, 216 million in foreclosed assets

and 372 million in restructuring funds

Despite the challenging environment, the cost of risk stood at 56bp at the group and 53bp in Portugal, which compares with

62bp and 68bp in Q1'22 respectively

Continued growth of the customer base, highlighting the increase in mobile Customers, which represent 65% of total Customers

  1. Includes provisions for legal risk, costs with out-of-court settlements and legal advice (before taxes and non-controlling interests)
  2. Before taxes and non-controlling interests

3 Fully implemented ratio including unaudited net income for Q1'23

5

4 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR); Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR); Loans to Deposits Ratio (LtD)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 120 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
Net income 2023 542 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,98x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 3 254 M 3 534 M 3 534 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 743
Free-Float 48,5%
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando da Costa Lima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.47.06%3 534
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
