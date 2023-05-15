Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023 - Earnings Presentation
Disclaimer
The information in this presentation has been prepared under the scope of the International Financial
Reporting Standards ('IFRS') of BCP Group for the purposes of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements under Regulation (CE) 1606/2002, as amended.
The figures presented do not constitute any form of commitment by BCP in regard to future earnings.
Figures for 2023 not audited.
In the fourth quarter, the Bank proceeded to the restatement of the amount related to potential costs resulting from credit holidays policy in Poland, enacted in July 2022, previously booked in other impairments and provisions. These costs are now booked in results on modification item. This item also started to include contractual modifications, in accordance with IFRS9, namely those negotiated with customers holding foreign exchange mortgage loans. The amounts regarding 2022 quarters were restated.
The information in this presentation is for information purposes only, and should be read in conjunction with all other information made public by the BCP Group.
AGENDA
Highlights
Highlights: A Bank prepared for the future
Net income of 215 million, which compares with 112.9 million in Q1'22 despite adverse effects related with Bank Millennium
Increase of 30.7% in Group's core income to 860 million and strict management of operating costswhich grew 5.3% compared with Q1'22
Profitability
Effects related with Bank Millennium: 205.71 million of costs related with CHF mortgage loan portfolio, out of which 71.6
million resulting from the application of more conservative adjustments to provisioning model; Positive one-off effect of 1272
million related with the sale of Millennium Financial Services stake (80%) as a result of the strategic partnership in the
bancassurance business
Net profit of 170.8 million in Portugal, which compares with 107.6 million in Q1'22
▪ Substantial strengthening of capital ratios. CET13 ratio stood at 13.6% and total capital ratio3 at 18%, representing an increase of 205bp and 245bp compared with the same period of last year, reflecting the strong capacity to generate organic capital and
the approval by the ECB in March 2023 of CRR 352 (2) implementation
▪ Strong liquidity indicators, well above regulatory requirements: LCR4 at 201%, NSFR at 154% and LtD at 74%. Eligible assets
Robust
available to discount at ECB of 25.3 billion
business
On-Balancesheet customer funds grew 4% to 76.4 billion supported mostly by the deposit increase of 2.5 billion (5.1%) in
model
Portugal
▪Significant decrease ofnon-performingassets compared with March 2022: 506 million in NPEs, 216 million in foreclosed assets
and 372 million in restructuring funds
▪ Despite the challenging environment, the cost of risk stood at 56bp at the group and 53bp in Portugal, which compares with
62bp and 68bp in Q1'22 respectively
Continued growth of the customer base, highlighting the increase in mobile Customers, which represent 65% of total Customers
Includes provisions for legal risk, costs with out-of-court settlements and legal advice (before taxes and non-controlling interests)
Before taxes and non-controlling interests
3 Fully implemented ratio including unaudited net income for Q1'23
4 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR); Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR); Loans to Deposits Ratio (LtD)
