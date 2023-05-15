Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023 - Earnings Presentation

In the fourth quarter, the Bank proceeded to the restatement of the amount related to potential costs resulting from credit holidays policy in Poland, enacted in July 2022, previously booked in other impairments and provisions. These costs are now booked in results on modification item. This item also started to include contractual modifications, in accordance with IFRS9, namely those negotiated with customers holding foreign exchange mortgage loans. The amounts regarding 2022 quarters were restated.