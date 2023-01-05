Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
07:44 2023-01-05 am EST
0.1694 EUR   +4.12%
07:38aBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about coupon nr 16 of Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes
PU
01/04Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about significant items impacting 4th quarter 2022 financial results of Bank Millennium, S.A.
GL
01/04Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about significant items impacting 4th quarter 2022 financial results of Bank Millennium, S.A.
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about coupon nr 16 of Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

01/05/2023 | 07:38am EST
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, SA

("Issuer")

Registered Office: Pr. D. João I, nº 28, 4000-295 Porto Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Porto

with the registration and tax identification number: 501.525.882

Registered Share Capital: 4,725,000,000.00 Euros

Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

Interest Payment on Coupon no. 16

Holders of the abovementioned securities are hereby notified that interest in relation to coupon no. 16 of the notes with ISIN PTBCPFOM0043, will be up for payment from 31 January 2023, for the following percentual amount to be applied to the nominal amount of the notes:

Gross Interest (*)

2,3125%

Corresponding to a net interest amount of 4.625,00 EUR (*).

(*) Subject to tax withholding at the applicable rates on the interest payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S. A

Porto, 5th January 2023

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 12:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
