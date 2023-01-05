Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about coupon nr 16 of Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, SA

("Issuer")

Registered Office: Pr. D. João I, nº 28, 4000-295 Porto Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Porto

with the registration and tax identification number: 501.525.882

Registered Share Capital: 4,725,000,000.00 Euros

Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes

Interest Payment on Coupon no. 16

Holders of the abovementioned securities are hereby notified that interest in relation to coupon no. 16 of the notes with ISIN PTBCPFOM0043, will be up for payment from 31 January 2023, for the following percentual amount to be applied to the nominal amount of the notes:

Gross Interest (*) 2,3125%

Corresponding to a net interest amount of 4.625,00 EUR (*).

(*) Subject to tax withholding at the applicable rates on the interest payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Banco Comercial Português, S. A

Porto, 5th January 2023

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.